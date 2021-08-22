The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Cross Country

    BOYS

    HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Concordia 67, 2. Noblesville 79, 3. Northridge 89, 4. Columbia City 118, 5. Homestead 170, 6. Carroll 177, 7. Bishop Dwenger 207, 8. Leo 208, 9. DeKalb 209, 10. Huntington North 241, 11. Northrop 287, 12. West Noble 313, 13. East Noble 326, 14. Norwell 334.

    Top individuals: 1. Schlegel (Co) 15:56.4, 2. Moore (Nrdg) 15:57.0, 3. Mumaw (Nob) 16:18.0, 4. Connelly (Co) 16:22.5.

    ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM

    Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 1:31.46, 2. Goshen 1:32.39, 3. NorthWood 1:33.58, 4. Concord 1:37.25, 5. Westview 1:39.42, 6. Elkhart Christian 1:42.11, 7. Wawasee 1:44.38

    JEREMY WRIGHT

    SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Austin 36, 2. Forest Park 79, 3. Hagerstown 126, 4. Borden 132, 5. Centerville 174, 17. Fremont 431, 19. South Adams 500

    Top individuals: 1.Wolf (Forest Park) 16:25.34, 2. Baker (South Central) 17:02.06, 3. Beck (Austin) 17:05.6.

    GIRLS

    HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Carroll 76, 2. Northridge 98, 3. Homestead 99, 4. Leo 128, 5. Concordia 131, 6. East Noble 133, 7. Huntington North 152, 8. Angola 221, 9. Northrop 242, 10. Bishop Dwenger 244, 11. Columbia City 274, 12. West Noble 275, 13. DeKalb 327, 14. Norwell 339.

    Top individuals: 1. Knoblauch (Ho) 18:56.9, 2. Wiley (HN) 19:05.2, 3. Lindsey (EN) 19:06.7, 4. Hile (Nrdg) 19:36.3.

    ELKHART CHRISTIAN HOKUM KAREM

    Team scores: 1. NorthWood 1:59.36, 2. Wawasee 2:07.54, 3. Concord 2:08.56, 4. Goshen 2:11.26, 4. Elkhart Christian 2:14.22

    JEREMY WRIGHT

    SMALL SCHOOL INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Forest Park 76, 2. Western Boone 90, 3. Centerville 107, 4. Monrovia 134, 5. Fremont 136, 8. South Adams 192.

    Top individuals: 1. Knoper (Western Boone) 19:55.02, 2. Hall (Forest Park) 21:01.19, 3. Gannon (Fremont) 21:24.67

    Football

    LATE FRIDAY

    SNIDER 34, NORTHSIDE 32

    Snider 7 10 6 11 34
    North Side 7 14 0 11 32

    NS—N/A 44 pass from Bassett (Libby-Callahan kick)

    S—Wortman 11 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

    S—Peterson 21 FG

    NS—Lambert 2 run (Libby-Callahan kick)

    S—Brown 3 run (Peterson kick)

    NS—Johnson missed Field Goal return (Libby-Callahan kick)

    S—Brown 19 run (kick failed)

    NS—Libby-Callahan kick 35 FG

    S—Brown 57 run (conversion good)

    NS—Woods 29 pass from Bassett (conversion good)

    S—Talamantes 47 FG

    GARRETT 21,NEW HAVEN 18, 2OT

    Garrett 0 6 6 6 0 3 21
    New Haven 0 6 0 12 0 0 18

    NH—Myles 13 pass from Williams (kick failed)

    G—Koskie 2 run (kick failed)

    G—Koskie 8 run (kick failed)

    G—Lytle 1 run (kick failed)

    NH—Williams 6 run (kick blocked)

    NH—Graham 40 pass from Williams (kick blocked)

    G—Leech 22 FG

    SOUTH ADAMS 35, WINCHESTER0

    South Adams 28 7 0 0 35
    Winchester 0 0 0 0 0

    SA—A. Wanner 59 run (A. Wanner kick)

    SA—Beall 6 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

    SA—Schoch 63 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

    SA—O. Wanner 12 pass from A. Wanner (A. Wanner kick)

    SA—A. Wanner 13 run (A. Wanner kick)

    CORRECTION

    SCHEDULES

    ACAC

    Adams Central

    Coach:Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school

    Last year: 8-3; 3-1 ACAC

    Fri. at Eastside

    Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights

    Sept. 10: at Jay County

    Sept. 17: Heritage

    Sept. 24: South Adams

    Oct. 1: at Southern Wells

    Oct. 8: at Bluffton

    Oct. 15: Woodlan

    Bluffton

    Coach:Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school

    Last year: 8-2; 3-1 ACAC

    Fri. Manchester

    Sept. 3: South Adams

    Sept. 10: at Woodlan

    Sept. 17: at Jay County

    Sept. 24: Southern Wells

    Oct. 1: at Heritage

    Oct. 8: Adams Central

    Oct. 15: at Lakeland, 7:30p.m.

    Heritage

    Coach:Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall

    Last year: 2-6; 1-3 ACAC

    Fri. Norwell

    Sept. 3: Woodlan

    Sept. 10: at South Adams

    Sept. 17: at Adams Central

    Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1p.m.

