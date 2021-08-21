Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|7
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|18
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|3
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|19
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|14
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|41
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|6
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|35
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|21
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|17
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|13
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|16
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|26
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|13
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
Aug. 19
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Aug. 20
Washington 17, Cincinnati 13
Kansas City 17, Arizona 10
Today
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
