Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Leury Garcia on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson Toledo (Triple-A East) and signed to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Somerset (Double-A East) on a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Luis Severino from rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned CF Nick Senzel to Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso.
FOOTBALL
NFL
BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Marquel Harrell, Caleb Benenoch and Syrus Tuitele and DL Eli Ankou and LB Mike Bell.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Alex Brown.
MINNEOSTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Turner Bernard and DE Jordan Brailford.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Cameron Kinley, TE De’Quan Hampton and WR Josh Pearson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released TE Gabe Holmes. Placed LB B.J. Bellon on injured reserve.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story