Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|14
|3
|4
|46
|40
|25
|Nashville
|7
|2
|11
|32
|32
|20
|N.Y. City FC
|9
|6
|4
|31
|34
|19
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|7
|31
|26
|19
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|7
|31
|29
|24
|D.C. United
|8
|9
|3
|27
|31
|29
|CF Montréal
|7
|7
|6
|27
|26
|25
|Columbus
|6
|8
|6
|24
|21
|25
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|9
|24
|23
|25
|New York
|6
|9
|4
|22
|23
|24
|Chicago
|5
|10
|5
|20
|23
|32
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|9
|4
|19
|18
|30
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|8
|17
|18
|30
|Toronto FC
|3
|11
|6
|15
|24
|41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|11
|3
|6
|39
|33
|16
|Sporting K.C.
|11
|4
|5
|38
|36
|21
|LA Galaxy
|11
|7
|2
|35
|31
|30
|Colorado
|10
|4
|4
|34
|27
|18
|Minn. United
|7
|6
|6
|27
|22
|23
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|6
|6
|27
|29
|21
|Portland
|7
|9
|3
|24
|26
|36
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|24
|26
|San Jose
|5
|7
|8
|23
|22
|28
|FC Dallas
|5
|9
|6
|21
|23
|28
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|8
|20
|21
|29
|Houston
|3
|8
|9
|18
|21
|30
|Austin FC
|4
|11
|4
|16
|14
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
San Jose at LA Galaxy, late
Today
Sporting K.C. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
