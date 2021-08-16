Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|35-22
|36-25
|Boston
|69
|51
|.575
|3
|—
|5-5
|W-3
|37-24
|32-27
|New York
|65
|52
|.556
|5½
|2½
|7-3
|W-2
|32-25
|33-27
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|7½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-25
|32-29
|Baltimore
|38
|78
|.328
|32
|29
|0-10
|L-11
|17-37
|21-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|39-22
|29-28
|Cleveland
|57
|59
|.491
|10
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|29-27
|28-32
|Detroit
|58
|62
|.483
|11
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|33-27
|25-35
|Minnesota
|52
|66
|.441
|16
|16
|7-3
|W-2
|28-32
|24-34
|Kansas City
|49
|67
|.422
|18
|18
|3-7
|L-4
|29-30
|20-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|47
|.598
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|37-23
|33-24
|Oakland
|68
|50
|.576
|2½
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|34-25
|34-25
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|8
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-25
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|12
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-30
|27-30
|Texas
|42
|76
|.356
|28½
|26
|3-7
|W-1
|28-31
|14-45
Today
L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Tuesday
Boston at Yankees, gm1, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Yankees, gm2, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|62
|56
|.525
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|31-29
|31-27
|Philadelphia
|61
|57
|.517
|1
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|36-25
|25-32
|New York
|59
|58
|.504
|2½
|6½
|3-7
|L-3
|36-23
|23-35
|Miami
|51
|67
|.432
|11
|15
|5-5
|W-4
|30-27
|21-40
|Washington
|50
|68
|.424
|12
|16
|1-9
|L-7
|29-33
|21-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|72
|47
|.605
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|32-27
|40-20
|Cincinnati
|64
|55
|.538
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-27
|33-28
|St. Louis
|61
|56
|.521
|10
|4½
|8-2
|W-6
|32-25
|29-31
|Chicago
|52
|68
|.433
|20½
|15
|0-10
|L-11
|31-28
|21-40
|Pittsburgh
|42
|76
|.356
|29½
|24
|1-9
|L-2
|24-35
|18-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|76
|42
|.644
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|40-18
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|72
|46
|.610
|4
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|36-20
|36-26
|San Diego
|67
|53
|.558
|10
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|40-24
|27-29
|Colorado
|52
|66
|.441
|24
|14
|5-5
|L-1
|38-21
|14-45
|Arizona
|38
|81
|.319
|38½
|28½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-36
|14-45
Today
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6, Washington 5
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4
Tuesday
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 5,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3
|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMhu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andersn ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mncada dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lmb ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Collins ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
New York
E—Judge (3), Hernandez 3 (3). DP—New York 3, Chicago 0. LOB—New York 14, Chicago 8. 2B—Gardner (10), Stanton (13), Collins (11). HR—Odor (14), Voit (5), Vaughn (14). SB—Judge (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Crtes Jr. W,1-1
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Ridings H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Loaisiga H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Peralta S,2-2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chicago
|Giolito L,9-9
|4
|6
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bummer
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Foster
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Ridings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP—Tepera, Bummer. Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:48. A—37,696 (40,615).
CLEVELAND 11,
DETROIT 0
|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grossmn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Robson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Schp 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|H.Castro inf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Ryes cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|9
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
Cleveland
E—Greiner (2), Schoop (8). DP—Cleveland 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 1. 2B—Zimmer (5), Hedges (2), J.Ramírez (23). 3B—Rosario (6). HR—J.Ramírez (26).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|McKnzie W,2-5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Detroit
|Htchisn L,0-1
|1 2/3
|5
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Krol
|1 1/3
|5
|5
|4
|0
|2
|Holland
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E.Ramírez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Jiménez (Giménez). Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:51. A—25,684 (41,083).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MIAMI 4,
CHICAGO CUBS 1
|Chicago
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chishlm 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Duffy 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brinsn lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andersn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeLaCrz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meisinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Campbell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mills p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
Chicago
E—Wisdom (6). DP—Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB—Chicago 9, Miami 6. 2B—Chirinos (4), Alfaro (13). HR—Schwindel (4), Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (22). SB—Sierra (7), Alfaro (7). S—Mills (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Mills L,5-5
|5 2/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Morgan
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Megill
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jewell
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Meisinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|Hernandez
|5 1/3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Cmpbll W,1-2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier H,14
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass H,16
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Floro S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Hernandez (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Joe West. T—3:21. A—10,262 (36,742).
SAN DIEGO 8,
ARIZONA 2
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Marisnick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crnenwrth ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wndelkn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|VnMetr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
San Diego
DP—San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B—Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Cronenworth (17), Rojas (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Stammen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knehr W,1-0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Johnson H,9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hill H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Arizona
|Gallen L,1-7
|5
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|de Geus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar
|1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Poppen
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Faria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP—Poppen. Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry. T—3:19. A—17,722 (48,686).
ATLANTA 6,
WASHINGTON 5
|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kiboom 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Adams c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|García ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pedersn cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvensn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
Atlanta
E—García (3). DP—Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB—Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B—Pederson (5), Bell (16), Robles (21). HR—Swanson (24), Freeman (25), Riley (25). SB—Albies (15). SF—Soto (3). S—Espino (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Smyly
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Chavez W,3-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodríguez H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith S,25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Washington
|Espino L,3-4
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Klobosits
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Espino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP—Smyly, Chavez, Klobosits(2). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:19. A—27,488 (41,339).
