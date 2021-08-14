San Diego Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Rojas ss 5 2 4 2 Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 1 3 4 Crnwrth ss 4 0 3 1 C.Kelly c 5 1 4 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 2 1 2 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 2 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 VnMter 2b 5 0 1 1 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Ellis 3b 3 1 1 0 Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 3 2 1 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hager ph 0 0 0 1 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 38 12 15 12 San Diego 200 001 000—3 Arizona 005 300 22x—12

E—Marte (2). DP—San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B—Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B—Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR—Peralta (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Darvish L,7-7 2 2/3 6 5 5 1 4 Strahm 1 1/3 4 3 3 1 1 Crismatt 2 2 0 0 0 3 Adams 2/3 0 2 2 2 1 Stammen 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 Hill 1 2 2 2 3 0

Arizona

Peacock 1 1/3 3 2 2 0 2 CSmth W,4-8 5 1/3 4 1 0 1 5 Poppen 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Adams (Ellis). WP—C.Smith. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:42. A—9,086 (48,686).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Today

1919 — Chicago’s Happy Felsch tied the major-league record with four outfield assists in a game. The White Sox still lost to the Boston Red Sox 15-6.

1932 — Brooklyn’s John Quinn, 49, became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game. Quinn pitched the last two innings of a 2-1, 10-inning win over the New York Giants.

1998 — Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles became the ninth major leaguer and first catcher to hit two grand slams in one game.

2002 — Trevor Hoffman became the first reliever in major league history to have 30 or more saves in eight straight seasons in San Diego’s 6-2 win over the New York Mets.

2007 — Atlanta manager Bobby Cox was ejected after the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike in the Braves’ 5-4 victory over San Francisco. It was his 132nd ejection, breaking the mark set by Hall of Famer John McGraw.

2013 — Alfonso Soriano homered twice for the second straight night and drove in a career-high seven runs, giving him 13 RBIs in two games while powering the New York Yankees to an 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 47 40 .540 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 46 41 .529 1 Lake County (Cleve.) 45 41 .523 1½ West Michigan (Det.) 41 45 .477 5½ Lansing (Oakand) 41 46 .471 6 TINCAPS (San Diego) 41 47 .466 6½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 58 27 .682 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 47 40 .540 12 Wisconsin (Milw.) 41 45 .477 17½ Beloit (Miami) 40 47 .460 19 South Bend (Cubs) 40 47 .460 19 Peoria (St. Louis) 33 54 .379 26

Thursday

South Bend 3, TINCAPS 0

Lake County 5, West Michigan 3

Dayton 7, Lansing 2

Quad Cities 3, Beloit 1

Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 3

Great Lakes 5, Wisconsin 2

Friday

TINCAPS 7, South Bend 2

Lake County 5, W. Michigan 4, gm1

W. Michigan at Lake County, gm2, ppd.

Dayton at Lansing, late

Beloit at Quad Cities, late

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, late

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, late

Today

South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 7, CUBS 2