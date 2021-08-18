The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    SUMMER LEAGUE

    Monday

    Indiana 74, Washington 65

    Denver 94, Milwaukee 87

    Oklahoma City 116, San Antonio 91

    Cleveland 88, Phoenix 85

    New York 104, Atlanta 85

    Detroit 79, Orlando 78

    Memphis 104, L.A. Clippers 95

    Chicago 99, Charlotte 74

    Tuesday*

    Dallas 83, Miami 82

    Philadelphia 103, Utah 98

    Houston 95, Portland 92

    Toronto 86, Brooklyn 72

    L.A. Lakers 84, Golden State 76

    New Orleans 87, Minnesota 59

    Sacramento 100, Boston 67

    *end of Summer League

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Connecticut 16 6 .727
    Chicago 11 11 .500 5
    New York 10 12 .455 6
    Washington 8 11 .421
    Atlanta 6 14 .300 9
    Indiana 4 17 .190 11½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 16 6 .727
    Seattle 16 6 .727
    Minnesota 13 8 .619
    Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
    Dallas 10 13 .435
    Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60

    Dallas 80, Chicago 76

    Indiana at Phoenix, late

    Washington at Las Vegas, late

    Atlanta at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

    Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

