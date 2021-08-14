The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 14, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Kyle Schwarber from the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Alex Verdugo from the paternity leave list. Designated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. Optioned RHP Tanner Housck to Worcester (Triple-A East).

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12. Optioned LHP Francisco Perez to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Yu Chang and LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.

    NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned INF Chris Gittens from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier’s rehab assignment from Tampa (Low-A Southeast) to Somerset (Double-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Luis Severino’s rehab assignment from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

    National League

    CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jack Flaherty from the 60-day IL.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Thomas Ives.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OLB Randy Ramsey on unclaimed waivers and reverted to IR.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard on the COVID-19 list.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation. Released CB Keith Washington from IR with a settlement. Signed OT Lawrence Woods.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Mike Weber with an injury designation settlement. Signed OT Ted Larsen. Waived DB Jordyn Peters.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation settlement.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.

