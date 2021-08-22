Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
BOYS
HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Concordia 67, 2. Noblesville 79, 3. Northridge 89, 4. Columbia City 118, 5. Homestead 170, 6. Carroll 177, 7. Bishop Dwenger 207, 8. Leo 208, 9. DeKalb 209, 10. Huntington North 241, 11. Northrop 287, 12. West Noble 313, 13. East Noble 326, 14. Norwell 334.
Top individuals: 1. Schlegel (Co) 15:56.4, 2. Moore (Nrdg) 15:57.0, 3. Mumaw (Nob) 16:18.0, 4. Connelly (Co) 16:22.5.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 1:31.46, 2. Goshen 1:32.39, 3. NorthWood 1:33.58, 4. Concord 1:37.25, 5. Westview 1:39.42, 6. Elkhart Christian 1:42.11, 7. Wawasee 1:44.38
JEREMY WRIGHT
SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Austin 36, 2. Forest Park 79, 3. Hagerstown 126, 4. Borden 132, 5. Centerville 174, 17. Fremont 431, 19. South Adams 500
Top individuals: 1.Wolf (Forest Park) 16:25.34, 2. Baker (South Central) 17:02.06, 3. Beck (Austin) 17:05.6.
GIRLS
HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Carroll 76, 2. Northridge 98, 3. Homestead 99, 4. Leo 128, 5. Concordia 131, 6. East Noble 133, 7. Huntington North 152, 8. Angola 221, 9. Northrop 242, 10. Bishop Dwenger 244, 11. Columbia City 274, 12. West Noble 275, 13. DeKalb 327, 14. Norwell 339.
Top individuals: 1. Knoblauch (Ho) 18:56.9, 2. Wiley (HN) 19:05.2, 3. Lindsey (EN) 19:06.7, 4. Hile (Nrdg) 19:36.3.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM
Team scores: 1. NorthWood 1:59.36, 2. Wawasee 2:07.54, 3. Concord 2:08.56, 4. Goshen 2:11.26, 4. Elkhart Christian 2:14.22
JEREMY WRIGHT
SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Forest Park 76, 2. Western Boone 90, 3. Centerville 107, 4. Monrovia 134, 5. Fremont 136, 8. South Adams 192.
Top individuals: 1. Knoper (Western Boone) 19:55.02, 2. Hall (Forest Park) 21:01.19, 3. Gannon (Fremont) 21:24.67
Football
LATE FRIDAY
SNIDER 34, NORTHSIDE 32
|Snider
|7
|10
|6
|11
|—
|34
|North Side
|7
|14
|0
|11
|—
|32
NS—N/A 44 pass from Bassett (Libby-Callahan kick)
S—Wortman 11 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)
S—Peterson 21 FG
NS—Lambert 2 run (Libby-Callahan kick)
S—Brown 3 run (Peterson kick)
NS—Johnson missed Field Goal return (Libby-Callahan kick)
S—Brown 19 run (kick failed)
NS—Libby-Callahan kick 35 FG
S—Brown 57 run (conversion good)
NS—Woods 29 pass from Bassett (conversion good)
S—Talamantes 47 FG
GARRETT 21,NEW HAVEN 18, 2OT
|Garrett
|0
|6
|6
|6
|0
|3
|—
|21
|New Haven
|0
|6
|0
|12
|0
|0
|—
|18
NH—Myles 13 pass from Williams (kick failed)
G—Koskie 2 run (kick failed)
G—Koskie 8 run (kick failed)
G—Lytle 1 run (kick failed)
NH—Williams 6 run (kick blocked)
NH—Graham 40 pass from Williams (kick blocked)
G—Leech 22 FG
SOUTH ADAMS 35, WINCHESTER0
|South Adams
|28
|7
|0
|0
|—
|35
|Winchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
SA—A. Wanner 59 run (A. Wanner kick)
SA—Beall 6 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)
SA—Schoch 63 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)
SA—O. Wanner 12 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)
SA—A. Wanner 13 run (A. Wanner kick)
CORRECTION
SCHEDULES
ACAC
Adams Central
Coach:Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school
Last year: 8-3; 3-1 ACAC
Fri. at Eastside
Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights
Sept. 10: at Jay County
Sept. 17: Heritage
Sept. 24: South Adams
Oct. 1: at Southern Wells
Oct. 8: at Bluffton
Oct. 15: Woodlan
Bluffton
Coach:Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school
Last year: 8-2; 3-1 ACAC
Fri. Manchester
Sept. 3: South Adams
Sept. 10: at Woodlan
Sept. 17: at Jay County
Sept. 24: Southern Wells
Oct. 1: at Heritage
Oct. 8: Adams Central
Oct. 15: at Lakeland, 7:30p.m.
Heritage
Coach:Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall
Last year: 2-6; 1-3 ACAC
Fri. Norwell
Sept. 3: Woodlan
Sept. 10: at South Adams
Sept. 17: at Adams Central
Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1p.m.
