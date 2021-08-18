The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    L.A. ANGELS 8,

    DETROIT 2

    Los Angeles Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Grsmn rf 4 0 1 1
    Fletcher 2b 6 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1
    Walsh 1b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0
    J.Iglsias ss 5 1 2 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 0 0
    Marsh cf 5 0 2 1 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0
    Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1 H.Cstro ss 4 0 0 0
    Adell lf 5 1 1 4 W.Cstro lf 4 0 1 0
    Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 Greiner c 3 2 2 0
    Lagares rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0
    Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 2 7 2
    Los Angeles 101 000 006—8
    Detroit 001 010 000—2

    E—Schoop (9). LOB—Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B—Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR—Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB—Ohtani (18).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Los Angeles

    Bundy 4 2/3 3 2 2 2 3
    Warren 1 1/3 3 0 0 1 1
    Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Mayers W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 4

    Detroit

    Mize 4 4 2 2 4 4
    Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 1
    Jiménez 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Soto L,4-3 2/3 4 6 5 2 1
    Krol 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

    WP—Mize, Funkhouser. Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson. T—3:30. A—24,714 (41,083).

    GAME ONE

    N.Y. YANKEES 5,

    BOSTON 3

    Boston New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hernándz 2b 2 1 0 0 LMhieu 2b 4 0 1 0
    Renfroe cf 4 0 1 0 Grdnr cf-lf 2 1 0 0
    Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 2 Judge rf 3 1 0 0
    Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Gallo dh 3 1 0 0
    Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 2 1 1 2
    Schwarbr dh 3 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 2 0
    Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 Stanton ph 1 0 1 1
    Araúz pr 0 0 0 0 J.Dvs pr-cf 1 0 0 0
    Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
    Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 0 Wade lf-3b 2 0 2 0
    Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Vlazquez ss 3 0 1 2
    Totals 27 3 8 3 Totals 26 5 8 5

    Boston 002 010 0—3 New York 020 030 x—5

    LOB—Boston 5, New York 10. HR—Vázquez (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Houck 4 5 2 2 0 2
    Whitlock L,4-2 1/3 0 2 2 2 1
    Taylor BS,0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0
    Robles 1 1 0 0 2 3
    A.Davis 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

    New York

    Montgomery 4 2/3 5 3 3 2 6
    Abreu W,2-0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Loaisiga S,5-8 2 3 0 0 0 3

    Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. HBP—Houck (Voit). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:56. A—39,078 (47,309).

    GAME TWO

    N.Y. YANKEES 2,

    BOSTON 0

    Boston New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hrnándz 2b 4 0 1 0 LMhu 2b-1b 3 0 2 0
    Verdugo lf 2 0 0 0 Gardnr cf-lf 3 0 0 0
    Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 1 0
    Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf-rf 3 0 0 0
    Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 1 1 1
    Schwarber dh 2 0 1 0 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0
    Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Odr 3b-2b 3 0 1 0
    Duran cf 2 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1
    Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Vlazqz ss 0 0 0 0
    Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0 Wde ss-3b 3 0 1 0
    Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Hgshioka c 2 0 1 0
    Totals 26 0 5 0 Totals 26 2 8 2

    Boston 000 000 0—0 New York 010 100 x—2

    LOB—Boston 9, New York 7. 2B—Odor (12). HR—Voit (6), Stanton (19). SB—Gardner (2), Judge (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Eovaldi L,10-8 5 7 2 2 1 6
    Pérez 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Sawamura 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    New York

    Gil 4 2/3 3 0 0 4 4
    Peralta W,2-1 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Green S,5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:31. A—35,237 (47,309).

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 73 47 .608 7-3 W-2 37-22 36-25
    New York 68 52 .567 5 7-3 W-5 35-25 33-27
    Boston 69 53 .566 5 5-5 L-2 37-24 32-29
    Toronto 63 55 .534 9 4 4-6 L-1 31-25 32-30
    Baltimore 38 80 .322 34 29 0-10 L-13 17-37 21-43

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 70 50 .583 6-4 W-2 41-22 29-28
    Cleveland 57 60 .487 11½ 4-5 L-1 29-27 28-33
    Detroit 58 63 .479 12½ 10½ 5-5 L-2 33-28 25-35
    Minnesota 53 66 .445 16½ 14½ 6-3 W-3 29-32 24-34
    Kansas City 51 67 .432 18 16 4-6 W-2 31-30 20-37

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 70 49 .588 5-5 L-3 37-23 33-26
    Oakland 68 52 .567 6-4 L-3 34-25 34-27
    Seattle 64 56 .533 4 6-4 W-1 37-25 27-31
    Los Angeles 60 61 .496 11 4-6 W-1 32-30 28-31
    Texas 42 77 .353 28 25½ 3-7 L-1 28-32 14-45

    Today

    Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

    Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

    Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.

    Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, gm1

    N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, gm2

    Washington 12, Toronto 6

    Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

    L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

    Seattle 3, Texas 1

    Cleveland at Minnesota, late

    Kansas City 3, Houston 1

    Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

    Thursday

    Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

    Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

    Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

    Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 64 56 .533 8-2 W-5 31-29 33-27
    Philadelphia 61 57 .517 2 6-4 L-1 36-25 25-32
    New York 59 59 .500 4 3-7 L-4 36-23 23-36
    Washington 51 68 .429 12½ 15 2-8 W-1 30-33 21-35
    Miami 51 69 .425 13 15½ 4-6 L-2 30-29 21-40

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 73 47 .608 7-3 W-3 32-27 41-20
    Cincinnati 65 56 .537 2 5-5 L-1 32-28 33-28
    St. Louis 61 57 .517 11 8-2 L-1 32-26 29-31
    Chicago 53 69 .434 21 14½ 1-9 W-1 31-28 22-41
    Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30½ 24 1-9 L-3 24-35 18-42

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 77 42 .647 8-2 W-2 41-18 36-24
    Los Angeles 73 46 .613 4 8-2 W-4 37-20 36-26
    San Diego 67 54 .554 11 5-5 L-1 40-24 27-30
    Colorado 53 66 .445 24 13 5-5 W-1 39-21 14-45
    Arizona 38 81 .319 39 28 4-6 L-1 24-36 14-45

    Today

    Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m.

    San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 3:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

    Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

    Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Washington 12, Toronto 6

    Atlanta 2, Miami 0

    Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0

    Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

    San Diego at Colorado, late

    Philadelphia at Arizona, late

    N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late

    Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Thursday

    Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

    Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 2,

    CINCINNATI 1

    Chicago Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 2 1 0 0 India 2b 4 0 0 0
    Hrmslo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
    Schwndl 1b 4 0 2 1 Cstllnos rf 4 1 1 1
    Wick p 0 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 3 0 1 0
    Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Mstaks 3b 3 0 0 0
    Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0
    Happ lf 4 1 3 1 Naquin lf 4 0 2 0
    Wisdm 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf 4 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Gutierrez p 2 0 0 0
    Bote 2b 4 0 1 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
    Au.Rmine c 4 0 1 0 Brnhart ph 0 0 0 0
    An.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0
    Duffy ph-3b 2 0 1 0
    Totals 34 2 11 2 Totals 31 1 5 1
    Chicago 001 001 000—2
    Cincinnati 000 001 000—1

    DP—Chicago 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB—Chicago 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Schwindel (7), Duffy (5). HR—Happ (13), Castellanos (21).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Hndrks W,14-5 6 3 1 1 3 3
    Wick H,1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Morgan H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Heuer S,1-2 2 0 0 0 0 2

    Cincinnati

    Gutierz L,8-4 6 1/3 9 2 2 1 7
    Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Cessa 1 2 0 0 0 1
    Santillan 1 0 0 0 1 1

    HBP—Wick (Barnhart). Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal. T—2:45. A—13,989 (42,319).

    ATLANTA 2, MIAMI 0

    Atlanta Miami
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
    Soler rf 4 0 1 1 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0
    L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0
    Smith p 0 0 0 0 Sánchez rf 3 0 0 0
    Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
    Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Andrsn 3b 3 0 1 0
    Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Alfaro 1b 3 0 0 0
    Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0
    Pedrsn cf-rf 4 0 0 0 DeLaCruz lf 3 0 1 0
    Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0
    Ynoa p 2 0 1 0 ChshmJr ph 0 0 0 0
    Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
    Martin p 0 0 0 0
    Almonte ph 0 1 0 0
    Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
    Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 0 4 0
    Atlanta 000 000 011—2
    Miami 000 000 000—0

    DP—Atlanta 1, Miami 0. LOB—Atlanta 5, Miami 4. HR—Riley (26). SB—Almonte (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Ynoa 5 1/3 3 0 0 1 4
    Matzek 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Martin W,2/3 1 0 0 0 0 1
    L.Jackson H,20 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Smith S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Miami

    Alcantara L,7-11 8 5 1 1 1 7
    Bender 1 1 1 1 0 2

    WP—Alcantara. Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—2:33. A—6,079 (36,742).

    LATE MONDAY

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 5,

    OAKLAND 2

    Oakland Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Canha lf 5 0 2 1 Andersn ss 5 1 2 0
    Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Hrnandz 2b 2 0 1 1
    Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
    Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1
    Lowrie dh 4 0 2 0 Mncada 3b 3 0 1 0
    Kemp pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0
    Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 3 3 1
    Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0
    Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 Zavala c 3 1 2 2
    Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0
    Machín ss 2 0 1 0
    Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 10 5
    Oakland 020 000 000—2
    Chicago 001 111 01x—5

    E—Machín (2). DP—Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB—Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B—Lowrie (21). HR—Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB—Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF—Hernandez (1). S—Zavala (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Oakland

    Montas L,9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6
    Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0
    Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1

    Chicago

    Keuchel W,8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2
    Kopech H,13 2 0 0 0 1 3
    Kimbrel H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Hndrks S,27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3

    HBP—Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP—Puk. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:16. A—19,410 (40,615).

