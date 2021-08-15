MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 13 3 4 43 37 23 N.Y. City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 New York 5 9 4 19 22 24 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting K.C. 11 4 4 37 35 20 LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17 Minn. United 7 6 5 26 21 22 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27 Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28 Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

Vancouver 0, San Jose 0

Saturday

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

Colorado 3, Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, late

Today

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.