    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30
    New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
    N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 35 21
    Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Indianapolis 2 0 0 1.000 33 28
    Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21
    Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 66 39
    Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17
    Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 41

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
    Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
    Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59
    Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 56

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60
    Carolina 0 2 0 .000 21 41
    Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54
    Detroit 0 2 0 .000 35 42
    Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49
    Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 16 43

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
    L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
    San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
    Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20

    Aug. 19

    New England 35, Philadelphia 0

    Aug. 20

    Washington 17, Cincinnati 13

    Kansas City 17, Arizona 10

    Aug. 21

    Buffalo 41, Chicago 15

    N.Y. Jets 23, Green Bay 14

    Miami 37, Atlanta 17

    Baltimore 20, Carolina 3

    Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20

    Tennessee 34, Tampa Bay 3

    Houston 20, Dallas 14

    Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 10

    Denver at Seattle, late

    Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, late

    Today

    N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    BUFFALO 41,

    CHICAGO 15

    Buffalo 13 21 7 0 41
    Chicago 0 6 0 9 15

    First Quarter

    Buf—Singletary 14 run (Bass kick), 10:02.

    Buf—Kumerow 4 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 3:06.

    Second Quarter

    Buf—Gilliam 1 run, 11:32.

    Buf—Gilliam 1 run (Bass kick), 8:28.

    Chi—R.Adams 73 pass from Dalton (kick failed), 7:47.

    Buf—FG Bass 33, :52.

    Buf—FG Bass 41, :02.

    Third Quarter

    Buf—Stevenson 79 punt return (Bass kick), 8:41.

    Fourth Quarter

    Chi—Herbert 13 run (pass failed), 14:54.

    Chi—FG B.Johnson 54, 5:40.

    Buf Chi
    First downs 25 15
    Total Net Yards 353 298
    Rushes-yards 25-96 17-86
    Passing 257 212
    Punt Returns 5-147 2-13
    Kickoff Returns 2-45 4-75
    Interceptions Ret. 1-20 1-(minus 2)
    Comp-Att-Int 27-41-0 20-36-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 4-14
    Punts 4-41.0 5-57.0
    Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-2
    Penalties-Yards 4-28 9-72
    Time of Possession 29:57 29:13

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Buffalo, Gilliam 8-24, Singletary 2-21, Moss 4-21, Breida 5-18, Trubisky 1-11, McKenzie 1-4, Webb 4-(minus 3). Chicago, Fields 4-46, Herbert 3-15, Pierce 4-12, Williams 5-8, Marable 1-5.

    PASSING—Buffalo, Trubisky 20-28-0-221, Webb 4-6-0-30, Fromm 3-7-0-20. Chicago, Dalton 11-17-1-146, Fields 9-19-0-80.

    RECEIVING—Buffalo, McKenzie 7-72, Powell 4-23, Hollister 3-53, Davis 3-29, Kumerow 2-20, Breida 1-18, Becker 1-14, Knox 1-10, Gentry 1-9, Du.Williams 1-8, Lenoir 1-7, Singletary 1-5, Stevenson 1-3. Chicago, James 4-54, Adams 3-89, Lacy 3-26, Pierce 2-8, Ridley 1-12, Horsted 1-9, Marable 1-7, Newsome 1-7, J.Graham 1-5, Byrd 1-4, Herbert 1-3, Williams 1-2.

    LATE FRIDAY

    WASHINGTON 17,

    CINCINNATI 13

    Cincinnati 3 0 7 3 13
    Washington 3 3 3 8 17

    First Quarter

    Cin—FG McPherson 37, 4:23.

    Was—FG D.Hopkins 34, :18.

    Second Quarter

    Was—FG D.Hopkins 31, :26.

    Third Quarter

    Cin—B.Allen 1 run (Seibert kick), 11:00.

    Was—FG D.Hopkins 31, 4:31.

    Fourth Quarter

    Was—Patterson 1 run, 11:51.

    Cin—FG McPherson 50, 6:48.

    Cin Was
    First downs 13 22
    Total Net Yards 212 335
    Rushes-yards 24-111 38-141
    Passing 101 194
    Punt Returns 1-6 1-7
    Kickoff Returns 3-76 3-83
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 20-30-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-5
    Punts 5-45.8 4-36.0
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
    Penalties-Yards 9-55 2-15
    Time of Possession 25:34 41:02

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cincinnati, Patrick 6-42, C.Evans 9-35, Dungey 2-12, P.Williams 1-8, B.Allen 2-7, Mixon 2-4, Perine 2-3. Washington, Patterson 16-71, Gibson 7-28, Heinicke 4-26, Williams 6-16, Barber 3-2, K.Allen 2-(minus 2).

    PASSING—Cincinnati, B.Allen 8-17-0-70, Shurmur 4-4-0-23, Dungey 3-6-0-14. Washington, Fitzpatrick 7-13-0-96, Heinicke 11-13-0-80, K.Allen 2-4-0-23.

    RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Thomas 3-14, Irwin 2-24, Tate 2-23, Moss 2-6, Higgins 1-11, Mixon 1-8, Schreck 1-7, Washington 1-6, Patrick 1-5, Taylor 1-3. Washington, Gandy-Golden 3-38, Patterson 3-25, D.Brown 2-33, Seals-Jones 2-20, Gibson 2-19, C.Sims 2-19, Thomas 1-28, I.Wright 1-7, McLaurin 1-5, McKissic 1-4, Barber 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 1).

