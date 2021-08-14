The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CLEVELAND 7,

    DETROIT 4

    Cleveland Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 4 1 2 0 Grssmn rf 4 0 2 1
    Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
    J.Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
    F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 1 1 0
    Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 2
    Mercado lf 5 1 0 0 HCastro ss 4 0 0 0
    Miller 1b 3 1 1 1 Haase c 4 1 1 1
    Chang 3b 3 2 2 2 V.Reyes cf 4 1 1 0
    Hedges c 3 0 0 1 Robson lf 3 0 0 0
    Clement 2b 4 2 2 2
    Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 34 4 7 4

    Cleveland 002 202 100—7 Detroit 000 020 002—4

    E—Jiménez (2), Holland (1). LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 4. 2B—Straw (4), Grossman 2 (16). 3B—Chang (2). HR—Clement 2 (2), Chang (3), Haase (19), Núñez (4). SB—Mercado (5). SF—Hedges (3), Miller (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Plesac W,7-4 7 2/3 5 2 2 0 9
    Shaw 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Karinchak 1 1 2 2 1 0

    Detroit

    Alexander L,2-2 5 6 4 4 0 4
    Jiménez 1 1 2 0 0 1
    Holland 2 2 1 1 1 1
    Farmer 1 0 0 0 3 0

    WP—Holland. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—2:57. A—22,107 (41,083).

    BOSTON 8,

    BALTIMORE 1

    Baltimore Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Hrnándz 2b 3 0 1 1
    McKenna cf 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
    Santander lf 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1
    Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Araúz ph-ss 1 0 0 0
    Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
    Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 1
    Severino c 4 0 2 0 Schwrbr dh 2 2 0 0
    Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 1 2 0
    Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 1 2 2
    Martin ss 4 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 4 1 3 3
    Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 34 8 11 8

    Baltimore 001 000 000—1 Boston 041 101 10x—8

    E—Pivetta (3). LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B—Mateo (3), Dalbec 2 (14), Duran (2). HR—Martin (1), Bogaerts (18), Dalbec (12), Renfroe (20). SF—Hernández (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Baltimore

    Watkins L,2-4 4 7 6 6 3 1
    Knight 2 1 1 1 2 0
    Valdez 2 3 1 1 0 3

    Boston

    Pivetta W,9-5 6 3 1 1 2 8
    Richards S,1-1 3 4 0 0 0 4

    WP—Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons.

    T—3:05. A—28,022 (37,755).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CINCINNATI 6,

    PHILADELPHIA 1

    Cincinnati Philadelphia
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0
    Naquin lf 4 1 2 0 Segura 2b 3 1 0 0
    Castellanos rf 3 2 1 1 Harper rf 4 0 1 0
    Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
    Votto 1b 4 1 1 3 Grgorius ss 4 0 2 1
    Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 3 0 0 0
    Barnhart c 4 1 2 0 Paulino p 0 0 0 0
    E.Suárez ss 4 1 1 2 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0
    Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0
    Mahle p 2 0 0 0 Torryes 3b 3 0 1 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0
    Aquino ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0
    Hammer p 0 0 0 0
    Moniak lf 1 0 0 0
    Totals 32 6 8 6 Totals 32 1 5 1

    Cincinnati 000 301 002—6 Philadelphia 000 000 001—1

    DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Naquin (19), Gregorius 2 (11). HR—Votto (26), Castellanos (20), E.Suárez (23). S—Mahle (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Mahle W,10-3 7 3 0 0 0 7
    Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 0

    Philadelphia

    Wheeler L,10-7 6 4 4 4 1 6
    Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Paulino 2 3 2 2 0 0

    HBP—Wheeler (Castellanos). WP—Wheeler. Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T—2:58. A—26,074 (42,792).

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 7-3 W-1 35-22 35-23
    Boston 67 51 .568 4-6 W-1 35-24 32-27
    New York 63 52 .548 7 7-3 L-1 32-25 31-27
    Toronto 62 52 .544 3 7-3 L-1 31-25 31-27
    Baltimore 38 76 .333 31½ 27 1-9 L-9 17-37 21-39

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 68 48 .586 6-4 W-1 39-20 29-28
    Cleveland 56 58 .491 11 9 4-6 W-1 29-27 27-31
    Detroit 57 61 .483 12 10 6-4 L-1 32-26 25-35
    Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½ 15½ 6-4 W-2 26-31 24-34
    Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 29-27 20-37

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 68 46 .596 4-6 W-2 37-23 31-23
    Oakland 67 49 .578 2 8-2 L-1 34-25 33-24
    Seattle 61 55 .526 8 5 5-5 W-2 35-24 26-31
    Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11 8 6-4 W-1 31-28 27-30
    Texas 41 75 .353 28 25 2-8 W-1 27-30 14-45

    Today

    Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

    Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

    Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

    Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

    Friday

    Boston 8, Baltimore 1

    Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

    Texas 8, Oakland 6

    St. Louis at Kansas City, late

    Tampa Bay at Minnesota, late

    Houston at L.A. Angels, late

    Toronto at Seattle, late

    Sunday

    Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

    Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.

