    Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    SUMMER LEAGUE

    Sunday

    Sacramento 86, Dallas 70

    Washington 93, Milwaukee 83

    L.A. Clippers 94, Utah 90

    Brooklyn 104, San Antonio 100

    Minnesota 99, Philadelphia 96, OT

    Orlando 89, Houston 76

    New Orleans 80, Golden State 79, OT

    Memphis 96, Chicago 91

    Monday

    Indiana 74, Washington 65

    Denver 94, Milwaukee 87

    Oklahoma City 116, San Antonio 91

    Cleveland 88, Phoenix 85

    New York 104, Atlanta 85

    Detroit 79, Orlando 78

    Memphis 104, L.A. Clippers 95

    Charlotte vs. Chicago, late

    Today*

    Dallas vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.

    Utah vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

    Houston vs. Portland, 5 p.m.

    Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, 7p.m.

    New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

    Sacramento vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

    *end of Summer League

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Connecticut 15 6 .714
    Chicago 11 10 .524 4
    New York 10 12 .455
    Washington 8 11 .421 6
    Atlanta 6 14 .300
    Indiana 4 17 .190 11

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 16 6 .727
    Seattle 16 6 .727
    Minnesota 13 7 .650 2
    Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
    Dallas 9 13 .409 7
    Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8

    Sunday

    Connecticut 80, Dallas 59

    Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT

    Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81

    Las Vegas 84, Washington 83

    Minnesota 88, New York 78

    Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    LATE SUNDAY

    LOS ANGELES 75,

    INDIANA 70

    INDIANA (70): Breland 0-4 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-8 10-10 12, McCowan 3-6 3-3 9, K.Mitchell 9-21 0-0 20, Robinson 3-14 1-1 7, Cannon 2-6 1-2 5, Allen 2-5 2-3 7, Vivians 4-8 1-2 10, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 18-21 70.

    LOS ANGELES (75): N.Ogwumike 6-14 0-0 12, Sykes 6-11 3-3 16, Zahui B 4-8 4-6 13, Toliver 2-9 0-0 4, Wheeler 4-7 1-2 12, Coffey 3-6 2-3 9, Cox 0-4 0-0 0, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 4-5 0-0 9, Guirantes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-14 75.

    Indiana 22 24 13 11 70
    Los Angeles 26 23 10 16 75

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 4-18 (K.Mitchell 2-7, Vivians 1-4, Cannon 0-3, Robinson 0-3), Los Angeles 7-20 (Wheeler 3-5, Sykes 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Zahui B 1-3, Toliver 0-4). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (McCowan), Los Angeles None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Breland 8), Los Angeles 37 (Zahui B 9). Assists—Indiana 10 (T.Mitchell 3), Los Angeles 17 (Toliver, Wheeler 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Los Angeles 24. A—2,029 (10,000)

