Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
L.A. ANGELS 8,
DETROIT 2
|Los Angeles
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grsmn rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglsias ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|W.Cstro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Lagares rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|006—8
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000—2
E—Schoop (9). LOB—Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B—Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR—Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB—Ohtani (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Bundy
|4 2/3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Warren
|1 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayers W,3-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Detroit
|Mize
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Funkhouser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto L,4-3
|2/3
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Krol
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP—Mize, Funkhouser. Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson. T—3:30. A—24,714 (41,083).
GAME ONE
N.Y. YANKEES 5,
BOSTON 3
|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernándz 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|LMhieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grdnr cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Schwarbr dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Araúz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dvs pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wade lf-3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|27
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|26
|5
|8
|5
Boston
LOB—Boston 5, New York 10. HR—Vázquez (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Houck
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Whitlock L,4-2
|1/3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Taylor BS,0-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A.Davis
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
New York
|Montgomery
|4 2/3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Abreu W,2-0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga S,5-8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. HBP—Houck (Voit). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:56. A—39,078 (47,309).
GAME TWO
N.Y. YANKEES 2,
BOSTON 0
|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrnándz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LMhu 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gardnr cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odr 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vlazqz ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wde ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|26
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|8
|2
Boston
LOB—Boston 9, New York 7. 2B—Odor (12). HR—Voit (6), Stanton (19). SB—Gardner (2), Judge (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovaldi L,10-8
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Pérez
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Gil
|4 2/3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Peralta W,2-1
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green S,5-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:31. A—35,237 (47,309).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|73
|47
|.608
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|37-22
|36-25
|New York
|68
|52
|.567
|5
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|35-25
|33-27
|Boston
|69
|53
|.566
|5
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|37-24
|32-29
|Toronto
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|31-25
|32-30
|Baltimore
|38
|80
|.322
|34
|29
|0-10
|L-13
|17-37
|21-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|41-22
|29-28
|Cleveland
|57
|60
|.487
|11½
|9½
|4-5
|L-1
|29-27
|28-33
|Detroit
|58
|63
|.479
|12½
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-28
|25-35
|Minnesota
|53
|66
|.445
|16½
|14½
|6-3
|W-3
|29-32
|24-34
|Kansas City
|51
|67
|.432
|18
|16
|4-6
|W-2
|31-30
|20-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|37-23
|33-26
|Oakland
|68
|52
|.567
|2½
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|34-25
|34-27
|Seattle
|64
|56
|.533
|6½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|37-25
|27-31
|Los Angeles
|60
|61
|.496
|11
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-30
|28-31
|Texas
|42
|77
|.353
|28
|25½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-32
|14-45
Today
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, gm1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, gm2
Washington 12, Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
Kansas City 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0
Thursday
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|64
|56
|.533
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|31-29
|33-27
|Philadelphia
|61
|57
|.517
|2
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|36-25
|25-32
|New York
|59
|59
|.500
|4
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|36-23
|23-36
|Washington
|51
|68
|.429
|12½
|15
|2-8
|W-1
|30-33
|21-35
|Miami
|51
|69
|.425
|13
|15½
|4-6
|L-2
|30-29
|21-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|73
|47
|.608
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|32-27
|41-20
|Cincinnati
|65
|56
|.537
|8½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|32-28
|33-28
|St. Louis
|61
|57
|.517
|11
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|32-26
|29-31
|Chicago
|53
|69
|.434
|21
|14½
|1-9
|W-1
|31-28
|22-41
|Pittsburgh
|42
|77
|.353
|30½
|24
|1-9
|L-3
|24-35
|18-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|77
|42
|.647
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|41-18
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|73
|46
|.613
|4
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|37-20
|36-26
|San Diego
|67
|54
|.554
|11
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|40-24
|27-30
|Colorado
|53
|66
|.445
|24
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|39-21
|14-45
|Arizona
|38
|81
|.319
|39
|28
|4-6
|L-1
|24-36
|14-45
Today
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
Washington 12, Toronto 6
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego at Colorado, late
Philadelphia at Arizona, late
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 2,
CINCINNATI 1
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmslo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cstllnos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstaks 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wisdm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brnhart ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Chicago
|001
|001
|000—2
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000—1
DP—Chicago 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB—Chicago 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Schwindel (7), Duffy (5). HR—Happ (13), Castellanos (21).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Hndrks W,14-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Wick H,1
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan H,2 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer S,1-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cincinnati
|Gutierz L,8-4
|6 1/3
|9
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Wilson
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP—Wick (Barnhart). Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal. T—2:45. A—13,989 (42,319).
ATLANTA 2, MIAMI 0
|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Andrsn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pedrsn cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeLaCruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ynoa p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|ChshmJr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|011—2
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—Atlanta 1, Miami 0. LOB—Atlanta 5, Miami 4. HR—Riley (26). SB—Almonte (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Ynoa
|5 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Matzek
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin W,2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L.Jackson H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith S,26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Miami
|Alcantara L,7-11
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Bender
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP—Alcantara. Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—2:33. A—6,079 (36,742).
LATE MONDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 5,
OAKLAND 2
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Andersn ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Robert cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machín ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000—2
|Chicago
|001
|111
|01x—5
E—Machín (2). DP—Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB—Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B—Lowrie (21). HR—Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB—Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF—Hernandez (1). S—Zavala (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Montas L,9-9
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Chicago
|Keuchel W,8-6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Kopech H,13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kimbrel H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hndrks S,27-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP—Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP—Puk. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:16. A—19,410 (40,615).
