TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Kyle Schwarber from the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Alex Verdugo from the paternity leave list. Designated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. Optioned RHP Tanner Housck to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12. Optioned LHP Francisco Perez to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Yu Chang and LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned INF Chris Gittens from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier’s rehab assignment from Tampa (Low-A Southeast) to Somerset (Double-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Luis Severino’s rehab assignment from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jack Flaherty from the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Thomas Ives.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OLB Randy Ramsey on unclaimed waivers and reverted to IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard on the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation. Released CB Keith Washington from IR with a settlement. Signed OT Lawrence Woods.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Mike Weber with an injury designation settlement. Signed OT Ted Larsen. Waived DB Jordyn Peters.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation settlement.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.