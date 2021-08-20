Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|6
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Atlanta
|6
|15
|.286
|10
|Indiana
|4
|18
|.182
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Phoenix
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Los Angeles
|8
|13
|.381
|8
Wednesday
New York 83, Seattle 79
Thursday
Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71
Washington at Phoenix, late
Atlanta at Los Angeles, late
Today
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