Oct. 1: Bluffton
Oct. 8: at Southern Wells
Oct. 15: at Jay County
South Adams
Coach:Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school
Last year: 13-1; 5-0 ACAC
Fri. Bellmont
Sept. 3: at Bluffton
Sept. 10: Heritage
Sept. 17: at Monroe Central, 7:30p.m.
Sept. 24: at Adams Central
Oct. 1: Jay County
Oct. 8: at Woodlan
Oct. 15: Southern Wells
Southern Wells
Coach:Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall
Last year: No Season
Fri. at Madison-Grant
Sept. 3: Jay County
Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30p.m.
Sept. 17: Woodlan
Sept. 24: at Bluffton
Oct. 1: Adams Central
Oct. 8: Heritage
Oct. 15: at South Adams
Woodlan
Coach:Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall
Last year: 1-9; 1-4 ACAC
Fri. Central Noble
Sept. 3: at Heritage
Sept. 10: Bluffton
Sept. 17: at Southern Wells
Sept. 24: Jay County
Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30p.m.
Oct. 8: South Adams
Oct. 15: at Adams Central
NECC
Angola
Coach:Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall
Last year: 5-3; 3-2 NECC
Fri. at Leo
Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)
Sept. 10: at West Noble
Sept. 17: Lakeland
Sept. 24: at Fairfield
Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian
Oct. 8: Garrett
Oct. 15: at Eastside
Central Noble
Coach:Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school
Last year: 4-6; 5-3 NECC
Fri. at Woodlan
Sept. 3: at Fairfield
Sept. 10: Prairie Heights
Sept. 17: at Fremont
Sept. 24: at Lakeland
Oct. 1: Churubusco
Oct. 8: at Eastside
Oct. 15: Garrett
Churubusco
Coach:Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school
Last year: 4-4; 5-2 NECC
Fri. at Lakeland
Sept. 3: at Garrett
Sept. 10: Eastside
Sept. 17: at Prairie Heights
Sept. 24: Fremont
Oct. 1: at Central Noble
Oct. 8: West Noble
Oct. 15: at Fairfield
Eastside
Coach:Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school
Last year: 10-2; 6-0 NECC
Fri. Adams Central
Sept. 3: West Noble
Sept. 10: at Churubusco
Sept. 17: Garrett
Sept. 24: at Prairie Heights
Oct. 1: at Fremont
Oct. 8: Central Noble
Oct. 15: Angola
Garrett
Coach:Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall
Last year: 3-6; 3-3 NECC
Fri. DeKalb
Sept. 3: Churubusco
Sept. 10: at Lakeland
Sept. 17: at Eastside
Sept. 24: West Noble
Oct. 1: Fairfield
Oct. 8: at Angola
Oct. 15: at Central Noble
West Noble
Coach:Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school
Last year: 2-9; 1-7 NECC
Fri. Wawasee
Sept. 3: at Eastside
Sept. 10: Angola
Sept. 17: at Fairfield
Sept. 24: at Garrett
Oct. 1: Lakeland
Oct. 8: at Churubusco
Oct. 15: Prairie Heights
AREA
Wawasee
Coach:Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school
Last year: 3-7; 1-6 NLC
Fri. at West Noble
Sept. 3: at Northridge
Sept. 10: Concord
Sept. 17: at NorthWood
Sept. 24: Plymouth
Oct. 1: at Warsaw
Oct. 8: Mishawaka
Oct. 15: at Goshen
Warsaw
Coach:Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall
Last year: 8-3; 6-1 NLC
Fri. at Michigan City, 7:30p.m.
Sept. 3: Plymouth
Sept. 10: at Mishawaka
Sept. 17: Northridge
Sept. 24: at Goshen
Oct. 1: Wawasee
Oct. 8: NorthWood
Oct. 15: at Concord
Soccer
BOYS
WOODLAN 2, NORWELL 1
|Woodlan
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Norwell
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Lowe 2 (W), Meyer (N). A—Simerman (N).
CANTERBURY 2, BISHOP LUERS 0
|Bishop Luers
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Canterbury
|1
|1
|—
|2
G—Hammad, Komrska.
GIRLS
CONCORDIA 3, DEKALB 2
|DeKalb
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Concordia
|0
|3
|—
|3
DeKalb individual statistics not available
G—Fleeger, james, Metel. A—Adams, Metel.
Tennis
SOUTH SIDE INVITATIONAL
Team scores;Wayne 7, Churubusco 7, Blackhawk Christian 6, Bishop Luers 3, North Side 1
Keirns (W) d. Kiracofe (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Bruce (W) d. Oliva (NS) 6-3, 6-4; Haberstock (C) d. Aung (W) 6-2, 7-5; Mansfield (BC) d. Wymer (C) 6-2, 6-3; Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. McComb/Calderon (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Barkley/Young (C) d. Pickett/Sefton (BC) 6-1, 6-2; Meeks/Crick (C) d. Zwick/Griggs (W) 6-2, 6-3
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Fremont 50, Snider 35, 3. Lakeland 22, 4. Wabash 13.
