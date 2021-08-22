HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

BOYS

HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Concordia 67, 2. Noblesville 79, 3. Northridge 89, 4. Columbia City 118, 5. Homestead 170, 6. Carroll 177, 7. Bishop Dwenger 207, 8. Leo 208, 9. DeKalb 209, 10. Huntington North 241, 11. Northrop 287, 12. West Noble 313, 13. East Noble 326, 14. Norwell 334.

Top individuals: 1. Schlegel (Co) 15:56.4, 2. Moore (Nrdg) 15:57.0, 3. Mumaw (Nob) 16:18.0, 4. Connelly (Co) 16:22.5.

ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM

Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 1:31.46, 2. Goshen 1:32.39, 3. NorthWood 1:33.58, 4. Concord 1:37.25, 5. Westview 1:39.42, 6. Elkhart Christian 1:42.11, 7. Wawasee 1:44.38

JEREMY WRIGHT

SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Austin 36, 2. Forest Park 79, 3. Hagerstown 126, 4. Borden 132, 5. Centerville 174, 17. Fremont 431, 19. South Adams 500

Top individuals: 1.Wolf (Forest Park) 16:25.34, 2. Baker (South Central) 17:02.06, 3. Beck (Austin) 17:05.6.

GIRLS

HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Carroll 76, 2. Northridge 98, 3. Homestead 99, 4. Leo 128, 5. Concordia 131, 6. East Noble 133, 7. Huntington North 152, 8. Angola 221, 9. Northrop 242, 10. Bishop Dwenger 244, 11. Columbia City 274, 12. West Noble 275, 13. DeKalb 327, 14. Norwell 339.

Top individuals: 1. Knoblauch (Ho) 18:56.9, 2. Wiley (HN) 19:05.2, 3. Lindsey (EN) 19:06.7, 4. Hile (Nrdg) 19:36.3.

ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM

Team scores: 1. NorthWood 1:59.36, 2. Wawasee 2:07.54, 3. Concord 2:08.56, 4. Goshen 2:11.26, 4. Elkhart Christian 2:14.22

JEREMY WRIGHT

SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Forest Park 76, 2. Western Boone 90, 3. Centerville 107, 4. Monrovia 134, 5. Fremont 136, 8. South Adams 192.

Top individuals: 1. Knoper (Western Boone) 19:55.02, 2. Hall (Forest Park) 21:01.19, 3. Gannon (Fremont) 21:24.67

Football

LATE FRIDAY

SNIDER 34, NORTHSIDE 32

Snider 7 10 6 11 — 34 North Side 7 14 0 11 — 32

NS—N/A 44 pass from Bassett (Libby-Callahan kick)

S—Wortman 11 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

S—Peterson 21 FG

NS—Lambert 2 run (Libby-Callahan kick)

S—Brown 3 run (Peterson kick)

NS—Johnson missed Field Goal return (Libby-Callahan kick)

S—Brown 19 run (kick failed)

NS—Libby-Callahan kick 35 FG

S—Brown 57 run (conversion good)

NS—Woods 29 pass from Bassett (conversion good)

S—Talamantes 47 FG

GARRETT 21,NEW HAVEN 18, 2OT

Garrett 0 6 6 6 0 3 — 21 New Haven 0 6 0 12 0 0 — 18

NH—Myles 13 pass from Williams (kick failed)

G—Koskie 2 run (kick failed)

G—Koskie 8 run (kick failed)

G—Lytle 1 run (kick failed)

NH—Williams 6 run (kick blocked)

NH—Graham 40 pass from Williams (kick blocked)

G—Leech 22 FG

SOUTH ADAMS 35, WINCHESTER0

South Adams 28 7 0 0 — 35 Winchester 0 0 0 0 — 0

SA—A. Wanner 59 run (A. Wanner kick)

SA—Beall 6 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

SA—Schoch 63 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

SA—O. Wanner 12 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

SA—A. Wanner 13 run (A. Wanner kick)

SCHEDULES

ACAC

Adams Central

Coach:Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school

Last year: 8-3; 3-1 ACAC

Fri. at Eastside

Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights

Sept. 10: at Jay County

Sept. 17: Heritage

Sept. 24: South Adams

Oct. 1: at Southern Wells

Oct. 8: at Bluffton

Oct. 15: Woodlan

Bluffton

Coach:Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school

Last year: 8-2; 3-1 ACAC

Fri. Manchester

Sept. 3: South Adams

Sept. 10: at Woodlan

Sept. 17: at Jay County

Sept. 24: Southern Wells

Oct. 1: at Heritage

Oct. 8: Adams Central

Oct. 15: at Lakeland, 7:30p.m.

Heritage

Coach:Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall

Last year: 2-6; 1-3 ACAC

Fri. Norwell

Sept. 3: Woodlan

Sept. 10: at South Adams

Sept. 17: at Adams Central

Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1p.m.

