MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 14 3 4 46 40 25 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 N.Y. City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 Philadelphia 8 5 7 31 26 19 Orlando City 8 4 7 31 29 24 D.C. United 8 9 3 27 31 29 CF Montréal 7 7 6 27 26 25 Columbus 6 8 6 24 21 25 Atlanta 5 6 9 24 23 25 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Chicago 5 10 5 20 23 32 Inter Miami CF 5 9 4 19 18 30 Cincinnati 3 7 8 17 18 30 Toronto FC 3 11 6 15 24 41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 11 3 6 39 33 16 Sporting K.C. 11 4 5 38 36 21 LA Galaxy 11 7 2 35 31 30 Colorado 10 4 4 34 27 18 Minn. United 7 6 6 27 22 23 Real Salt Lake 7 6 6 27 29 21 Portland 7 9 3 24 26 36 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 8 23 22 28 FC Dallas 5 9 6 21 23 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 29 Houston 3 8 9 18 21 30 Austin FC 4 11 4 16 14 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

San Jose at LA Galaxy, late

Today

Sporting K.C. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.