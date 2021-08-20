The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -207 Miami +174
    at Milwaukee -170 Washington +150
    at St. Louis -191 Pittsburgh +166
    at Colorado -162 Arizona +144
    at L.A. Dodgers -252 N.Y. Mets +209
    at San Diego -193 Philadelphia +167

    American League

    at N.Y. Yankees -216 Minnesota +182
    at Toronto -222 Detroit +185
    at Boston -331 Texas +264
    at Cleveland -113 L.A Angels -105
    Chicago WS -119 at Tampa Bay +101
    at Houston -203 Seattle +174

    Interleague

    Kansas City -119 at Chicago Cubs +101
    Atlanta -236 at Baltimore +197
    at Oakland -111 San Francisco -106

