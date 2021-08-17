Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
SUMMER LEAGUE
Sunday
Sacramento 86, Dallas 70
Washington 93, Milwaukee 83
L.A. Clippers 94, Utah 90
Brooklyn 104, San Antonio 100
Minnesota 99, Philadelphia 96, OT
Orlando 89, Houston 76
New Orleans 80, Golden State 79, OT
Memphis 96, Chicago 91
Monday
Indiana 74, Washington 65
Denver 94, Milwaukee 87
Oklahoma City 116, San Antonio 91
Cleveland 88, Phoenix 85
New York 104, Atlanta 85
Detroit 79, Orlando 78
Memphis 104, L.A. Clippers 95
Charlotte vs. Chicago, late
Today*
Dallas vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.
Utah vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, 7p.m.
New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Boston, 9 p.m.
*end of Summer League
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Indiana
|4
|17
|.190
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|8
Sunday
Connecticut 80, Dallas 59
Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT
Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81
Las Vegas 84, Washington 83
Minnesota 88, New York 78
Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
LOS ANGELES 75,
INDIANA 70
INDIANA (70): Breland 0-4 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-8 10-10 12, McCowan 3-6 3-3 9, K.Mitchell 9-21 0-0 20, Robinson 3-14 1-1 7, Cannon 2-6 1-2 5, Allen 2-5 2-3 7, Vivians 4-8 1-2 10, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 18-21 70.
LOS ANGELES (75): N.Ogwumike 6-14 0-0 12, Sykes 6-11 3-3 16, Zahui B 4-8 4-6 13, Toliver 2-9 0-0 4, Wheeler 4-7 1-2 12, Coffey 3-6 2-3 9, Cox 0-4 0-0 0, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 4-5 0-0 9, Guirantes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-14 75.
|Indiana
|22
|24
|13
|11
|—
|70
|Los Angeles
|26
|23
|10
|16
|—
|75
3-Point Goals—Indiana 4-18 (K.Mitchell 2-7, Vivians 1-4, Cannon 0-3, Robinson 0-3), Los Angeles 7-20 (Wheeler 3-5, Sykes 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Zahui B 1-3, Toliver 0-4). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (McCowan), Los Angeles None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Breland 8), Los Angeles 37 (Zahui B 9). Assists—Indiana 10 (T.Mitchell 3), Los Angeles 17 (Toliver, Wheeler 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Los Angeles 24. A—2,029 (10,000)
