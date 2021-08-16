Cleveland Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi Straw cf 4 1 2 1 Grossmn rf 2 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 1 2 3 Robson cf 2 0 0 0 J.Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 3 Schp 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0 Zimmer rf 5 1 1 0 Short ss 0 0 0 0 Mercado lf 5 1 2 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0 Miller 1b 5 2 2 0 H.Castro inf 3 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 3 2 1 0 W.Castro lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 5 2 2 2 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 V.Ryes cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 41 11 14 9 Totals 28 0 1 0 Cleveland 065 000 000—11 Detroit 000 000 000—0

E—Greiner (2), Schoop (8). DP—Cleveland 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 1. 2B—Zimmer (5), Hedges (2), J.Ramírez (23). 3B—Rosario (6). HR—J.Ramírez (26).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

McKnzie W,2-5 8 1 0 0 0 11 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Htchisn L,0-1 1 2/3 5 6 2 3 1 Krol 1 1/3 5 5 4 0 2 Holland 3 4 0 0 0 4 E.Ramírez 2 0 0 0 0 3 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Jiménez (Giménez). Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:51. A—25,684 (41,083).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MIAMI 4,

CHICAGO CUBS 1

Chicago Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega cf 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1 Chishlm 2b 4 2 2 1 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 2 Duffy 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 Brinsn lf-cf 4 0 2 0 Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 Andersn 3b 4 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c-lf 4 1 1 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 DeLaCrz rf 3 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 1 1 Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Hernandz p 2 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 0 2 0 Campbell p 0 0 0 0 An.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Mills p 1 0 0 0 León c 1 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 0 1 0 Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 9 4 Chicago 000 001 000—1 Miami 000 011 20x—4

E—Wisdom (6). DP—Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB—Chicago 9, Miami 6. 2B—Chirinos (4), Alfaro (13). HR—Schwindel (4), Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (22). SB—Sierra (7), Alfaro (7). S—Mills (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Mills L,5-5 5 2/3 7 2 2 1 4 Morgan 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Megill 2/3 1 1 1 0 2 Jewell 1/3 1 1 1 0 0 Meisinger 1 0 0 0 0 1

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Hernandez 5 1/3 4 1 1 1 4 Cmpbll W,1-2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Bleier H,14 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 Bass H,16 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3 Floro S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP—Hernandez (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Joe West. T—3:21. A—10,262 (36,742).

SAN DIEGO 8,

ARIZONA 2

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Tatis Jr. rf 5 3 4 4 Rojas 2b 4 2 3 1 Marisnick lf 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Crnenwrth ss 3 1 1 3 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Caratini c 5 1 1 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 1 1 0 Wndelkn p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 1 0 0 0 VnMetr ph 1 0 0 0 Knehr p 1 0 0 0 Aguilar p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Totals 35 8 11 7 Totals 35 2 8 2 San Diego 001 030 040—8 Arizona 001 010 000—2

DP—San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B—Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Cronenworth (17), Rojas (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 1 Knehr W,1-0 2 3 1 1 1 1 Johnson H,9 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hill H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hudson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona

Gallen L,1-7 5 8 4 4 3 5 de Geus 1 0 0 0 2 1 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0 Aguilar 1/3 2 2 2 0 0 Poppen 2/3 1 2 2 3 1 Faria 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP—Poppen. Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry. T—3:19. A—17,722 (48,686).

ATLANTA 6,

WASHINGTON 5

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 5 1 2 1 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas lf 4 0 2 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 1 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 Kiboom 3b 5 0 2 2 Riley 3b 5 2 3 1 Adams c 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 5 2 2 2 García ss 2 1 1 0 Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 Pedersn cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Espino p 1 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 0 1 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnandz ph 1 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Thompsn p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Stvensn ph 1 0 0 0 Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 6 10 5 Totals 33 5 10 4 Atlanta 012 030 000—6 Washington 003 020 000—5

E—García (3). DP—Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB—Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B—Pederson (5), Bell (16), Robles (21). HR—Swanson (24), Freeman (25), Riley (25). SB—Albies (15). SF—Soto (3). S—Espino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Smyly 4 6 3 3 1 4 Chavez W,3-2 1 3 2 2 1 0 Rodríguez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Matzek H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jackson H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1 Smith S,25-29 1 0 0 0 2 2

Washington

Espino L,3-4 4 8 5 5 2 3 Klobosits 1 2 1 1 1 1 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Espino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP—Smyly, Chavez, Klobosits(2). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:19. A—27,488 (41,339).

CINCINNATI 7,

PHILADELPHIA 4

Cincinnati Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi India 2b 5 3 3 1 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 1 0 0 2 Castellanos rf 1 0 0 0 Grgorius ss 3 0 0 1 Akiyama cf 4 0 2 2 McCtchn lf 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 1 0 0 0 Mustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf-rf 3 0 1 1 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 1 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 2 1 1 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 1 0 0 0 DeLsSnts p 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0 Stphensn ph 1 1 1 2 Herrera cf 4 0 3 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 2 1 1 1 Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 4 7 4 Cincinnati 102 010 030—7 Philadelphia 000 120 010—4

E—Gregorius (13), Bohm (17). DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Akiyama (7), Barnhart (19), Bohm (15). 3B—Realmuto (3). HR—India (15), Stephenson (9). SF—Harper (2), Gregorius (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Gray 4 2/3 4 3 3 3 2 Sims W,5-2 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen H,5 1 0 0 0 2 1 Cessa 2/3 3 1 1 0 0 Givens S,3-3 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Philadelphia

Nola L,7-7 4 1/3 6 4 4 3 4 Falter 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 Brogdon 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 2 Neris 1/3 1 1 1 0 1 De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP—Nola (Farmer), Gray (Realmuto).

Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:54. A—28,544 (42,792).

LATE SATURDAY

N.Y. YANKEES 7,

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 5

New York Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi LeMhu 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 Andersn ss 6 1 1 0 Gardner cf 5 2 1 0 Hrnandz 2b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 2 3 4 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 4 1 Gallo lf 4 2 2 3 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Mncada 3b 5 0 1 0 Davis pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 2 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Lamb dh 2 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 1 0 Wade ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Zavala ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 10 7 Totals 41 5 13 5 New York 201 000 010 3—7 Chicago 111 000 001 1—5

DP—New York 1, Chicago 1. LOB—New York 7, Chicago 12. 2B—LeMahieu 2 (21), Judge (16), J.Abreu 2 (20). 3B—Gardner (3). HR—Gallo 2 (3), Judge (26), Robert (2), J.Abreu (24). SB—Wade (12). SF—Judge (3), Jiménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Taillon 5 7 3 3 1 4 Luetge 1/3 1 0 0 1 0 Loaisiga 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 Green W,7-5 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2 Britton H,8 1/3 1 1 0 2 0 A.Abreu S,1-1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago

Cease 5 4 3 3 0 6 Crochet 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 4 Tepera 1/3 0 0 0 1 1 Kimbrel 1 2 1 1 0 1 Foster 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hndriks L,7-3 1/3 2 3 2 0 0 Ruiz 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Cease (Odor). WP—Hendriks.

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—4:20. A—38,477 (40,615).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 47 43 .522 1 Lake County (Cleve.) 47 43 .522 1 Lansing (Oakand) 43 47 .478 5 West Michigan (Det.) 43 47 .478 5 TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 47 .478 5

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 59 29 .670 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 49 41 .544 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 46 .483 16½ Beloit (Miami) 42 48 .467 18 South Bend (Cubs) 40 49 .449 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 26

Saturday

West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, gm1

Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, gm2

TINCAPS 6, South Bend 3

Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3

Dayton 11, Lansing 4

Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1

Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2

Sunday

Lansing 5, Dayton 4

TINCAPS 6, South Bend 1

West Michigan 3, Lake County 2

Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 inn.

Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

TINCAPS 6, CUBS 1

South Bend Fort Wayne ab r h bi ab r h bi Vasquez ss 3 0 2 0 Givin 2b 5 1 2 1 Perlaza lf 3 0 0 0 Ilarraza cf 3 0 0 0 Durna dh 4 0 1 0 Rodrigez 1b 3 1 0 0 Canario rf 4 1 1 0 Ornelas rf 3 1 0 0 Ball 1b 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 2 3 Slaughter 3b 4 0 1 0 Malone lf 3 0 1 0 Washer c 4 0 0 0 Almanzr dh 4 0 1 1 Americaan cf 3 0 0 0 Skender 3b 3 1 2 0 Spence 2b 3 0 0 0 Kerner c 4 1 1 1 Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 32 6 9 6 South Bend 000 000 001—1 Fort Wayne 400 200 00x—6

2B—Slaughter, Canario, Lopez, Kerner, Givin. LOB—South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 7. SB—Vasquez. CS—Slaughter.

IP H R ER BB SO

South Bend

Espinza L,0-3 2/3 3 4 4 2 2 Albertos 3 1/3 5 2 2 1 2 Kobos 2 1 0 0 1 3 Carraway 1 0 0 0 1 1 Nunez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fort Wayne

Lehmnn W,2-2 5 2 0 0 2 4 Minjarez 1 1 0 0 1 0 Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 1 1 1 1 0

WP—Espinoza, Minjarez, Perez. Umpires—HP: Benjamin Engstrand; 1B: Justin Juska. T—2:44. A—4,115.

CINCINNATI 19,

TAMPA BAY 14

Cincinnati 0 7 9 3 — 19 Tampa Bay 6 0 0 8 — 14

First Quarter

TB—Vaughn 2 run (kick failed), 2:13.

Second Quarter

Cin—C.Evans 1 run (Seibert kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 40, 9:26.

Cin—FG Seibert 24, 7:20.

Cin—FG McPherson 31, :08.

Fourth Quarter

TB—J.Jones 15 interception return, 11:16.

Cin—FG Seibert 38, :23.

Cin TB First downs 19 14 Total Net Yards 303 159 Rushes-yards 35-118 17-29 Passing 185 130 Punt Returns 3-24 1-6 Kickoff Returns 3-78 5-87 Interceptions Ret. 2-21 1-15 Comp-Att-Int 19-29-2 17-39-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-25 Punts 3-47.333 5-46.2 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-57 9-61 Time of Possession 26:27 7:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Patrick 15-71, C.Evans 12-25, B.Allen 1-13, Perine 3-5, Mixon 1-3, Washington 1-1, Shurmur 2-0. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 11-27, Fournette 2-2, Prosise 1-1, R.Jones 1-0, Pope 1-0, Griffin 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Cincinnati, Shurmur 12-19-1-108, B.Allen 7-10-1-77. Tampa Bay, Gabbert 6-11-0-64, Griffin 6-11-2-47, Trask 4-15-0-35, Brady 1-2-0-9.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, C.Evans 4-33, Irwin 3-35, Thomas 2-32, Morgan 2-16, Wilcox 2-0, Chase 1-16, Boyd 1-15, Moss 1-14, Higgins 1-11, Washington 1-7, Tate 1-6. Tampa Bay, Hudson 4-48, Darden 2-19, Bernard 2-16, Vaughn 2-10, Howard 1-15, Johnson 1-11, Mickens 1-10, Prosise 1-10, S.Miller 1-9, Jonsen 1-5, McElroy 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

