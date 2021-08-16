The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 7-3 L-2 35-22 36-25
    Boston 69 51 .575 3 5-5 W-3 37-24 32-27
    New York 65 52 .556 7-3 W-2 32-25 33-27
    Toronto 63 54 .538 5-5 W-1 31-25 32-29
    Baltimore 38 78 .328 32 29 0-10 L-11 17-37 21-41

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 68 50 .576 5-5 L-2 39-22 29-28
    Cleveland 57 59 .491 10 10 5-5 W-1 29-27 28-32
    Detroit 58 62 .483 11 11 6-4 L-1 33-27 25-35
    Minnesota 52 66 .441 16 16 7-3 W-2 28-32 24-34
    Kansas City 49 67 .422 18 18 3-7 L-4 29-30 20-37

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 70 47 .598 5-5 L-1 37-23 33-24
    Oakland 68 50 .576 8-2 L-1 34-25 34-25
    Seattle 63 56 .529 8 5-5 L-1 37-25 26-31
    Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12 4-6 W-1 32-30 27-30
    Texas 42 76 .356 28½ 26 3-7 W-1 28-31 14-45

    Today

    L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

    Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

    Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

    Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

    Boston 6, Baltimore 2

    St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

    Texas 7, Oakland 4

    Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

    N.Y. Yankees 5, White Sox 3

    L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

    Toronto 8, Seattle 3

    Tuesday

    Boston at Yankees, gm1, 1:05 p.m.

    Boston at Yankees, gm2, 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

    Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

    Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 62 56 .525 8-2 W-3 31-29 31-27
    Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1 5 6-4 L-1 36-25 25-32
    New York 59 58 .504 3-7 L-3 36-23 23-35
    Miami 51 67 .432 11 15 5-5 W-4 30-27 21-40
    Washington 50 68 .424 12 16 1-9 L-7 29-33 21-35

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 72 47 .605 7-3 W-2 32-27 40-20
    Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8 6-4 W-1 31-27 33-28
    St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 8-2 W-6 32-25 29-31
    Chicago 52 68 .433 20½ 15 0-10 L-11 31-28 21-40
    Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½ 24 1-9 L-2 24-35 18-41

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 76 42 .644 8-2 W-1 40-18 36-24
    Los Angeles 72 46 .610 4 8-2 W-3 36-20 36-26
    San Diego 67 53 .558 10 5-5 W-1 40-24 27-29
    Colorado 52 66 .441 24 14 5-5 L-1 38-21 14-45
    Arizona 38 81 .319 38½ 28½ 4-6 L-1 24-36 14-45

    Today

    Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

    Atlanta 6, Washington 5

    Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

    Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

    St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

    San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

    San Diego 8, Arizona 2

    L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4

    Tuesday

    Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

    Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

    Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

    San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 5,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3

    New York Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMhu 2b-1b 5 1 1 0 Andersn ss 5 0 2 1
    Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 Hrnandz 2b 4 0 0 0
    Judge rf 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
    Gallo dh 5 0 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 0
    Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 Vaughn rf 4 1 1 1
    Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Mncada dh 3 1 1 0
    Voit 1b 5 2 3 2 Robert cf 4 1 1 0
    Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 2 0 1 0
    Odor 3b-2b 5 1 2 2 Lmb ph-3b 1 0 0 0
    Higashioka c 5 0 0 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
    Wade ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Collins ph-c 2 0 1 1
    Totals 38 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 10 3

    New York 030 000 002—5 Chicago 000 001 002—3

    E—Judge (3), Hernandez 3 (3). DP—New York 3, Chicago 0. LOB—New York 14, Chicago 8. 2B—Gardner (10), Stanton (13), Collins (11). HR—Odor (14), Voit (5), Vaughn (14). SB—Judge (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Crtes Jr. W,1-1 6 7 1 1 1 7
    Ridings H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1
    Loaisiga H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Luetge 1/3 2 2 2 1 0
    Peralta S,2-2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

    Chicago

    Giolito L,9-9 4 6 3 2 3 8
    Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Ruiz 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 2
    Bummer 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 3
    Foster 1 3 2 2 0 1

    Ridings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

    WP—Tepera, Bummer. Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

    T—3:48. A—37,696 (40,615).