    Oct. 1: Bluffton

    Oct. 8: at Southern Wells

    Oct. 15: at Jay County

    South Adams

    Coach:Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school

    Last year: 13-1; 5-0 ACAC

    Fri. Bellmont

    Sept. 3: at Bluffton

    Sept. 10: Heritage

    Sept. 17: at Monroe Central, 7:30p.m.

    Sept. 24: at Adams Central

    Oct. 1: Jay County

    Oct. 8: at Woodlan

    Oct. 15: Southern Wells

    Southern Wells

    Coach:Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall

    Last year: No Season

    Fri. at Madison-Grant

    Sept. 3: Jay County

    Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30p.m.

    Sept. 17: Woodlan

    Sept. 24: at Bluffton

    Oct. 1: Adams Central

    Oct. 8: Heritage

    Oct. 15: at South Adams

    Woodlan

    Coach:Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall

    Last year: 1-9; 1-4 ACAC

    Fri. Central Noble

    Sept. 3: at Heritage

    Sept. 10: Bluffton

    Sept. 17: at Southern Wells

    Sept. 24: Jay County

    Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30p.m.

    Oct. 8: South Adams

    Oct. 15: at Adams Central

    NECC

    Angola

    Coach:Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall

    Last year: 5-3; 3-2 NECC

    Fri. at Leo

    Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)

    Sept. 10: at West Noble

    Sept. 17: Lakeland

    Sept. 24: at Fairfield

    Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian

    Oct. 8: Garrett

    Oct. 15: at Eastside

    Central Noble

    Coach:Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school

    Last year: 4-6; 5-3 NECC

    Fri. at Woodlan

    Sept. 3: at Fairfield

    Sept. 10: Prairie Heights

    Sept. 17: at Fremont

    Sept. 24: at Lakeland

    Oct. 1: Churubusco

    Oct. 8: at Eastside

    Oct. 15: Garrett

    Churubusco

    Coach:Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school

    Last year: 4-4; 5-2 NECC

    Fri. at Lakeland

    Sept. 3: at Garrett

    Sept. 10: Eastside

    Sept. 17: at Prairie Heights

    Sept. 24: Fremont

    Oct. 1: at Central Noble

    Oct. 8: West Noble

    Oct. 15: at Fairfield

    Eastside

    Coach:Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school

    Last year: 10-2; 6-0 NECC

    Fri. Adams Central

    Sept. 3: West Noble

    Sept. 10: at Churubusco

    Sept. 17: Garrett

    Sept. 24: at Prairie Heights

    Oct. 1: at Fremont

    Oct. 8: Central Noble

    Oct. 15: Angola

    Garrett

    Coach:Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall

    Last year: 3-6; 3-3 NECC

    Fri. DeKalb

    Sept. 3: Churubusco

    Sept. 10: at Lakeland

    Sept. 17: at Eastside

    Sept. 24: West Noble

    Oct. 1: Fairfield

    Oct. 8: at Angola

    Oct. 15: at Central Noble

    West Noble

    Coach:Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school

    Last year: 2-9; 1-7 NECC

    Fri. Wawasee

    Sept. 3: at Eastside

    Sept. 10: Angola

    Sept. 17: at Fairfield

    Sept. 24: at Garrett

    Oct. 1: Lakeland

    Oct. 8: at Churubusco

    Oct. 15: Prairie Heights

    AREA

    Wawasee

    Coach:Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school

    Last year: 3-7; 1-6 NLC

    Fri. at West Noble

    Sept. 3: at Northridge

    Sept. 10: Concord

    Sept. 17: at NorthWood

    Sept. 24: Plymouth

    Oct. 1: at Warsaw

    Oct. 8: Mishawaka

    Oct. 15: at Goshen

    Warsaw

    Coach:Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall

    Last year: 8-3; 6-1 NLC

    Fri. at Michigan City, 7:30p.m.

    Sept. 3: Plymouth

    Sept. 10: at Mishawaka

    Sept. 17: Northridge

    Sept. 24: at Goshen

    Oct. 1: Wawasee

    Oct. 8: NorthWood

    Oct. 15: at Concord

    Soccer

    BOYS

    WOODLAN 2, NORWELL 1

    Woodlan 2 0 2
    Norwell 0 1 1

    G—Lowe 2 (W), Meyer (N). A—Simerman (N).

    CANTERBURY 2, BISHOP LUERS 0

    Bishop Luers 0 0 0
    Canterbury 1 1 2

    G—Hammad, Komrska.

    GIRLS

    CONCORDIA 3, DEKALB 2

    DeKalb 1 1 2
    Concordia 0 3 3

    DeKalb individual statistics not available

    G—Fleeger, james, Metel. A—Adams, Metel.

    Tennis

    SOUTH SIDE INVITATIONAL

    Team scores;Wayne 7, Churubusco 7, Blackhawk Christian 6, Bishop Luers 3, North Side 1

    Keirns (W) d. Kiracofe (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Bruce (W) d. Oliva (NS) 6-3, 6-4; Haberstock (C) d. Aung (W) 6-2, 7-5; Mansfield (BC) d. Wymer (C) 6-2, 6-3; Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. McComb/Calderon (BL) 6-3, 6-2; Barkley/Young (C) d. Pickett/Sefton (BC) 6-1, 6-2; Meeks/Crick (C) d. Zwick/Griggs (W) 6-2, 6-3

    FREMONT INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Fremont 50, Snider 35, 3. Lakeland 22, 4. Wabash 13.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story