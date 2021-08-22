The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Connecticut 17 6 .739
    Chicago 11 12 .478 6
    New York 11 13 .458
    Washington 8 13 .381 8
    Atlanta 6 17 .261 11
    Indiana 5 18 .217 12

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 17 6 .739
    Seattle 17 7 .708 ½
    Minnesota 14 9 .609 3
    Phoenix 13 10 .565 4
    Dallas 10 14 .417
    Los Angeles 9 13 .409

    Friday

    Seattle 99, New York 83

    Indiana 83, Dallas 81

    Saturday

    Phoenix 84, Atlanta 69

    Minnesota 101, Chicago 95

    Today

    Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

    Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

