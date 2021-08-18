Chicago Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 India 2b 6 2 3 5 Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 0 Cstllanos rf 4 1 2 0 Wisdom lf 4 0 0 0 Akiyama rf 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 1 3 1 Chirinos c 3 1 1 2 Stpsn pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 Farmer ss 5 1 1 1 Fargas cf 3 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 2 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 1 2 Aquino lf 4 3 2 3 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 1 2 3 Steele p 1 0 0 0 Miley p 3 1 0 0 Romine ph 1 0 0 0 Brro ph-ss 1 1 0 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Ortega cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 37 14 14 14 Chicago 000 000 050—5 Cincinnati 000 220 82x—14

DP—Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Schwindel (6), Heyward (13), Happ (11), Barnhart (20), Farmer (16), India (21). HR—India (16), Aquino (8), Barnhart (7). SF—Barnhart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Steele L,2-2 4 5 2 2 3 5 Rucker 2 4 6 6 2 4 Winkler 1/3 2 4 3 3 0 Jewell 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Meisinger 1 2 2 2 0 0

Cincinnati

Miley W,10-4 7 4 0 0 1 7 Hembree 2/3 5 5 5 0 2 Hoffman 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Rucker pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP—Miley (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:37. A—15,404 (42,319).

COLORADO 6,

SAN DIEGO 5

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Joe lf 4 2 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 Story ss 4 1 1 2 Crnwrth ss 3 2 2 0 Blckmn rf 4 1 1 2 Nola c 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 1 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 McMhn 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers lf 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 10 4 Totals 31 6 9 6 San Diego 010 001 003—5 Colorado 104 000 001—6

DP—San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB—San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B—Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR—Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson L,0-1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Colorado

Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2 Estévez H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bard W,6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1

WP—Senzatela. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T—2:32. A—24,565 (50,445).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533 — Lake County (Cleve.) 48 42 .533 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 48 43 .522 ½ Lansing (Oakand) 43 48 .473 5½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 48 .473 5½ West Michigan (Det.) 43 48 .473 5½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 60 29 .674 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 50 41 .549 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 47 .478 17½ Beloit (Miami) 43 48 .473 18 South Bend (Cubs) 40 50 .444 20½ Peoria (St. Louis) 34 57 .374 27

Tuesday

West Michigan 5, TINCAPS 3

Quad Cities 9, South Bend 2

Great Lakes 2, Lansing 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2

Beloit 3, Peoria 1

Lake County at Dayton, late

Today

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

WHITECAPS 5,

TINCAPS 3

Fort Wayne W. Michigan ab r h bi ab r h bi Givin 3b 5 0 2 1 Workmn ss 4 1 1 0 Little lf 4 0 1 0 Meadws cf 3 0 1 0 Rodriguez 1b 4 1 1 0 Holton 1b 3 1 0 0 Ornelas rf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera rf 4 1 3 1 Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 Murr lf 3 0 0 1 Almanzar dh 4 0 1 0 Perez 2b 3 1 1 0 Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0 Johnson c 2 1 1 1 Ilarraza cf 4 1 2 0 Rivera dh 3 0 0 0 Kerner c 3 0 0 0 King 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 28 5 7 3 Fort Wayne 000 002 100—3 W. Michigan 200 000 21x—5

LOB—Fort Wayne 8, W. Michigan 3. 2B—Ilarraza, Givin, Ornelas, Workman, Johnson. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Meadows. E—Lopez, King.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Vela 4 3 2 2 2 3 Mosser 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bencomo L,5-4 2 2 2 2 0 2 Boyd 1 1 1 1 0 2

W. Michigan

Wolf 5 4 0 0 0 6 Bienlien BS,2 1 3 2 2 0 1 Tassin W,3-5 2 3 1 1 1 1 Hess S,10 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Bencomo 2, Boyd, Tassin. Umpires—Home, A.J. Choc; First, Mitch Trzeciak. T—3:02. A—4,676.

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Released RHP Buck Farmer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Corey Kluber to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Sent RHP Chris Archer to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Michael Hermosillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-a East). Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville. Sent 2B Mike Freeman outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the paternity list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed free agent OF David Dahl to a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LF Austin Dean from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed P Ryan Winslow from Green Bay. Released P Tyler Newsome.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy. Waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack with injury designations.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on IR. Waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. Waived DT michael Barnett. Placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR. Released LS Don Muhlbach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on IR. Released G/T Zack Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB D.J. Daniel and TE Tim Tebow. Waived WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross with injury designations.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB Manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah McGuire on IR.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Te’von Coney.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Allen Harms on IR. Waived OTs Timon Parris and Jonathan Hubbard and G Tyler Marz. Waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR. Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in exchange for CB Josh Jackson.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walker. Placed OL Cam Clark on IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with injury designations.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation. Claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers from Baltimore. Waived QB Josh Rosen.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical. and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams. Signed S Jamal Carter.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.

LLWS

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Teams

GREAT LAKES (A), Taylor, Mich.; GREAT LAKES (B), Hamilton, Ohio; MID-ATLANTIC (A), Oaks, Pa.; MID-ATLANTIC (B), Toms River, N.J.; MIDWEST (A), Hastings, Neb.; MIDWEST (B), Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND (A), Hooksett, N.H.; NEW ENGLAND (B), Manchester, Conn.; NORTHWEST (A), Sammamish, Wash.; NORTHWEST (B), Lake Oswego, Ore.; SOUTHEAST (A), Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHEAST (B), Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST (A), Lafayette, La.; SOUTHWEST (B), Abilene, Texas; WEST (A), Honolulu, Hi.; WEST (B), Torrance, Calif.

Double Elimination

Thursday

G1: Honolulu vs. Manchester, Conn., 1 p.m.

G2: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hamilton, Ohio, 3 p.m.

G3: Hastings, Neb. vs. Toms River, N.J., 5 p.m.

G4: Hooksett, N.H. vs. Torrance, Calif., 7 p.m.

Friday

G5: Oaks, Pa. vs. Lake Oswego, Ore., 1 p.m.

G6: Taylor, Mich. vs. Palm City, Fla., 3 p.m.

G7: Lafayette, La. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

G8: Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas, 7 p.m.

Share this article Email story