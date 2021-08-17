The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

    The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:

    Rec. Pts Prv
    1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1
    2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6
    3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3
    4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2
    5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7
    6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4
    7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9
    8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8
    9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5
    10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18
    11. Oregon 0-0 968
    12. Wisconsin 0-0 743
    13. Florida 0-0 728 13
    14. Miami 0-0 663 22
    15. USC 0-0 660 21
    16. LSU 0-0 631
    17. Indiana 0-0 549 12
    18. Iowa 0-0 513 16
    19. Penn St. 0-0 456
    20. Washington 0-0 449
    21. Texas 0-0 350 19
    22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14
    23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15
    24. Utah 0-0 176
    25. Arizona St. 0-0 125

    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story