    MINNESOTA 5,

    CLEVELAND 4, 10 INN.

    Cleveland Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 5 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 2 1 2
    Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 Rooker lf 3 0 1 0
    Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 1 Rfsnydr lf 2 0 0 0
    Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 Plnco 2b-ss 6 1 2 1
    Zimmer rf 4 1 2 2 Dnldsn dh 5 0 3 1
    Mercado lf 4 0 0 0 Meda pr-dh 0 0 0 0
    Miller 1b 3 1 0 0 Arraez 3b 5 0 2 0
    Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0
    Hedges c 4 0 1 1 Cave cf 4 1 1 0
    Jeffers c 4 1 1 1
    Smons ss 3 0 0 0
    Garver ph 1 0 1 0
    Grdn pr-2b 1 0 1 0
    Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 40 5 14 5
    Cleveland 020 011 000 0—4
    Minnesota 101 101 000 1—5

    E—Giménez (7), Polanco (13), Jax (2), Cave (2), Simmons (10). DP—Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2. LOB—Cleveland 8, Minnesota 15. 2B—Rosario (20), Hedges (3), Cave (6), Garver (12), Polanco (24). HR—Zimmer (5), Kepler (16), Jeffers (11). SB—Zimmer (9).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Quantrill 5 8 3 3 1 4
    Garza BS,0-1 1 1/3 2 1 1 1 3
    Parker 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Wittgren L,2-6 1 2/3 3 1 0 3 0

    Minnesota

    Jax 6 7 4 2 2 3
    Gant 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Thielbar W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

    HBP—Quantrill 2 (Rooker,Jeffers), Jax (Miller). WP—Jax, Minaya. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T—3:43. A—15,622 (38,544).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CINCINNATI 14,

    CHICAGO CUBS 5

    Chicago Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 India 2b 6 2 3 5
    Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 0 Cstllanos rf 4 1 2 0
    Wisdom lf 4 0 0 0 Akiyama rf 0 0 0 0
    Bote 2b 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 1 3 1
    Chirinos c 3 1 1 2 Stpsn pr-1b 0 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 Farmer ss 5 1 1 1
    Fargas cf 3 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
    Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
    Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 2 0 0
    Happ ph 1 0 1 2 Aquino lf 4 3 2 3
    Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1
    Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 1 2 3
    Steele p 1 0 0 0 Miley p 3 1 0 0
    Romine ph 1 0 0 0 Brro ph-ss 1 1 0 0
    Rucker p 0 0 0 0
    Ortega cf 2 1 1 0
    Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 37 14 14 14
    Chicago 000 000 050—5
    Cincinnati 000 220 82x—14

    DP—Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Schwindel (6), Heyward (13), Happ (11), Barnhart (20), Farmer (16), India (21). HR—India (16), Aquino (8), Barnhart (7). SF—Barnhart (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Steele L,2-2 4 5 2 2 3 5
    Rucker 2 4 6 6 2 4
    Winkler 1/3 2 4 3 3 0
    Jewell 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Meisinger 1 2 2 2 0 0

    Cincinnati

    Miley W,10-4 7 4 0 0 1 7
    Hembree 2/3 5 5 5 0 2
    Hoffman 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

    Rucker pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP—Miley (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:37. A—15,404 (42,319).

    COLORADO 6,

    SAN DIEGO 5

    San Diego Colorado
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Joe lf 4 2 2 1
    Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0
    Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 Story ss 4 1 1 2
    Crnwrth ss 3 2 2 0 Blckmn rf 4 1 1 2
    Nola c 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 1 2 1
    Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 McMhn 3b 3 0 1 0
    Myers lf 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0
    Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 Daza cf 3 0 0 0
    Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0
    Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0
    Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
    Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
    Caratini ph 1 0 0 0
    Diaz p 0 0 0 0
    Kim ph 1 0 0 0
    Hudson p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 5 10 4 Totals 31 6 9 6

    San Diego 010 001 003—5 Colorado 104 000 001—6

    DP—San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB—San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B—Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR—Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3
    Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1
    Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Hudson L,0-1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

    Colorado

    Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2
    Estévez H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Bard W,6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1

    WP—Senzatela. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T—2:32. A—24,565 (50,445).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533
    Lake County (Cleve.) 48 42 .533
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 48 43 .522 ½
    Lansing (Oakand) 43 48 .473
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 48 .473
    West Michigan (Det.) 43 48 .473

