Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-125
|at Miami
|+110
|at Cincinnati
|-154
|Chicago Cubs
|+139
|Milwaukee
|-145
|at St. Louis
|+128
|at Colorado
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at Arizona
|-100
|at San Francisco
|-147
|N.Y. Mets
|+133
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-297
|Pittsburgh
|+243
American League
|Boston
|-145
|at N.Y. Yankees
|+125
|Boston
|-130
|at N.Y. Yankees
|+110
|at Detroit
|-122
|L.A. Angels
|+105
|at Tampa Bay
|-192
|Baltimore
|+167
|Seattle
|-154
|at Texas
|+138
|Houston
|-185
|at Kansas City
|+162
|at Minnesota
|-147
|Cleveland
|+133
|Oakland
|-120
|at Chicago WS
|+105
Interleague
|Toronto
|-179
|at Washington
|+159
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story