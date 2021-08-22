The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -146 Miami +127
    at Milwaukee -212 Washington +177
    at St. Louis -211 Pittsburgh +178
    at Colorado -176 Arizona +153
    at San Diego -180 Philadelphia +155
    at L.A. Dodgers -199 N.Y. Mets +172

    American League

    at N.Y. Yankees -223 Minnesota +185
    at Toronto -227 Detroit +189
    at Boston -312 Texas +252
    at Tampa Bay -126 Chicago WS +109
    at Houston -179 Seattle +157
    at Cleveland -131 L.A. Angels +114

    Interleague

    Atlanta -159 at Baltimore +141
    at Chicago Cubs -112 Kansas City -106
    at Oakland -111 San Francisco -107

