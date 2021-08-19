PGA

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Site: Jersey City, New Jersey.

Course: Liberty National. Yardage: 7,410. Par: 71.

Prize money: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,170,000.

Television: Today-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Kevin Kisner won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: The PGA Tour postseason starts with the top 125 from the FedEx Cup standings. Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 is the only player not in the field. ... Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Brandt Snedekr, Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman are the only players who have reached the postseason every year since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. ... Justin Rose missed a short par putt on the final hole in the Wyndham Championship that kept him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time. He missed by one point. ... Johnson won last year at the TPC Boston by 11 shots. Johnson has yet to win on the PGA Tour this year. ... Jon Rahm plays for the first time since the British Open. He missed the Olympics because of a positive COVID-19 test. ... The top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore. ... This is the last year with Northern Trust as the title sponsor. The postseason will start next year as the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LPGA

AIG BRITISH OPEN

Site: Carnoustie, Scotland.

Course: Carnoustie GL. Yardage: 6,649. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4.5 million. Winner’s share: $675,000.

Television: Today-Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (CNBC); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sophia Popov.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Scottish Open.

Notes: This is the final major of the year on the LPGA Tour. ... South Koreans have yet to win a major this year. They have won at least one major every season since 2011. ... Yani Tseng in 2011 won the last time the Women’s British Open was played at Carnoustie.

Next tournament: Solheim Cup, Sept. 4-6

European PGA

D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS

Site: Prague, Czech Republic.

Course: Albatross Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Monday, 3-5 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Calum Hill won Cazoo Classic.

Notes: The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The field includes former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and former Masters champion Danny Willett. ... Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is in the field after playing last week on the PGA Tour in North Carolina.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

Champions

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brandt Jobe (2019).

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last week: Doug Barron won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Notes: Doug Barron matched his low score on the PGA Tour Champions (64) three consecutive days to win the Shaw Charity Classic. It also was the first time he had posted scores in the 60s for an entire tournament.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.