    CLEVELAND 11,

    DETROIT 0

    Cleveland Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 4 1 2 1 Grossmn rf 2 0 0 0
    Rosario ss 5 1 2 3 Robson cf 2 0 0 0
    J.Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 3 Schp 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
    Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
    F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0
    Zimmer rf 5 1 1 0 Short ss 0 0 0 0
    Mercado lf 5 1 2 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0
    Miller 1b 5 2 2 0 H.Castro inf 3 0 1 0
    Giménez 2b 3 2 1 0 W.Castro lf 3 0 0 0
    Hedges c 5 2 2 2 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
    V.Ryes cf-rf 3 0 0 0
    Totals 41 11 14 9 Totals 28 0 1 0

    Cleveland 065 000 000—11 Detroit 000 000 000—0

    E—Greiner (2), Schoop (8). DP—Cleveland 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 1. 2B—Zimmer (5), Hedges (2), J.Ramírez (23). 3B—Rosario (6). HR—J.Ramírez (26).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    McKnzie W,2-5 8 1 0 0 0 11
    Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Detroit

    Htchisn L,0-1 1 2/3 5 6 2 3 1
    Krol 1 1/3 5 5 4 0 2
    Holland 3 4 0 0 0 4
    E.Ramírez 2 0 0 0 0 3
    Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Jiménez (Giménez). Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:51. A—25,684 (41,083).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    MIAMI 4,

    CHICAGO CUBS 1

    Chicago Miami
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
    Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1 Chishlm 2b 4 2 2 1
    Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 2
    Duffy 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 Brinsn lf-cf 4 0 2 0
    Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 Andersn 3b 4 0 0 0
    Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c-lf 4 1 1 0
    Megill p 0 0 0 0 DeLaCrz rf 3 0 0 0
    Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 1 1
    Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
    Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Hernandz p 2 0 0 0
    Chirinos c 2 0 2 0 Campbell p 0 0 0 0
    An.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
    Mills p 1 0 0 0 León c 1 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 2 0 1 0
    Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 9 4

    Chicago 000 001 000—1 Miami 000 011 20x—4

    E—Wisdom (6). DP—Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB—Chicago 9, Miami 6. 2B—Chirinos (4), Alfaro (13). HR—Schwindel (4), Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (22). SB—Sierra (7), Alfaro (7). S—Mills (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Mills L,5-5 5 2/3 7 2 2 1 4
    Morgan 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Megill 2/3 1 1 1 0 2
    Jewell 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
    Meisinger 1 0 0 0 0 1

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Miami

    Hernandez 5 1/3 4 1 1 1 4
    Cmpbll W,1-2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Bleier H,14 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Bass H,16 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
    Floro S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 2

    HBP—Hernandez (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Joe West. T—3:21. A—10,262 (36,742).

    SAN DIEGO 8,

    ARIZONA 2

    San Diego Arizona
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Tatis Jr. rf 5 3 4 4 Rojas 2b 4 2 3 1
    Marisnick lf 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 1
    Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0
    Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 0
    Crnenwrth ss 3 1 1 3 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
    Pham lf 5 0 1 0 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0
    Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0
    Adams p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
    Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0
    Caratini c 5 1 1 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
    Grisham cf 2 1 1 0 Wndelkn p 0 0 0 0
    Stammen p 1 0 0 0 VnMetr ph 1 0 0 0
    Knehr p 1 0 0 0 Aguilar p 0 0 0 0
    Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
    Kim ph 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
    Hill p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0
    Hudson p 0 0 0 0
    Myers ph-rf 1 1 0 0
    Totals 35 8 11 7 Totals 35 2 8 2

    San Diego 001 030 040—8 Arizona 001 010 000—2

    DP—San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B—Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Cronenworth (17), Rojas (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 1
    Knehr W,1-0 2 3 1 1 1 1
    Johnson H,9 1 1 1 1 0 2
    Hill H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Hudson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Arizona

    Gallen L,1-7 5 8 4 4 3 5
    de Geus 1 0 0 0 2 1
    Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Aguilar 1/3 2 2 2 0 0
    Poppen 2/3 1 2 2 3 1
    Faria 1 0 0 0 1 1

    WP—Poppen. Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry. T—3:19. A—17,722 (48,686).

