    Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
    Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
    N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7
    Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7
    Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
    Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19
    Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14
    Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 41

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
    Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
    Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35
    Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21
    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23
    New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
    Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26
    Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
    L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
    San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
    Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20

    Aug. 19

    New England 35, Philadelphia 0

    Aug. 20

    Washington 17, Cincinnati 13

    Kansas City 17, Arizona 10

    Today

    Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

    Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

    Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

