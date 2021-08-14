Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-145
|at Philadelphia
|+125
|Atlanta
|-177
|at Washington
|+154
|at Miami
|-135
|Chicago Cubs
|+115
|Milwaukee
|-170
|at Pittsburgh
|+150
|L.A. Dodgers
|-171
|at N.Y. Mets
|+154
|San Diego
|-220
|at Arizona
|+190
|at San Francisco
|-210
|Colorado
|+175
American League
|at Boston
|-267
|Baltimore
|+225
|Cleveland
|-130
|at Detroit
|+110
|Oakland
|-185
|at Texas
|+162
|at Chicago WS
|-135
|N.Y. Yankees
|+120
|at Minnesota
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
|Houston
|-156
|at L.A. Angels
|+142
|Toronto
|-162
|at Seattle
|+148
Interleague
|St. Louis
|-118
|at Kansas City
|+102
