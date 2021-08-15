Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-210
|at Pittsburgh
|+175
|at Philadelphia
|-137
|Cincinnati
|+120
|Atlanta
|-163
|at Washington
|+145
|at Miami
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at San Francisco
|-209
|Colorado
|+176
|San Diego
|-160
|at Arizona
|+140
|L.A. Dodgers
|-175
|at N.Y. Mets
|+154
American League
|Cleveland
|-115
|at Detroit
|-105
|at Boston
|-278
|Baltimore
|+228
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|at Minnesota
|+115
|at Chicago WS
|-165
|N.Y. Yankees
|+147
|Oakland
|-209
|at Texas
|+176
|Houston
|-207
|at L.A. Angels
|+176
|Toronto
|-125
|at Seattle
|+108
Interleague
|St. Louis
|-115
|at Kansas City
|-101
