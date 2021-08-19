The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Connecticut 16 6 .727
    Chicago 11 11 .500 5
    New York 11 12 .478
    Washington 8 12 .400 7
    Atlanta 6 15 .286
    Indiana 4 18 .182 12

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 17 6 .739
    Seattle 16 7 .696 1
    Minnesota 13 8 .619 3
    Phoenix 11 10 .524 5
    Dallas 10 13 .435 7
    Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60

    Dallas 80, Chicago 76

    Las Vegas 93, Washington 83

    Phoenix 84, Indiana 80

    Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80, OT

    Wednesday

    New York 83, Seattle 79

    Today

    Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

    Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    LATE TUESDAY

    PHOENIX 84,

    INDIANA 80

    INDIANA (80): Breland 1-4 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 5-7 1-1 11, McCowan 4-8 1-4 9, K.Mitchell 8-20 1-2 20, Robinson 4-9 6-8 14, Cannon 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Vivians 5-10 1-2 16, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 10-17 80.

    PHOENIX (84): Nurse 2-8 0-0 5, Turner 5-12 0-1 10, Griner 8-14 9-10 25, Diggins-Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Taurasi 5-12 10-10 22, Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 8, Peddy 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 28-67 22-24 84.

    Indiana 16 23 15 26 80
    Phoenix 16 19 23 26 84

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-22 (Vivians 5-9, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-2), Phoenix 6-20 (Cunningham 2-2, Taurasi 2-6, Smith 1-2, Nurse 1-4, Peddy 0-4). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (McCowan), Phoenix None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (McCowan 10), Phoenix 35 (Turner 11). Assists—Indiana 16 (K.Mitchell, Robinson, Vivians 3), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Phoenix 18. A—4,089 (14,870).

