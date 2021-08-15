Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
BOYS
NORWELL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Bellmont 37, 2. Garrett 78, 3. Norwell 97, 4. Bluffton 127, 5. Blackhawk Christian 157, 6. Frankton 166, 7. Lakewood Park 188, 8. New Haven 213, 9. Fremont 213, 10. Southern Wells 235, 11. Adams Central 256, 12. Alexandria 260
Top individuals: 1. Guise (Bel) 17.41; 2. McMain (Gar) 18:02.3; 3. Arnos (NH) 18:31.6; 4. Rhodes (NH) 18:44.5; 5. Smith (Frankton) 18:48.5
GIRLS
NORWELL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Leo 25, 2. Adams Central 80, 3. Norwell 98, 4. Bellmont 102, 5. Blackhawk Christian 144, 6. Alexandria 162, 7. Garrett 167, 8. Bluffton 196, 9. New Haven 225, 10. Bishop Luers 254
Top individuals: 1. Shenfeld (Leo) 20:43; 2. Gannon (Fremont) 21:02; 3. Norris (Leo) 21:38; 4. Armstrong (Gar) 21:48; 5. Beaubien (Leo) 22:00
Golf
CONCORDIA INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Carroll 334, 2. Huntington North 355, 3. Bishop Dwenger 357, 4. Fremont 366, 5. Snider 366, 6. Bellmont 370, 7. Heritage 384, 8. DeKalb 388, 9. Leo 406, 10. Concordia 435, 11. Garret 437, 12. Homestead 437, 13. Northrop 466, 14. Bishop Luers 476, 15. Wayne 482, 16. New Haven 542
WESTVIEW INVITATIONAL
At Heron Creek
Team scores: 1. Columbia City 361, 2. Wawasee 401, 3. Goshen 409, 4. Concord 409, 5. Westview 422, 6. Fairfield 428, 7. West Noble 431, 8. Elkhart 433, 9. Lakeland 439, 10. Northridge 457, 11. Whitko N/S
Columbia City: Pequignot 82, McCammon 89, Fowler 94, Bell 96, Hall 97
Wawasee: Cripe 86, Firestone 100, Delagrange 127, Reel 103, Losee 112
West Noble: Mabie 93, Bottles 107, Weigold 113, Hamman 118, Hawn 118
Whitko: Garr 93, Starkweather 110, Krieg 114
Volleyball
WAWASEE 3, BREMEN 0
Wawasee 25-25-25: Aces—Allen, Jamora 4. Assists—Allen 29. Digs—Vazquez 8. Kills—Konieczny 13.
Bremen 10-13-16: Individual statistics not available
CONCORDIA 3, IND. LUTHERAN 0
Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Lapsley 6. Assists—Vnuk 29. Digs—Betts 10. Kills—Betts 11.
Indianapolis Lutheran 13-17-18: Individual statistics not available
PENN 3, BISHOP DWENGER 0
Penn 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bishop Dwenger 22-22-18: Aces—Zimmerman, Bobay 1. Assists—Lyons 28. Digs—Zimmerman 27. Kills—Hudson 18.
BISHOP DWENGER 3, LAPORTE 1
Bishop Dwenger 23-25-25-25: Aces—Bobay 3. Assists—Lyons 51. Digs—Zimmerman, Lyons 18. Kills—Hudson 28.
LaPorte 25-16-20-11: Individual statistics not available
