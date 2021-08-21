Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Milwaukee
|-207
|Washington
|+178
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-261
|N.Y. Mets
|+217
|at Cincinnati
|-190
|Miami
|+160
|at St. Louis
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|at Colorado
|-159
|Arizona
|+139
|at San Diego
|-185
|Philadelphia
|+158
American League
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-211
|Minnesota
|+180
|at Tampa Bay
|-127
|Chicago WS
|+112
|at Toronto
|-262
|Detroit
|+222
|at Houston
|-176
|Seattle
|+156
|at Cleveland
|-137
|L.A. Angels
|+123
|at Boston
|-350
|Texas
|+282
Interleague
|at Chicago Cubs
|-110
|Kansas City
|-106
|San Francisco
|-125
|at Oakland
|+110
|Atlanta
|-202
|at Baltimore
|+176
