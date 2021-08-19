Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|13
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|7
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|18
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|3
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|14
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|19
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|6
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|16
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|22
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|35
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|21
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|17
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|13
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|16
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|26
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|16
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|13
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
Today
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 29*
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
*End of Preseason
