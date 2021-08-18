The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -240 Chicago Cubs +195
    at Colorado -115 San Diego +100
    at San Francisco -164 N.Y. Mets +146
    Atlanta -194 at Miami +165
    Milwaukee -117 at St. Louis +100
    Philadelphia -125 at Arizona +105
    at L.A. Dodgers -300 Pittsburgh +235

    American League

    at Minnesota -130 Cleveland +110
    at N.Y. Yankees -113 Boston -103
    L.A. Angels -152 at Detroit +133
    at Tampa Bay -334 Baltimore +260
    Seattle -162 at Texas +144
    Houston -185 at Kansas City +161
    at Chicago WS -181 Oakland +157

    Interleague

    Toronto -179 at Washington +156

