    Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
    N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7
    New England 1 0 0 1.000 22 13
    Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7
    Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
    Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14
    Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
    Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
    Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
    Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
    Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 16 24
    Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22
    Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21
    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23
    New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
    Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26
    Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
    L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
    San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
    Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20

    Thursday

    New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

    Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

    Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

    Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Friday, August 27

    Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Saturday, August 28

    Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

    Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Sunday, August 29*

    Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

    Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

    New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

    Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

    *end of Preseason