Oct. 1: Bluffton

Oct. 8: at Southern Wells

Oct. 15: at Jay County

South Adams

Coach:Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school

Last year: 13-1; 5-0 ACAC

Fri. Bellmont

Sept. 3: at Bluffton

Sept. 10: Heritage

Sept. 17: at Monroe Central, 7:30p.m.

Sept. 24: at Adams Central

Oct. 1: Jay County

Oct. 8: at Woodlan

Oct. 15: Southern Wells

Southern Wells

Coach:Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall

Last year: No Season

Fri. at Madison-Grant

Sept. 3: Jay County

Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30p.m.

Sept. 17: Woodlan

Sept. 24: at Bluffton

Oct. 1: Adams Central

Oct. 8: Heritage

Oct. 15: at South Adams

Woodlan

Coach:Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall

Last year: 1-9; 1-4 ACAC

Fri. Central Noble

Sept. 3: at Heritage

Sept. 10: Bluffton

Sept. 17: at Southern Wells

Sept. 24: Jay County

Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30p.m.

Oct. 8: South Adams

Oct. 15: at Adams Central

NECC

Angola

Coach:Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall

Last year: 5-3; 3-2 NECC

Fri. at Leo

Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)

Sept. 10: at West Noble

Sept. 17: Lakeland

Sept. 24: at Fairfield

Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian

Oct. 8: Garrett

Oct. 15: at Eastside

Central Noble

Coach:Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school

Last year: 4-6; 5-3 NECC

Fri. at Woodlan

Sept. 3: at Fairfield

Sept. 10: Prairie Heights

Sept. 17: at Fremont

Sept. 24: at Lakeland

Oct. 1: Churubusco

Oct. 8: at Eastside

Oct. 15: Garrett

Churubusco

Coach:Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school

Last year: 4-4; 5-2 NECC

Fri. at Lakeland

Sept. 3: at Garrett

Sept. 10: Eastside

Sept. 17: at Prairie Heights

Sept. 24: Fremont

Oct. 1: at Central Noble

Oct. 8: West Noble

Oct. 15: at Fairfield

Eastside

Coach:Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school

Last year: 10-2; 6-0 NECC

Fri. Adams Central

Sept. 3: West Noble

Sept. 10: at Churubusco

Sept. 17: Garrett

Sept. 24: at Prairie Heights

Oct. 1: at Fremont

Oct. 8: Central Noble

Oct. 15: Angola

Garrett

Coach:Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall

Last year: 3-6; 3-3 NECC

Fri. DeKalb

Sept. 3: Churubusco

Sept. 10: at Lakeland

Sept. 17: at Eastside

Sept. 24: West Noble

Oct. 1: Fairfield

Oct. 8: at Angola

Oct. 15: at Central Noble

West Noble

Coach:Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school

Last year: 2-9; 1-7 NECC

Fri. Wawasee

Sept. 3: at Eastside

Sept. 10: Angola

Sept. 17: at Fairfield

Sept. 24: at Garrett

Oct. 1: Lakeland

Oct. 8: at Churubusco

Oct. 15: Prairie Heights

AREA

Wawasee

Coach:Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school

Last year: 3-7; 1-6 NLC

Fri. at West Noble

Sept. 3: at Northridge

Sept. 10: Concord

Sept. 17: at NorthWood

Sept. 24: Plymouth

Oct. 1: at Warsaw

Oct. 8: Mishawaka

Oct. 15: at Goshen

Warsaw

Coach:Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall

Last year: 8-3; 6-1 NLC

Fri. at Michigan City, 7:30p.m.

Sept. 3: Plymouth

Sept. 10: at Mishawaka

Sept. 17: Northridge

Sept. 24: at Goshen

Oct. 1: Wawasee

Oct. 8: NorthWood

Oct. 15: at Concord

Soccer

BOYS

WOODLAN 2, NORWELL 1

Woodlan 2 0 — 2 Norwell 0 1 — 1

G—Lowe 2 (W), Meyer (N). A—Simerman (N).

CANTERBURY 2, BISHOP LUERS 0

Bishop Luers 0 0 — 0 Canterbury 1 1 — 2

G—Hammad, Komrska.

GIRLS

CONCORDIA 3, DEKALB 2

DeKalb 1 1 — 2 Concordia 0 3 — 3

DeKalb individual statistics not available

G—Fleeger, james, Metel. A—Adams, Metel.

Tennis

SOUTH SIDE INVITATIONAL

Team scores;Wayne 7, Churubusco 7, Blackhawk Christian 6, Bishop Luers 3, North Side 1

Keirns (W) d. Kiracofe (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Bruce (W) d. Oliva (NS) 6-3, 6-4; Haberstock (C) d. Aung (W) 6-2, 7-5; Mansfield (BC) d. Wymer (C) 6-2, 6-3; Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. McComb/Calderon (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Barkley/Young (C) d. Pickett/Sefton (BC) 6-1, 6-2; Meeks/Crick (C) d. Zwick/Griggs (W) 6-2, 6-3

FREMONT INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Fremont 50, Snider 35, 3. Lakeland 22, 4. Wabash 13.