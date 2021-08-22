Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|30
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|21
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|28
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|39
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|41
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|6
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|56
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|17
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|41
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|49
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|43
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|13
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
Aug. 19
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Aug. 20
Washington 17, Cincinnati 13
Kansas City 17, Arizona 10
Aug. 21
Buffalo 41, Chicago 15
N.Y. Jets 23, Green Bay 14
Miami 37, Atlanta 17
Baltimore 20, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20
Tennessee 34, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 20, Dallas 14
Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 10
Denver at Seattle, late
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, late
Today
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
BUFFALO 41,
CHICAGO 15
|Buffalo
|13
|21
|7
|0
|—
|41
|Chicago
|0
|6
|0
|9
|—
|15
First Quarter
Buf—Singletary 14 run (Bass kick), 10:02.
Buf—Kumerow 4 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 3:06.
Second Quarter
Buf—Gilliam 1 run, 11:32.
Buf—Gilliam 1 run (Bass kick), 8:28.
Chi—R.Adams 73 pass from Dalton (kick failed), 7:47.
Buf—FG Bass 33, :52.
Buf—FG Bass 41, :02.
Third Quarter
Buf—Stevenson 79 punt return (Bass kick), 8:41.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Herbert 13 run (pass failed), 14:54.
Chi—FG B.Johnson 54, 5:40.
|Buf
|Chi
|First downs
|25
|15
|Total Net Yards
|353
|298
|Rushes-yards
|25-96
|17-86
|Passing
|257
|212
|Punt Returns
|5-147
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|4-75
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-20
|1-(minus 2)
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-41-0
|20-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|4-14
|Punts
|4-41.0
|5-57.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-28
|9-72
|Time of Possession
|29:57
|29:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Gilliam 8-24, Singletary 2-21, Moss 4-21, Breida 5-18, Trubisky 1-11, McKenzie 1-4, Webb 4-(minus 3). Chicago, Fields 4-46, Herbert 3-15, Pierce 4-12, Williams 5-8, Marable 1-5.
PASSING—Buffalo, Trubisky 20-28-0-221, Webb 4-6-0-30, Fromm 3-7-0-20. Chicago, Dalton 11-17-1-146, Fields 9-19-0-80.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, McKenzie 7-72, Powell 4-23, Hollister 3-53, Davis 3-29, Kumerow 2-20, Breida 1-18, Becker 1-14, Knox 1-10, Gentry 1-9, Du.Williams 1-8, Lenoir 1-7, Singletary 1-5, Stevenson 1-3. Chicago, James 4-54, Adams 3-89, Lacy 3-26, Pierce 2-8, Ridley 1-12, Horsted 1-9, Marable 1-7, Newsome 1-7, J.Graham 1-5, Byrd 1-4, Herbert 1-3, Williams 1-2.
LATE FRIDAY
WASHINGTON 17,
CINCINNATI 13
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|7
|3
|—
|13
|Washington
|3
|3
|3
|8
|—
|17
First Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 37, 4:23.
Was—FG D.Hopkins 34, :18.
Second Quarter
Was—FG D.Hopkins 31, :26.
Third Quarter
Cin—B.Allen 1 run (Seibert kick), 11:00.
Was—FG D.Hopkins 31, 4:31.
Fourth Quarter
Was—Patterson 1 run, 11:51.
Cin—FG McPherson 50, 6:48.
|Cin
|Was
|First downs
|13
|22
|Total Net Yards
|212
|335
|Rushes-yards
|24-111
|38-141
|Passing
|101
|194
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|3-76
|3-83
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-5
|Punts
|5-45.8
|4-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-55
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|25:34
|41:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Patrick 6-42, C.Evans 9-35, Dungey 2-12, P.Williams 1-8, B.Allen 2-7, Mixon 2-4, Perine 2-3. Washington, Patterson 16-71, Gibson 7-28, Heinicke 4-26, Williams 6-16, Barber 3-2, K.Allen 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Cincinnati, B.Allen 8-17-0-70, Shurmur 4-4-0-23, Dungey 3-6-0-14. Washington, Fitzpatrick 7-13-0-96, Heinicke 11-13-0-80, K.Allen 2-4-0-23.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Thomas 3-14, Irwin 2-24, Tate 2-23, Moss 2-6, Higgins 1-11, Mixon 1-8, Schreck 1-7, Washington 1-6, Patrick 1-5, Taylor 1-3. Washington, Gandy-Golden 3-38, Patterson 3-25, D.Brown 2-33, Seals-Jones 2-20, Gibson 2-19, C.Sims 2-19, Thomas 1-28, I.Wright 1-7, McLaurin 1-5, McKissic 1-4, Barber 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 1).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story