    Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Atlanta -125 at Miami +110
    at Cincinnati -154 Chicago Cubs +139
    Milwaukee -145 at St. Louis +128
    at Colorado -130 San Diego +110
    Philadelphia -120 at Arizona -100
    at San Francisco -147 N.Y. Mets +133
    at L.A. Dodgers -297 Pittsburgh +243

    American League

    Boston -145 at N.Y. Yankees +125
    Boston -130 at N.Y. Yankees +110
    at Detroit -122 L.A. Angels +105
    at Tampa Bay -192 Baltimore +167
    Seattle -154 at Texas +138
    Houston -185 at Kansas City +162
    at Minnesota -147 Cleveland +133
    Oakland -120 at Chicago WS +105

    Interleague

    Toronto -179 at Washington +159

