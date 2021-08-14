The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Cincinnati -145 at Philadelphia +125
    Atlanta -177 at Washington +154
    at Miami -135 Chicago Cubs +115
    Milwaukee -170 at Pittsburgh +150
    L.A. Dodgers -171 at N.Y. Mets +154
    San Diego -220 at Arizona +190
    at San Francisco -210 Colorado +175

    American League

    at Boston -267 Baltimore +225
    Cleveland -130 at Detroit +110
    Oakland -185 at Texas +162
    at Chicago WS -135 N.Y. Yankees +120
    at Minnesota -130 Tampa Bay +110
    Houston -156 at L.A. Angels +142
    Toronto -162 at Seattle +148

    Interleague

    St. Louis -118 at Kansas City +102

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story