Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-207
|Miami
|+174
|at Milwaukee
|-170
|Washington
|+150
|at St. Louis
|-191
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|at Colorado
|-162
|Arizona
|+144
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-252
|N.Y. Mets
|+209
|at San Diego
|-193
|Philadelphia
|+167
American League
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-216
|Minnesota
|+182
|at Toronto
|-222
|Detroit
|+185
|at Boston
|-331
|Texas
|+264
|at Cleveland
|-113
|L.A Angels
|-105
|Chicago WS
|-119
|at Tampa Bay
|+101
|at Houston
|-203
|Seattle
|+174
Interleague
|Kansas City
|-119
|at Chicago Cubs
|+101
|Atlanta
|-236
|at Baltimore
|+197
|at Oakland
|-111
|San Francisco
|-106
