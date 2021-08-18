Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
SUMMER LEAGUE
Monday
Indiana 74, Washington 65
Denver 94, Milwaukee 87
Oklahoma City 116, San Antonio 91
Cleveland 88, Phoenix 85
New York 104, Atlanta 85
Detroit 79, Orlando 78
Memphis 104, L.A. Clippers 95
Chicago 99, Charlotte 74
Tuesday*
Dallas 83, Miami 82
Philadelphia 103, Utah 98
Houston 95, Portland 92
Toronto 86, Brooklyn 72
L.A. Lakers 84, Golden State 76
New Orleans 87, Minnesota 59
Sacramento 100, Boston 67
*end of Summer League
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Indiana
|4
|17
|.190
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|8
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60
Dallas 80, Chicago 76
Indiana at Phoenix, late
Washington at Las Vegas, late
Atlanta at Los Angeles, late
Today
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