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 60 29 .674
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 50 41 .549 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 47 .478 17½
    Beloit (Miami) 43 48 .473 18
    South Bend (Cubs) 40 50 .444 20½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 34 57 .374 27

    Tuesday

    West Michigan 5, TINCAPS 3

    Quad Cities 9, South Bend 2

    Great Lakes 2, Lansing 1

    Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2

    Beloit 3, Peoria 1

    Lake County at Dayton, late

    Today

    TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    WHITECAPS 5,

    TINCAPS 3

    Fort Wayne W. Michigan
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Givin 3b 5 0 2 1 Workmn ss 4 1 1 0
    Little lf 4 0 1 0 Meadws cf 3 0 1 0
    Rodriguez 1b 4 1 1 0 Holton 1b 3 1 0 0
    Ornelas rf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera rf 4 1 3 1
    Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 Murr lf 3 0 0 1
    Almanzar dh 4 0 1 0 Perez 2b 3 1 1 0
    Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0 Johnson c 2 1 1 1
    Ilarraza cf 4 1 2 0 Rivera dh 3 0 0 0
    Kerner c 3 0 0 0 King 3b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 28 5 7 3

    Fort Wayne 000 002 100—3 W. Michigan 200 000 21x—5

    LOB—Fort Wayne 8, W. Michigan 3. 2B—Ilarraza, Givin, Ornelas, Workman, Johnson. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Meadows. E—Lopez, King.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Vela 4 3 2 2 2 3
    Mosser 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Bencomo L,5-4 2 2 2 2 0 2
    Boyd 1 1 1 1 0 2

    W. Michigan

    Wolf 5 4 0 0 0 6
    Bienlien BS,2 1 3 2 2 0 1
    Tassin W,3-5 2 3 1 1 1 1
    Hess S,10 1 0 0 0 0 1

    WP—Bencomo 2, Boyd, Tassin. Umpires—Home, A.J. Choc; First, Mitch Trzeciak. T—3:02. A—4,676.

    BASEBALL

    American League

    BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk on a rehab assignment.

    BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East).

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Released RHP Buck Farmer.

    NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Corey Kluber to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on rehab assignments.

    TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Sent RHP Chris Archer to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    National League

    ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL.

    CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Michael Hermosillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment.

    CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-a East). Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville. Sent 2B Mike Freeman outright to Louisville.

    COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the paternity list.

    MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville.

    MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed free agent OF David Dahl to a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East).

    NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse.

    ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LF Austin Dean from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15.

    WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed P Ryan Winslow from Green Bay. Released P Tyler Newsome.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy. Waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack with injury designations.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on IR. Waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.

    DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. Waived DT michael Barnett. Placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR. Released LS Don Muhlbach.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on IR. Released G/T Zack Johnson.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB D.J. Daniel and TE Tim Tebow. Waived WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross with injury designations.

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB Manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah McGuire on IR.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Te’von Coney.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Allen Harms on IR. Waived OTs Timon Parris and Jonathan Hubbard and G Tyler Marz. Waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR. Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in exchange for CB Josh Jackson.

    NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walker. Placed OL Cam Clark on IR.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with injury designations.

    PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation. Claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers from Baltimore. Waived QB Josh Rosen.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical. and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams. Signed S Jamal Carter.

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.

    LLWS

    At South Williamsport, Pa.

    Teams

    GREAT LAKES (A), Taylor, Mich.; GREAT LAKES (B), Hamilton, Ohio; MID-ATLANTIC (A), Oaks, Pa.; MID-ATLANTIC (B), Toms River, N.J.; MIDWEST (A), Hastings, Neb.; MIDWEST (B), Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND (A), Hooksett, N.H.; NEW ENGLAND (B), Manchester, Conn.; NORTHWEST (A), Sammamish, Wash.; NORTHWEST (B), Lake Oswego, Ore.; SOUTHEAST (A), Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHEAST (B), Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST (A), Lafayette, La.; SOUTHWEST (B), Abilene, Texas; WEST (A), Honolulu, Hi.; WEST (B), Torrance, Calif.

    Double Elimination

    Thursday

    G1: Honolulu vs. Manchester, Conn., 1 p.m.

    G2: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hamilton, Ohio, 3 p.m.

    G3: Hastings, Neb. vs. Toms River, N.J., 5 p.m.

    G4: Hooksett, N.H. vs. Torrance, Calif., 7 p.m.

    Friday

    G5: Oaks, Pa. vs. Lake Oswego, Ore., 1 p.m.

    G6: Taylor, Mich. vs. Palm City, Fla., 3 p.m.

    G7: Lafayette, La. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

    G8: Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas, 7 p.m.