    ATLANTA 6,

    WASHINGTON 5

    Atlanta Washington
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 5 1 2 1
    Soler rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas lf 4 0 2 0
    Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 1
    Smith p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0
    Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 Kiboom 3b 5 0 2 2
    Riley 3b 5 2 3 1 Adams c 4 0 1 0
    Swanson ss 5 2 2 2 García ss 2 1 1 0
    Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0
    Pedersn cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Espino p 1 0 0 0
    Vogt c 3 0 0 1 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0
    Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
    Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnandz ph 1 0 0 0
    Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Thompsn p 0 0 0 0
    Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
    Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Stvensn ph 1 0 0 0
    Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 38 6 10 5 Totals 33 5 10 4

    Atlanta 012 030 000—6 Washington 003 020 000—5

    E—García (3). DP—Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB—Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B—Pederson (5), Bell (16), Robles (21). HR—Swanson (24), Freeman (25), Riley (25). SB—Albies (15). SF—Soto (3). S—Espino (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Smyly 4 6 3 3 1 4
    Chavez W,3-2 1 3 2 2 1 0
    Rodríguez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Matzek H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Jackson H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Smith S,25-29 1 0 0 0 2 2

    Washington

    Espino L,3-4 4 8 5 5 2 3
    Klobosits 1 2 1 1 1 1
    Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Espino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

    WP—Smyly, Chavez, Klobosits(2). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:19. A—27,488 (41,339).

    CINCINNATI 7,

    PHILADELPHIA 4

    Cincinnati Philadelphia
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 5 3 3 1 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0
    Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
    Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 1 0 0 2
    Castellanos rf 1 0 0 0 Grgorius ss 3 0 0 1
    Akiyama cf 4 0 2 2 McCtchn lf 5 0 0 0
    Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 1 0 0 0
    Mustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
    Naquin cf-rf 3 0 1 1 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0
    Farmer ss 3 1 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
    Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0
    Gray p 2 1 1 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
    Sims p 1 0 0 0 DeLsSnts p 0 0 0 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0
    Stphensn ph 1 1 1 2 Herrera cf 4 0 3 0
    Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
    Givens p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 2 1 1 1
    Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 4 7 4

    Cincinnati 102 010 030—7 Philadelphia 000 120 010—4

    E—Gregorius (13), Bohm (17). DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Akiyama (7), Barnhart (19), Bohm (15). 3B—Realmuto (3). HR—India (15), Stephenson (9). SF—Harper (2), Gregorius (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Gray 4 2/3 4 3 3 3 2
    Sims W,5-2 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
    Lorenzen H,5 1 0 0 0 2 1
    Cessa 2/3 3 1 1 0 0
    Givens S,3-3 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

    Philadelphia

    Nola L,7-7 4 1/3 6 4 4 3 4
    Falter 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
    Brogdon 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 2
    Neris 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
    De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3

    HBP—Nola (Farmer), Gray (Realmuto).

    Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:54. A—28,544 (42,792).

    LATE SATURDAY

    N.Y. YANKEES 7,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 5

    New York Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMhu 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 Andersn ss 6 1 1 0
    Gardner cf 5 2 1 0 Hrnandz 2b 4 1 1 0
    Judge rf 4 2 3 4 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 4 1
    Gallo lf 4 2 2 3 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2
    Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Mncada 3b 5 0 1 0
    Davis pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0
    Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 2
    Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Lamb dh 2 0 0 0
    Odor 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 2 0 1 0
    Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 1 0
    Wade ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Zavala ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 38 7 10 7 Totals 41 5 13 5

    New York 201 000 010 3—7 Chicago 111 000 001 1—5

    DP—New York 1, Chicago 1. LOB—New York 7, Chicago 12. 2B—LeMahieu 2 (21), Judge (16), J.Abreu 2 (20). 3B—Gardner (3). HR—Gallo 2 (3), Judge (26), Robert (2), J.Abreu (24). SB—Wade (12). SF—Judge (3), Jiménez (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Taillon 5 7 3 3 1 4
    Luetge 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
    Loaisiga 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Green W,7-5 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2
    Britton H,8 1/3 1 1 0 2 0
    A.Abreu S,1-1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Chicago

    Cease 5 4 3 3 0 6
    Crochet 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 4
    Tepera 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Kimbrel 1 2 1 1 0 1
    Foster 1 1 0 0 1 1
    Hndriks L,7-3 1/3 2 3 2 0 0
    Ruiz 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

    HBP—Cease (Odor). WP—Hendriks.

    Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—4:20. A—38,477 (40,615).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 47 43 .522 1
    Lake County (Cleve.) 47 43 .522 1
    Lansing (Oakand) 43 47 .478 5
    West Michigan (Det.) 43 47 .478 5
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 47 .478 5

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 59 29 .670
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 49 41 .544 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 46 .483 16½
    Beloit (Miami) 42 48 .467 18
    South Bend (Cubs) 40 49 .449 19½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 26

    Saturday

    West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, gm1

    Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, gm2

    TINCAPS 6, South Bend 3

    Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3

    Dayton 11, Lansing 4

    Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1

    Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2

    Sunday

    Lansing 5, Dayton 4

    TINCAPS 6, South Bend 1

    West Michigan 3, Lake County 2

    Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 inn.

    Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6

    Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    TINCAPS 6, CUBS 1

    South Bend Fort Wayne
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Vasquez ss 3 0 2 0 Givin 2b 5 1 2 1
    Perlaza lf 3 0 0 0 Ilarraza cf 3 0 0 0
    Durna dh 4 0 1 0 Rodrigez 1b 3 1 0 0
    Canario rf 4 1 1 0 Ornelas rf 3 1 0 0
    Ball 1b 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 2 3
    Slaughter 3b 4 0 1 0 Malone lf 3 0 1 0
    Washer c 4 0 0 0 Almanzr dh 4 0 1 1
    Americaan cf 3 0 0 0 Skender 3b 3 1 2 0
    Spence 2b 3 0 0 0 Kerner c 4 1 1 1
    Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 32 6 9 6

    South Bend 000 000 001—1 Fort Wayne 400 200 00x—6

    2B—Slaughter, Canario, Lopez, Kerner, Givin. LOB—South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 7. SB—Vasquez. CS—Slaughter.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    South Bend

    Espinza L,0-3 2/3 3 4 4 2 2
    Albertos 3 1/3 5 2 2 1 2
    Kobos 2 1 0 0 1 3
    Carraway 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Nunez 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Fort Wayne

    Lehmnn W,2-2 5 2 0 0 2 4
    Minjarez 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Perez 1 1 1 1 1 0

    WP—Espinoza, Minjarez, Perez. Umpires—HP: Benjamin Engstrand; 1B: Justin Juska. T—2:44. A—4,115.

    CINCINNATI 19,

    TAMPA BAY 14

    Cincinnati 0 7 9 3 19
    Tampa Bay 6 0 0 8 14

    First Quarter

    TB—Vaughn 2 run (kick failed), 2:13.

    Second Quarter

    Cin—C.Evans 1 run (Seibert kick), :16.

    Third Quarter

    Cin—FG McPherson 40, 9:26.

    Cin—FG Seibert 24, 7:20.

    Cin—FG McPherson 31, :08.

    Fourth Quarter

    TB—J.Jones 15 interception return, 11:16.

    Cin—FG Seibert 38, :23.

    Cin TB
    First downs 19 14
    Total Net Yards 303 159
    Rushes-yards 35-118 17-29
    Passing 185 130
    Punt Returns 3-24 1-6
    Kickoff Returns 3-78 5-87
    Interceptions Ret. 2-21 1-15
    Comp-Att-Int 19-29-2 17-39-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-25
    Punts 3-47.333 5-46.2
    Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 7-57 9-61
    Time of Possession 26:27 7:19

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cincinnati, Patrick 15-71, C.Evans 12-25, B.Allen 1-13, Perine 3-5, Mixon 1-3, Washington 1-1, Shurmur 2-0. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 11-27, Fournette 2-2, Prosise 1-1, R.Jones 1-0, Pope 1-0, Griffin 1-(minus 1).

    PASSING—Cincinnati, Shurmur 12-19-1-108, B.Allen 7-10-1-77. Tampa Bay, Gabbert 6-11-0-64, Griffin 6-11-2-47, Trask 4-15-0-35, Brady 1-2-0-9.

    RECEIVING—Cincinnati, C.Evans 4-33, Irwin 3-35, Thomas 2-32, Morgan 2-16, Wilcox 2-0, Chase 1-16, Boyd 1-15, Moss 1-14, Higgins 1-11, Washington 1-7, Tate 1-6. Tampa Bay, Hudson 4-48, Darden 2-19, Bernard 2-16, Vaughn 2-10, Howard 1-15, Johnson 1-11, Mickens 1-10, Prosise 1-10, S.Miller 1-9, Jonsen 1-5, McElroy 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