MINNESOTA 5,
CLEVELAND 4, 10 INN.
|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Plnco 2b-ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Zimmer rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dnldsn dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meda pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arraez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grdn pr-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|Cleveland
|020
|011
|000
|0—4
|Minnesota
|101
|101
|000
|1—5
E—Giménez (7), Polanco (13), Jax (2), Cave (2), Simmons (10). DP—Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2. LOB—Cleveland 8, Minnesota 15. 2B—Rosario (20), Hedges (3), Cave (6), Garver (12), Polanco (24). HR—Zimmer (5), Kepler (16), Jeffers (11). SB—Zimmer (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Quantrill
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Garza BS,0-1
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Parker
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren L,2-6
|1 2/3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
Minnesota
|Jax
|6
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar W,5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Quantrill 2 (Rooker,Jeffers), Jax (Miller). WP—Jax, Minaya. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T—3:43. A—15,622 (38,544).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI 14,
CHICAGO CUBS 5
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|India 2b
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wisdom lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Stpsn pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Farmer ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Fargas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Aquino lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Meisinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Steele p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miley p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brro ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|37
|14
|14
|14
|Chicago
|000
|000
|050—5
|Cincinnati
|000
|220
|82x—14
DP—Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Schwindel (6), Heyward (13), Happ (11), Barnhart (20), Farmer (16), India (21). HR—India (16), Aquino (8), Barnhart (7). SF—Barnhart (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Steele L,2-2
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Rucker
|2
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Winkler
|1/3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Jewell
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Meisinger
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Cincinnati
|Miley W,10-4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Hembree
|2/3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Hoffman
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rucker pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP—Miley (Chirinos). Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:37. A—15,404 (42,319).
COLORADO 6,
SAN DIEGO 5
|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Crnwrth ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Blckmn rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMhn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
San Diego
DP—San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB—San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B—Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR—Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Weathers
|4
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson L,0-1
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Colorado
|Senzatela
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Estévez H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard W,6-5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
WP—Senzatela. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T—2:32. A—24,565 (50,445).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|48
|43
|.522
|½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|50
|41
|.549
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|43
|47
|.478
|17½
|Beloit (Miami)
|43
|48
|.473
|18
|South Bend (Cubs)
|40
|50
|.444
|20½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|34
|57
|.374
|27
Tuesday
West Michigan 5, TINCAPS 3
Quad Cities 9, South Bend 2
Great Lakes 2, Lansing 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2
Beloit 3, Peoria 1
Lake County at Dayton, late
Today
TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
WHITECAPS 5,
TINCAPS 3
|Fort Wayne
|W. Michigan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Givin 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Workmn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Little lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meadws cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Holton 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Murr lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Almanzar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ilarraza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kerner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|King 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|3
Fort Wayne
LOB—Fort Wayne 8, W. Michigan 3. 2B—Ilarraza, Givin, Ornelas, Workman, Johnson. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Meadows. E—Lopez, King.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Vela
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Mosser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bencomo L,5-4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Boyd
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
W. Michigan
|Wolf
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bienlien BS,2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tassin W,3-5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hess S,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Bencomo 2, Boyd, Tassin. Umpires—Home, A.J. Choc; First, Mitch Trzeciak. T—3:02. A—4,676.
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk on a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Released RHP Buck Farmer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Corey Kluber to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on rehab assignments.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Sent RHP Chris Archer to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Michael Hermosillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-a East). Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville. Sent 2B Mike Freeman outright to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the paternity list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed free agent OF David Dahl to a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LF Austin Dean from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed P Ryan Winslow from Green Bay. Released P Tyler Newsome.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy. Waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack with injury designations.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on IR. Waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. Waived DT michael Barnett. Placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR. Released LS Don Muhlbach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on IR. Released G/T Zack Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB D.J. Daniel and TE Tim Tebow. Waived WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross with injury designations.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB Manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah McGuire on IR.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Te’von Coney.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Allen Harms on IR. Waived OTs Timon Parris and Jonathan Hubbard and G Tyler Marz. Waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR. Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in exchange for CB Josh Jackson.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walker. Placed OL Cam Clark on IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with injury designations.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation. Claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers from Baltimore. Waived QB Josh Rosen.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical. and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams. Signed S Jamal Carter.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.
LLWS
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Teams
GREAT LAKES (A), Taylor, Mich.; GREAT LAKES (B), Hamilton, Ohio; MID-ATLANTIC (A), Oaks, Pa.; MID-ATLANTIC (B), Toms River, N.J.; MIDWEST (A), Hastings, Neb.; MIDWEST (B), Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND (A), Hooksett, N.H.; NEW ENGLAND (B), Manchester, Conn.; NORTHWEST (A), Sammamish, Wash.; NORTHWEST (B), Lake Oswego, Ore.; SOUTHEAST (A), Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHEAST (B), Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST (A), Lafayette, La.; SOUTHWEST (B), Abilene, Texas; WEST (A), Honolulu, Hi.; WEST (B), Torrance, Calif.
Double Elimination
Thursday
G1: Honolulu vs. Manchester, Conn., 1 p.m.
G2: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hamilton, Ohio, 3 p.m.
G3: Hastings, Neb. vs. Toms River, N.J., 5 p.m.
G4: Hooksett, N.H. vs. Torrance, Calif., 7 p.m.
Friday
G5: Oaks, Pa. vs. Lake Oswego, Ore., 1 p.m.
G6: Taylor, Mich. vs. Palm City, Fla., 3 p.m.
G7: Lafayette, La. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.
G8: Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas, 7 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story