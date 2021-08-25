Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Atlanta
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Phoenix
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Dallas
|10
|14
|.417
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Chicago 86, Atlanta 79
Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62
Washington 78, Los Angeles 68
Minnesota 76, Seattle 70
Today
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday
Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
