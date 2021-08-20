The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Connecticut 17 6 .739
    Chicago 11 11 .500
    New York 11 12 .478 6
    Washington 8 12 .400
    Atlanta 6 15 .286 10
    Indiana 4 18 .182 12½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 17 6 .739
    Seattle 16 7 .696 1
    Minnesota 13 10 .565
    Phoenix 11 10 .524 5
    Dallas 10 13 .435 7
    Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

    Wednesday

    New York 83, Seattle 79

    Thursday

    Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71

    Washington at Phoenix, late

    Atlanta at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

    Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Sunday

    Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

    Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

