The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Milwaukee -210 at Pittsburgh +175
    at Philadelphia -137 Cincinnati +120
    Atlanta -163 at Washington +145
    at Miami OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
    at San Francisco -209 Colorado +176
    San Diego -160 at Arizona +140
    L.A. Dodgers -175 at N.Y. Mets +154

    American League

    Cleveland -115 at Detroit -105
    at Boston -278 Baltimore +228
    Tampa Bay -135 at Minnesota +115
    at Chicago WS -165 N.Y. Yankees +147
    Oakland -209 at Texas +176
    Houston -207 at L.A. Angels +176
    Toronto -125 at Seattle +108

    Interleague

    St. Louis -115 at Kansas City -101

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story