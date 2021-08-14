Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CLEVELAND 7,
DETROIT 4
|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grssmn rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zimmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mercado lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|HCastro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chang 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Robson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
Cleveland
E—Jiménez (2), Holland (1). LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 4. 2B—Straw (4), Grossman 2 (16). 3B—Chang (2). HR—Clement 2 (2), Chang (3), Haase (19), Núñez (4). SB—Mercado (5). SF—Hedges (3), Miller (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Plesac W,7-4
|7 2/3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Shaw
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Detroit
|Alexander L,2-2
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
WP—Holland. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—2:57. A—22,107 (41,083).
BOSTON 8,
BALTIMORE 1
|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnándz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McKenna cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
Baltimore
E—Pivetta (3). LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B—Mateo (3), Dalbec 2 (14), Duran (2). HR—Martin (1), Bogaerts (18), Dalbec (12), Renfroe (20). SF—Hernández (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Watkins L,2-4
|4
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Knight
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Valdez
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
Boston
|Pivetta W,9-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Richards S,1-1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP—Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons.
T—3:05. A—28,022 (37,755).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI 6,
PHILADELPHIA 1
|Cincinnati
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Grgorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Paulino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torryes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
Cincinnati
DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Naquin (19), Gregorius 2 (11). HR—Votto (26), Castellanos (20), E.Suárez (23). S—Mahle (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Mahle W,10-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Lorenzen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Philadelphia
|Wheeler L,10-7
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Paulino
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP—Wheeler (Castellanos). WP—Wheeler. Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T—2:58. A—26,074 (42,792).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|35-22
|35-23
|Boston
|67
|51
|.568
|4½
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|35-24
|32-27
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|7
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|32-25
|31-27
|Toronto
|62
|52
|.544
|7½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|31-25
|31-27
|Baltimore
|38
|76
|.333
|31½
|27
|1-9
|L-9
|17-37
|21-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|39-20
|29-28
|Cleveland
|56
|58
|.491
|11
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|29-27
|27-31
|Detroit
|57
|61
|.483
|12
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|32-26
|25-35
|Minnesota
|50
|65
|.435
|17½
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|26-31
|24-34
|Kansas City
|49
|64
|.434
|17½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-27
|20-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|68
|46
|.596
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-2
|37-23
|31-23
|Oakland
|67
|49
|.578
|2
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|34-25
|33-24
|Seattle
|61
|55
|.526
|8
|5
|5-5
|W-2
|35-24
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|11
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|31-28
|27-30
|Texas
|41
|75
|.353
|28
|25
|2-8
|W-1
|27-30
|14-45
Today
Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Texas 8, Oakland 6
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, late
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Toronto at Seattle, late
Sunday
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-3
|36-20
|23-35
|Philadelphia
|60
|56
|.517
|—
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|35-24
|25-32
|Atlanta
|59
|56
|.513
|½
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|31-29
|28-27
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|9½
|15
|1-9
|L-4
|29-30
|21-35
|Miami
|48
|67
|.417
|11½
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|27-27
|21-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|70
|46
|.603
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|32-27
|38-19
|Cincinnati
|63
|54
|.538
|7½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|31-27
|32-27
|St. Louis
|58
|56
|.509
|11
|6½
|5-4
|W-3
|32-25
|26-31
|Chicago
|52
|65
|.444
|18½
|14
|1-9
|L-8
|31-28
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|74
|.357
|28½
|24
|1-9
|L-8
|23-33
|18-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|74
|41
|.643
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|38-17
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|5
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|36-20
|33-26
|San Diego
|66
|51
|.564
|9
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|40-24
|26-27
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|23
|14
|5-5
|L-3
|38-21
|13-43
|Arizona
|36
|80
|.310
|38½
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-35
|14-45
Today
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 2:30 p.m., gm1
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m., gm2
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Friday
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs at Miami, late
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, late
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
Atlanta at Washington, late
San Diego at Arizona, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA 12,
SAN DIEGO 3
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|P.Smith rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Crnwrth ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|VnMter 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ellis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hager ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|San Diego
|200
|001
|000—3
|Arizona
|005
|300
|22x—12
E—Marte (2). DP—San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B—Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B—Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR—Peralta (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Darvish L,7-7
|2 2/3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Strahm
|1 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Crismatt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Adams
|2/3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stammen
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
Arizona
|Peacock
|1 1/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|CSmth W,4-8
|5 1/3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Poppen
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Adams (Ellis). WP—C.Smith. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:42. A—9,086 (48,686).
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
Today
1919 — Chicago’s Happy Felsch tied the major-league record with four outfield assists in a game. The White Sox still lost to the Boston Red Sox 15-6.
1932 — Brooklyn’s John Quinn, 49, became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game. Quinn pitched the last two innings of a 2-1, 10-inning win over the New York Giants.
1998 — Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles became the ninth major leaguer and first catcher to hit two grand slams in one game.
2002 — Trevor Hoffman became the first reliever in major league history to have 30 or more saves in eight straight seasons in San Diego’s 6-2 win over the New York Mets.
2007 — Atlanta manager Bobby Cox was ejected after the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike in the Braves’ 5-4 victory over San Francisco. It was his 132nd ejection, breaking the mark set by Hall of Famer John McGraw.
2013 — Alfonso Soriano homered twice for the second straight night and drove in a career-high seven runs, giving him 13 RBIs in two games while powering the New York Yankees to an 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|46
|41
|.529
|1
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|45
|41
|.523
|1½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|41
|45
|.477
|5½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|41
|46
|.471
|6
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|41
|47
|.466
|6½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|58
|27
|.682
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|47
|40
|.540
|12
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|41
|45
|.477
|17½
|Beloit (Miami)
|40
|47
|.460
|19
|South Bend (Cubs)
|40
|47
|.460
|19
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|33
|54
|.379
|26
Thursday
South Bend 3, TINCAPS 0
Lake County 5, West Michigan 3
Dayton 7, Lansing 2
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 1
Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 3
Great Lakes 5, Wisconsin 2
Friday
TINCAPS 7, South Bend 2
Lake County 5, W. Michigan 4, gm1
W. Michigan at Lake County, gm2, ppd.
Dayton at Lansing, late
Beloit at Quad Cities, late
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, late
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, late
Today
South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS 7, CUBS 2
|South Bend
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beesley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Little lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Canario cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mlone ph-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Durna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Givin ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Ball dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rdriguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slaughter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perlaza rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Washer c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almanzr 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Spence 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alarcon
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McKeon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kerner c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|6
|South Bend
|000
|000
|020—2
|Fort Wayne
|040
|002
|01x—7
LOB—South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 7. 2B—Malone. HR—Kerner. SB—Ilarraza. E—McKeon, Ilarraza.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
South Bend
|Clarke L,0-2
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Jesson-Dalton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Correa
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Fort Wayne
|Denz
|4 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bncomo W,5-3
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Feole
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boyd
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Balk—Clarke. WP—. HBP—(by ); (by ). Umpires—Home, Benjamin Engstrand; First, Justin Juska. T—2:37 (delay :14). A—5,664.
