    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 13 3 4 43 37 23
    N.Y. City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18
    Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
    Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
    Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17
    D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21
    CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25
    Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23
    New York 5 9 4 19 22 24
    Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25
    Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29
    Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28
    Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
    Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Sporting K.C. 11 4 4 37 35 20
    LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28
    Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14
    Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17
    Minn. United 7 6 5 26 21 22
    Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29
    Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25
    San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27
    Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20
    FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27
    Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28
    Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28
    Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Friday

    Vancouver 0, San Jose 0

    Saturday

    LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0

    New York City FC 2, Miami 0

    New England 2, Toronto FC 1

    CF Montréal 2, New York 1

    Colorado 3, Houston 1

    Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0

    Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, late

    Today

    Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

    Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

    Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    Portland at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.

    Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

