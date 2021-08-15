The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    BOSTON RED SOX — Returned LHP Chris Sale from injury rehab assignment with Worster (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-dal IL. Reinstated C Christian Vasques from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East).

    HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RF Kyle Tucker on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 1B Yuli Gurriel from the 10-day IL.

    MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

    NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed free agent RHP Sal Romano to a minor league contract.

    OAKLAND A’S — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

    TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Conley from Durham (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Evan Phillips for assignment.

    National League

    ATLANTA BRAVES — Released RHP Shane Greene.

    CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East).

    CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Ryan Cardona. Signed RHP Donovan Benoit.

    LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Julio Urias on IL.

    MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Guzman and LHP Sean Guenther from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated Shawn Morimando for assignment. Placed RHP Zach Pop on the 10-day IL retroactive to August, 11.

    MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Aaron Ashby from Nashville (Triple-A East).

    NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Drew Smith on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr. to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Jake Reed from Syracuse.

    ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Miles Mikolas on a rehap assignment to Peoria (High-A Central).

    SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Trey Wingenter to Arizona Complez League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

    WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Patrick Murphy off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Jason Peters.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le’Raven Clark from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Adrian Killins. Waived TE Caleb Wilson.

    PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OLB Tegray Scales.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Janis Moser to a three-year entry-level contract.

    SOCCER

    MLS

    NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF Irakoze Donasiyano to OKC Energy FC of the USL Championship League.

