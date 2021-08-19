Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Atlanta
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
|Indiana
|4
|18
|.182
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Phoenix
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Los Angeles
|8
|13
|.381
|8
Tuesday
Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60
Dallas 80, Chicago 76
Las Vegas 93, Washington 83
Phoenix 84, Indiana 80
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80, OT
Wednesday
New York 83, Seattle 79
Today
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
LATE TUESDAY
PHOENIX 84,
INDIANA 80
INDIANA (80): Breland 1-4 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 5-7 1-1 11, McCowan 4-8 1-4 9, K.Mitchell 8-20 1-2 20, Robinson 4-9 6-8 14, Cannon 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Vivians 5-10 1-2 16, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 10-17 80.
PHOENIX (84): Nurse 2-8 0-0 5, Turner 5-12 0-1 10, Griner 8-14 9-10 25, Diggins-Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Taurasi 5-12 10-10 22, Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 8, Peddy 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 28-67 22-24 84.
|Indiana
|16
|23
|15
|26
|—
|80
|Phoenix
|16
|19
|23
|26
|—
|84
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-22 (Vivians 5-9, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-2), Phoenix 6-20 (Cunningham 2-2, Taurasi 2-6, Smith 1-2, Nurse 1-4, Peddy 0-4). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (McCowan), Phoenix None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (McCowan 10), Phoenix 35 (Turner 11). Assists—Indiana 16 (K.Mitchell, Robinson, Vivians 3), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Phoenix 18. A—4,089 (14,870).
