Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|13
|3
|4
|43
|37
|23
|N.Y. City FC
|9
|5
|4
|31
|34
|18
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|6
|30
|28
|23
|Philadelphia
|7
|5
|7
|28
|25
|19
|Nashville
|6
|2
|10
|28
|26
|17
|D.C. United
|8
|7
|3
|27
|27
|21
|CF Montréal
|7
|7
|5
|26
|26
|25
|Columbus
|6
|6
|6
|24
|21
|23
|New York
|5
|9
|4
|19
|22
|24
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|9
|18
|21
|25
|Chicago
|4
|9
|5
|17
|20
|29
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|9
|4
|16
|15
|28
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|7
|16
|18
|30
|Toronto FC
|3
|10
|6
|15
|24
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting K.C.
|11
|4
|4
|37
|35
|20
|LA Galaxy
|11
|6
|2
|35
|30
|28
|Seattle
|9
|3
|6
|33
|26
|14
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|31
|25
|17
|Minn. United
|7
|6
|5
|26
|21
|22
|Portland
|7
|8
|2
|23
|23
|29
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|7
|5
|23
|24
|25
|San Jose
|5
|7
|7
|22
|21
|27
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|6
|6
|21
|26
|20
|FC Dallas
|5
|8
|6
|21
|23
|27
|Houston
|3
|7
|9
|18
|20
|28
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|8
|17
|19
|28
|Austin FC
|4
|9
|4
|16
|13
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
Vancouver 0, San Jose 0
Saturday
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
Colorado 3, Houston 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, late
Today
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story