CINCINNATI 7,
PHILADELPHIA 4
|Cincinnati
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Castellanos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|McCtchn lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jnkwski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeLsSnts p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stphensn ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
Cincinnati
E—Gregorius (13), Bohm (17). DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Akiyama (7), Barnhart (19), Bohm (15). 3B—Realmuto (3). HR—India (15), Stephenson (9). SF—Harper (2), Gregorius (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Gray
|4 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sims W,5-2
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cessa
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Givens S,3-3
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Philadelphia
|Nola L,7-7
|4 1/3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Falter
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|1 2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Neris
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP—Nola (Farmer), Gray (Realmuto).
Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:54. A—28,544 (42,792).
LATE SATURDAY
N.Y. YANKEES 7,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 5
|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMhu 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andersn ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Davis pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zavala ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|41
|5
|13
|5
New York
DP—New York 1, Chicago 1. LOB—New York 7, Chicago 12. 2B—LeMahieu 2 (21), Judge (16), J.Abreu 2 (20). 3B—Gardner (3). HR—Gallo 2 (3), Judge (26), Robert (2), J.Abreu (24). SB—Wade (12). SF—Judge (3), Jiménez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Taillon
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Luetge
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loaisiga
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green W,7-5
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britton H,8
|1/3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|A.Abreu S,1-1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chicago
|Cease
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Crochet
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tepera
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Foster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hndriks L,7-3
|1/3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Cease (Odor). WP—Hendriks.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—4:20. A—38,477 (40,615).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|47
|43
|.522
|1
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|47
|43
|.522
|1
|Lansing (Oakand)
|43
|47
|.478
|5
|West Michigan (Det.)
|43
|47
|.478
|5
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|43
|47
|.478
|5
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|49
|41
|.544
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|43
|46
|.483
|16½
|Beloit (Miami)
|42
|48
|.467
|18
|South Bend (Cubs)
|40
|49
|.449
|19½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|34
|56
|.378
|26
Saturday
West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, gm1
Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, gm2
TINCAPS 6, South Bend 3
Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3
Dayton 11, Lansing 4
Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1
Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2
Sunday
Lansing 5, Dayton 4
TINCAPS 6, South Bend 1
West Michigan 3, Lake County 2
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 inn.
Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
TINCAPS 6, CUBS 1
|South Bend
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Vasquez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Givin 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Perlaza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Durna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodrigez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canario rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ornelas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ball 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Slaughter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Malone lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Washer c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almanzr dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Americaan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Skender 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Spence 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kerner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
South Bend
2B—Slaughter, Canario, Lopez, Kerner, Givin. LOB—South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 7. SB—Vasquez. CS—Slaughter.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
South Bend
|Espinza L,0-3
|2/3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Albertos
|3 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kobos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Carraway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nunez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fort Wayne
|Lehmnn W,2-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Minjarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP—Espinoza, Minjarez, Perez. Umpires—HP: Benjamin Engstrand; 1B: Justin Juska. T—2:44. A—4,115.
CINCINNATI 19,
TAMPA BAY 14
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|9
|3
|—
|19
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|0
|8
|—
|14
First Quarter
TB—Vaughn 2 run (kick failed), 2:13.
Second Quarter
Cin—C.Evans 1 run (Seibert kick), :16.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 40, 9:26.
Cin—FG Seibert 24, 7:20.
Cin—FG McPherson 31, :08.
Fourth Quarter
TB—J.Jones 15 interception return, 11:16.
Cin—FG Seibert 38, :23.
|Cin
|TB
|First downs
|19
|14
|Total Net Yards
|303
|159
|Rushes-yards
|35-118
|17-29
|Passing
|185
|130
|Punt Returns
|3-24
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|3-78
|5-87
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-2
|17-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-25
|Punts
|3-47.333
|5-46.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-57
|9-61
|Time of Possession
|26:27
|7:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Patrick 15-71, C.Evans 12-25, B.Allen 1-13, Perine 3-5, Mixon 1-3, Washington 1-1, Shurmur 2-0. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 11-27, Fournette 2-2, Prosise 1-1, R.Jones 1-0, Pope 1-0, Griffin 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Cincinnati, Shurmur 12-19-1-108, B.Allen 7-10-1-77. Tampa Bay, Gabbert 6-11-0-64, Griffin 6-11-2-47, Trask 4-15-0-35, Brady 1-2-0-9.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, C.Evans 4-33, Irwin 3-35, Thomas 2-32, Morgan 2-16, Wilcox 2-0, Chase 1-16, Boyd 1-15, Moss 1-14, Higgins 1-11, Washington 1-7, Tate 1-6. Tampa Bay, Hudson 4-48, Darden 2-19, Bernard 2-16, Vaughn 2-10, Howard 1-15, Johnson 1-11, Mickens 1-10, Prosise 1-10, S.Miller 1-9, Jonsen 1-5, McElroy 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
