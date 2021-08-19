HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf

FREMONT 185, LAKELAND 209

At Heron Creek

Fremont: Glendening 42, Porath 44, Baker 48, Scott 51, Ritter 53

Lakeland: Watkins 49, Miller 50, Retterbush 52, Trump 57, Trost 64

LATE TUESDAY

CONCORDIA 224, BISHOP LUERS 229, NORTHROP 236

At Brookwood

Concordia: Goodman 52, Scheerer 57, Myers 56, Bolinger 59

Bishop Luers: Pyle 45, Gladding 59, Godfroy 65, Gerardot 67, Hill 60, Eyrich 66

Northrop: Clark 52, Tran 58, Eagle 60, Klima 68, Boner 66, Kahn 70

Soccer

BOYS

SNIDER 9, MARION 3

Snider 5 4 — 9 Marion 2 1 — 3

Marion statistics not available. G—Pau, Carney, De. Pacheco 2, Wennemar 2, Do. Pacheco 2, Thang.

GIRLS

LATE TUESDAY

CARROLL 1, PENN 1

Penn 1 0 — 1 Carroll 1 0 — 1

Penn statistics not available. G—Welker (C).

Tennis

CARROLL 5, LEO 0

Martin d. Brandenberger 6-4, 6-3; Koeneman d. Roth 6-1, 6-0; Jamison d. Copeland 6-2, 6-1; Kosnik/Gibson d. Roselle/Pfister 6-3, 6-3; Geller/Saylor d. Lagrange/Plattner 6-0, 6-0

WAWASEE 5, LAKELAND 0

Babb d. Priestley 6-0, 6-0; Harper d. Lawrence 6-0, 6-2; Keim d. Harris 6-1, 6-0; G. Brooks/Baut d. Larimer/Miles 6-2, 6-0; Kuhn/T. Brooks d. Rasbaugh/Yoder 6-1, 6-0

HUNTINGTON NORTH 3, WARSAW 1

Kitchen (HN) vs. Anderson DNF, rain; W. Boren (W) d. Christiansen 6-4, 6-3; Fusselman (HN) d. Bailey 6-0, 6-3; Weill/Eckert (HN) d. Reed/Miller 6-2, 6-4; Mickley/Zahn (HN) d. Nicholas/N. Boren 6-1, 6-4

EAST NOBLE 5, BISHOP DWENGER 0

Bona d. Rooney 6-1, 6-1; Ogle d. O’Brien 6-1, 6-1; Miller d. Miller 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; Ludwig/Ortiz d. Sarrazine/McArdle 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Schermerhorn/Combs d. Bogle/Harris 6-4, 6-3

Volleyball

BISHOP LUERS 3, NEW HAVEN 1

Bishop Luers 25-23-25-25: Aces—Sweeney 3. Assists—Dippold 31. Digs—Dippold 12. Kills—Sweeney 17.

New Haven 18-25-20-15: Aces—Trimm 4. Assists—Casey 25. Digs—Trimm 12. Kills—Koepke 11..

BISHOP DWENGER 3, ANGOLA 1

Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25-25: Aces—E. Hudson 6. Assists—Lyons 47. Digs—A. Hudson 12. Kills—E. Hudson 23.

Angola 27-14-21-11: Individual statistics not available.

NORTHROP 3, COLUMBIA CITY 1

Northrop 25-28-24-25: Aces—Foote 5. Assists—Smith 44. Digs—Foord 18. Kills—Olding 23.

Columbia City 15-26-26-21: Individual statistics not available.

LATE TUESDAY

HUNTINGTON NORTH 3, BLUFFTON 2

Huntington North 24-25-24-25-15: Individual statistics not available.

Bluffton 26-17-26-21-5: Aces—Reiff 3. Assists—Baumgartner 18. Digs—Drayer 17. Kills—Nusbaumer 9.

NORTHROP 3, NORWELL 2

Northrop 21-17-25-25-15: Aces—Smith 4. Assists—Smith 40. Digs—Foord 15. Kills—Olding 18.

Norwell 25-25-16-23-12: Aces—McCabe, Xayyachack 4. Assists—McCabe 23. Digs—Toliver 24. Kills—Mitchell 11.

WOODLAN 3, NEW HAVEN 1

Woodlan 22-25-25-25: Individual statistics not available.

New Haven 25-17-12-15: Aces—Brant 4. Assists—Casey 19. Digs—Trimm 15. Kills—Brant 10.