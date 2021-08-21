TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred OF Akil Baddoo to the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Marte from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake. Released RF Adam Eaton.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sano on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Edgar García from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Announced RHP Nick Vincent has cleared waivers and will be assigned to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham. Agreed to terms with RHP David Hess on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Rafael Dolis outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Jonathan Holder to ACL Cubs (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Dan Winkler. Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Austin Gomber from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (Triple-A West), effective August 19.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Cody Poteet to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Pruitt from Jacksonville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of OF Jorge Bonifacio from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Mauricio Llovera for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the COVID-19 IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Placed LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East) on the COVID-19 IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LF Jurickson Profar from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19.

BASKETBALL

NBA

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Torrey Craig.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Luq Barcoo off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE David Wells. Placed TE Ryan Becker on the injured reserve list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Thomas Ives with an injury settlement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LBs Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey. Released WR JoJO Ward and Crey Taylor. Released CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury settlement.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed P Hunter Niswander on the injured reserve list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Damon Hazelton. Released CB Dominique Martin.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Brandon Dunn.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DB Terrell Bonds.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas. Released TE Josh Pederson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Bennett Jackson. Placed S Zane Lewis on the injured reserve list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OG Adam Coon with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Nikita Zadorov to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chase Stillman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Announced G Henrik Lundqvist’s retirement.

SOCCER

MLS

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found San Jose Earthquakes D Nathan guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute during a match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 17. Found New England Revolution F Arnor Ingvi Traustason guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute during a match against D.C. United FC on Aug. 18.