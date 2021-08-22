Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-146
|Miami
|+127
|at Milwaukee
|-212
|Washington
|+177
|at St. Louis
|-211
|Pittsburgh
|+178
|at Colorado
|-176
|Arizona
|+153
|at San Diego
|-180
|Philadelphia
|+155
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-199
|N.Y. Mets
|+172
American League
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-223
|Minnesota
|+185
|at Toronto
|-227
|Detroit
|+189
|at Boston
|-312
|Texas
|+252
|at Tampa Bay
|-126
|Chicago WS
|+109
|at Houston
|-179
|Seattle
|+157
|at Cleveland
|-131
|L.A. Angels
|+114
Interleague
|Atlanta
|-159
|at Baltimore
|+141
|at Chicago Cubs
|-112
|Kansas City
|-106
|at Oakland
|-111
|San Francisco
|-107
