Campbell p 0 0 0 0 A.Jcksn c 2 0 0 0 Totals 40 12 14 12 Totals 31 2 4 2 Atlanta 100 702 200—12 Miami 110 000 000—2

LOB—Atlanta 13, Miami 4. 2B—d’Arnaud 2 (6), Riley (22), Soler 2 (3). HR—Freeman (26), Duvall (22), Chisholm Jr. (13), Díaz (4). S—Toussaint (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Tousaint W,2-2 6 1/3 3 2 2 2 7 Santana 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami

Garrett L,1-2 3 3 3 3 6 2 Campbell 1 5 5 5 0 2 Guenther 2 3 2 2 3 1 Guzman 1 2 2 2 2 3 Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 4th. WP—Okert. Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor. T—3:28. A—6,442 (36,742).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 47 43 .522 1 Lake County (Cleve.) 47 43 .522 1 Lansing (Oakand) 43 47 .478 5 West Michigan (Det.) 43 47 .478 5 TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 47 .478 5

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 59 29 .670 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 49 41 .544 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 46 .483 16½ Beloit (Miami) 42 48 .467 18 South Bend (Cubs) 40 49 .449 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 26

Sunday

Lansing 5, Dayton 4

TINCAPS 6, South Bend 1

West Michigan 3, Lake County 2

Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 inn.

Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

LLWS

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Teams

GREAT LAKES (A), Taylor, Mich.; GREAT LAKES (B), Hamilton, Ohio; MID-ATLANTIC (A), Oaks, Pa.; MID-ATLANTIC (B), Toms River, N.J.; MIDWEST (A), Hastings, Neb.; MIDWEST (B), Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND (A), Hooksett, N.H.; NEW ENGLAND (B), Manchester, Conn.; NORTHWEST (A), Sammamish, Wash.; NORTHWEST (B), Lake Oswego, Ore.; SOUTHEAST (A), Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHEAST (B), Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST (A), Lafayette, La.; SOUTHWEST (B), Abilene, Texas; WEST (A), Honolulu, Hi.; WEST (B), Torrance, Calif.

Double Elimination

Thursday

G1: Honolulu vs. Manchester, Conn., 1 p.m.

G2: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hamilton, Ohio, 3 p.m.

G3: Hastings, Neb. vs. Toms River, N.J., 5 p.m.

G4: Hooksett, N.H. vs. Torrance, Calif., 7 p.m.

Friday

G5: Oaks, Pa. vs. Lake Oswego, Ore., 1 p.m.

G6: Taylor, Mich. vs. Palm City, Fla., 3 p.m.

G7: Lafayette, La. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

G8: Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G9: G2 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.

G10: G1 loser vs. G3 loser, 3 p.m.

G11: G6 loser vs. G8 loser, 6 p.m.

G12: G5 loser vs. G7 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday

G13: G2 winner vs. G4 winner, 9 am

G14: G1 winner vs. G3 winner, 11 a.m.

G15: G6 winner vs. G8 winner, 1 p.m.

G16: G5 winner vs. G7 winner, 2 p.m.

Monday

G17: G15 loser vs. G10 winner, 1 p.m.

G18: G16 loser vs. G9 winner, 3 p.m.

G19: G13 loser vs. G12 winner, 5 p.m.

G20: G14 loser vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

G21: G18 winner vs. G19 winner, 3 p.m.

G22: G17 winner vs. G20 winner,

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

G23: G13 winner vs. G16 winner, 3 p.m.

G24: G14 winner vs. G15 winner,

7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

G25: G24 loser vs. G22 winner, 3 p.m.

G26: G23 loser vs. G21 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

G27: G23 winner vs. G26 winner,

12:30 p.m.

G28: G24 winner vs. G25 winner,

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Third Place

G27 loser vs. G28 loser, 10 a.m.

Championship

G27 winner vs. G28 winner, 3 p.m.