    St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

    Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

    Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 59 55 .518 4-6 W-3 36-20 23-35
    Philadelphia 60 56 .517 7-3 L-1 35-24 25-32
    Atlanta 59 56 .513 ½ 6 7-3 L-1 31-29 28-27
    Washington 50 65 .435 15 1-9 L-4 29-30 21-35
    Miami 48 67 .417 11½ 17 4-6 W-1 27-27 21-40

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 70 46 .603 7-3 W-4 32-27 38-19
    Cincinnati 63 54 .538 3 7-3 W-2 31-27 32-27
    St. Louis 58 56 .509 11 5-4 W-3 32-25 26-31
    Chicago 52 65 .444 18½ 14 1-9 L-8 31-28 21-37
    Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½ 24 1-9 L-8 23-33 18-41

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 74 41 .643 8-2 W-5 38-17 36-24
    Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5 7-3 L-1 36-20 33-26
    San Diego 66 51 .564 9 6-4 L-2 40-24 26-27
    Colorado 51 64 .443 23 14 5-5 L-3 38-21 13-43
    Arizona 36 80 .310 38½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 22-35 14-45

    Today

    Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

    Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 2:30 p.m., gm1

    Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m., gm2

    L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

    Friday

    Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1

    Chicago Cubs at Miami, late

    L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, late

    St. Louis at Kansas City, late

    Atlanta at Washington, late

    San Diego at Arizona, late

    Colorado at San Francisco, late

    Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

    Sunday

    Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

    St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

    Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

    San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

    LATE THURSDAY

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    ARIZONA 12,

    SAN DIEGO 3

    San Diego Arizona
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Rojas ss 5 2 4 2
    Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0
    Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 1 3 4
    Crnwrth ss 4 0 3 1 C.Kelly c 5 1 4 2
    Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 2 1 2
    Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 2 0 0
    Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 VnMter 2b 5 0 1 1
    Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Ellis 3b 3 1 1 0
    Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
    Strahm p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 3 2 1 0
    Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
    Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 0 0 0 0
    Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
    Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hager ph 0 0 0 1
    Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
    Hill p 0 0 0 0
    O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 38 12 15 12
    San Diego 200 001 000—3
    Arizona 005 300 22x—12

    E—Marte (2). DP—San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B—Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B—Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR—Peralta (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Darvish L,7-7 2 2/3 6 5 5 1 4
    Strahm 1 1/3 4 3 3 1 1
    Crismatt 2 2 0 0 0 3
    Adams 2/3 0 2 2 2 1
    Stammen 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Hill 1 2 2 2 3 0

    Arizona

    Peacock 1 1/3 3 2 2 0 2
    CSmth W,4-8 5 1/3 4 1 0 1 5
    Poppen 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Adams (Ellis). WP—C.Smith. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:42. A—9,086 (48,686).

    THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

    Today

    1919 — Chicago’s Happy Felsch tied the major-league record with four outfield assists in a game. The White Sox still lost to the Boston Red Sox 15-6.

    1932 — Brooklyn’s John Quinn, 49, became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game. Quinn pitched the last two innings of a 2-1, 10-inning win over the New York Giants.

    1998 — Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles became the ninth major leaguer and first catcher to hit two grand slams in one game.

    2002 — Trevor Hoffman became the first reliever in major league history to have 30 or more saves in eight straight seasons in San Diego’s 6-2 win over the New York Mets.

    2007 — Atlanta manager Bobby Cox was ejected after the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike in the Braves’ 5-4 victory over San Francisco. It was his 132nd ejection, breaking the mark set by Hall of Famer John McGraw.

    2013 — Alfonso Soriano homered twice for the second straight night and drove in a career-high seven runs, giving him 13 RBIs in two games while powering the New York Yankees to an 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 47 40 .540
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 46 41 .529 1
    Lake County (Cleve.) 45 41 .523
    West Michigan (Det.) 41 45 .477
    Lansing (Oakand) 41 46 .471 6
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 41 47 .466

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 58 27 .682
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 47 40 .540 12
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 41 45 .477 17½
    Beloit (Miami) 40 47 .460 19
    South Bend (Cubs) 40 47 .460 19
    Peoria (St. Louis) 33 54 .379 26

    Thursday

    South Bend 3, TINCAPS 0

    Lake County 5, West Michigan 3

    Dayton 7, Lansing 2

    Quad Cities 3, Beloit 1

    Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 3

    Great Lakes 5, Wisconsin 2

    Friday

    TINCAPS 7, South Bend 2

    Lake County 5, W. Michigan 4, gm1

    W. Michigan at Lake County, gm2, ppd.

    Dayton at Lansing, late

    Beloit at Quad Cities, late

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, late

    Great Lakes at Wisconsin, late

    Today

    South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

    West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

    Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

    TINCAPS 7, CUBS 2

    South Bend Fort Wayne
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Beesley lf 4 1 1 0 Little lf 1 0 1 0
    Canario cf 4 1 1 0 Mlone ph-lf 4 1 2 1
    Durna 1b 2 0 0 1 Givin ss 4 0 3 2
    Ball dh 4 0 1 0 Rdriguez dh 4 0 0 0
    Slaughter 3b 3 0 0 0 Ornelas rf 3 0 0 0
    Perlaza rf 3 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
    Washer c 3 0 0 0 Almanzr 1b 4 1 1 0
    Spence 2b 3 0 0 0 Alarcon 4 1 1 0
    McKeon ss 3 0 0 0 Ilarraza cf 4 1 1 0
    Kerner c 4 2 2 3
    Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 36 7 13 6
    South Bend 000 000 020—2
    Fort Wayne 040 002 01x—7

    LOB—South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 7. 2B—Malone. HR—Kerner. SB—Ilarraza. E—McKeon, Ilarraza.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    South Bend

    Clarke L,0-2 5 8 4 4 2 4
    Jesson-Dalton 1 3 2 2 0 1
    Correa 2 2 1 1 0 3

    Fort Wayne

    Denz 4 1/3 1 0 0 3 1
    Bncomo W,5-3 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3
    Feole 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Boyd 1 2 2 0 0 2
    Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0

    Balk—Clarke. WP—. HBP—(by ); (by ). Umpires—Home, Benjamin Engstrand; First, Justin Juska. T—2:37 (delay :14). A—5,664.

