Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Chicago
|11
|12
|.478
|6
|New York
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Washington
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Atlanta
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|17
|7
|.708
|½
|Minnesota
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Phoenix
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Dallas
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Los Angeles
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
Friday
Seattle 99, New York 83
Indiana 83, Dallas 81
Saturday
Phoenix 84, Atlanta 69
Minnesota 101, Chicago 95
Today
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story