    Weather
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 18 6 .750
    Chicago 12 12 .500 6
    New York 11 14 .440
    Washington 9 14 .391
    Atlanta 6 18 .250 12
    Indiana 5 18 .217 12½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 17 7 .708
    x-Seattle 18 8 .692
    Minnesota 15 9 .625 2
    Phoenix 13 10 .565
    Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7
    Dallas 10 14 .417 7

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Tuesday

    Chicago 86, Atlanta 79

    Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62

    Washington 78, Los Angeles 68

    Minnesota 76, Seattle 70

    Today

    Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

    Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Friday

    Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

