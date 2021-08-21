The Journal Gazette
 
    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 14 3 4 46 40 25
    Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20
    N.Y. City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19
    Philadelphia 8 5 7 31 26 19
    Orlando City 8 4 7 31 29 24
    D.C. United 8 9 3 27 31 29
    CF Montréal 7 7 6 27 26 25
    Columbus 6 8 6 24 21 25
    Atlanta 5 6 9 24 23 25
    New York 6 9 4 22 23 24
    Chicago 5 10 5 20 23 32
    Inter Miami CF 5 9 4 19 18 30
    Cincinnati 3 7 8 17 18 30
    Toronto FC 3 11 6 15 24 41

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 11 3 6 39 33 16
    Sporting K.C. 11 4 5 38 36 21
    LA Galaxy 11 7 2 35 31 30
    Colorado 10 4 4 34 27 18
    Minn. United 7 6 6 27 22 23
    Real Salt Lake 7 6 6 27 29 21
    Portland 7 9 3 24 26 36
    Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26
    San Jose 5 7 8 23 22 28
    FC Dallas 5 9 6 21 23 28
    Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 29
    Houston 3 8 9 18 21 30
    Austin FC 4 11 4 16 14 23

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Friday

    San Jose at LA Galaxy, late

    Today

    Sporting K.C. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

    Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

    Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

    New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

    Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

