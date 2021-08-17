Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:
|Rec.
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (47)
|0-0
|1548
|1
|2. Oklahoma (6)
|0-0
|1462
|6
|3. Clemson (6)
|0-0
|1447
|3
|4. Ohio St. (1)
|0-0
|1393
|2
|5. Georgia (3)
|0-0
|1364
|7
|6. Texas A&M
|0-0
|1223
|4
|7. Iowa St.
|0-0
|1160
|9
|8. Cincinnati
|0-0
|1014
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|0-0
|1009
|5
|10. North Carolina
|0-0
|999
|18
|11. Oregon
|0-0
|968
|—
|12. Wisconsin
|0-0
|743
|—
|13. Florida
|0-0
|728
|13
|14. Miami
|0-0
|663
|22
|15. USC
|0-0
|660
|21
|16. LSU
|0-0
|631
|—
|17. Indiana
|0-0
|549
|12
|18. Iowa
|0-0
|513
|16
|19. Penn St.
|0-0
|456
|—
|20. Washington
|0-0
|449
|—
|21. Texas
|0-0
|350
|19
|22. Coastal Carolina
|0-0
|232
|14
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|0-0
|208
|15
|24. Utah
|0-0
|176
|—
|25. Arizona St.
|0-0
|125
|—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.
