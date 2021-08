ab r h bi ab r h bi

Albies 2b 4 1 0 1 Rojas ss 5 0 1 1

Soler rf 3 1 0 0 Chishlm 2b 5 1 2 1

Minter p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 1 1 2

Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez rf 5 1 1 2

Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Brinson lf 4 0 0 0

Smith p 0 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 3 3 0

Freeman 1b 5 4 4 2 A.Jacksn c 4 2 1 0

Riley 3b 5 2 3 2 DeLaCrz cf 3 0 2 1

Swanson ss 4 2 2 0 Luzardo p 0 0 0 0

d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 1 Okert p 0 0 0 0

Duvall lf 2 0 1 3 Guenther p 0 0 0 0

Heredia cf 4 0 0 1 Alfaro ph 1 0 0 1

Morton p 3 0 0 0 Madero p 0 0 0 0

Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Andersn ph 1 0 0 1

Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Guzman p 0 0 0 0

Pdersn ph-rf 0 0 0 1 Campbell p 0 0 0 0

León p 1 1 1 0 Totals 35 11 10 11 Totals 38 9 12 9 Atlanta 000 412 040—11 Miami 000 020 106—9

LOB—Atlanta 11, Miami 7. 2B—Freeman (15), Duvall (13), Díaz (9). 3B—Freeman (1). HR—Freeman (27), Sánchez (4). SB—Albies (16). SF—Albies (4), De La Cruz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Mrton W,12-4 6 3 2 2 1 9 Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 1 0 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 Tomlin 2/3 5 5 5 0 0 Smith 1/3 2 1 1 1 1

Miami

Luzardo L,2-2 3 4 4 4 5 4 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guenther 1 3 1 1 0 1 Madero 2 1 2 2 2 2 Guzman 2/3 2 4 4 4 0 Campbell 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 León 1 0 0 0 0 0

Luzardo pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

HBP—Morton (A.Jackson), Madero (Riley). WP—Rodríguez. Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:49. A—6,871 (36,742).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Today

1945 — Tommy Brown, 17 years, 8 months, 14 days, of the Brooklyn Dodgers became the youngest major league player to hit a home run when he connected in Ebbets Field against Preacher Roe of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1961 — The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Braves 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader to snap a 23-game losing streak, a modern record.

1965 — Milwaukee’s Eddie Mathews hit his 28th home run, and the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. With the homer, the duo of Mathews and Hank Aaron passed the Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig total of 772 home runs to become the top home-run tandem in major league history.

1974 — Nolan Ryan of the California Angels struck out 19 Tigers in a 1-0, 11-inning loss to Detroit. It was the third time this season that Ryan struck out 19 batters in a game.

1980 — Pittsburgh’s Omar Moreno stole his 70th base of the season in a 5-1 loss to Houston, to become the first player this century with three consecutive 70-steal seasons. The fleet outfielder swiped 71 in 1978, 77 in 1979.

1989 — New York’s Howard Johnson hit his 30th home run of the season in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and joined Bobby Bonds and Willie Mays as the only players to achieve 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in two different seasons.

1995 — Jose Mesa of the Cleveland Indians picked up his 37th save in 37 opportunities to set a major league record, and the Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Lake County (Cleve.) 50 43 .538 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 49 44 .527 1 Great Lakes (Dodgers) 49 44 .527 1 West Michigan (Det.) 45 48 .484 5 Lansing (Oakand) 44 49 .473 6 TINCAPS (San Diego) 43 50 .462 7

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 60 30 .667 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 51 41 .554 10 Beloit (Miami) 44 49 .473 17½ Wisconsin (Milw.) 43 48 .473 17½ South Bend (Cubs) 41 50 .451 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 35 58 .373 26½

Thursday

West Michigan 4, TINCAPS 3

Great Lakes 16, Lansing 7

Lake County 5, Dayton 3

Beloit 4, Peoria 1

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, late

Quad Cities at South Bend, susp.

Today

TINCAPS at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

WHITECAPS 4,

TINCAPS 3