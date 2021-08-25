PGA

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Owing Mills, Maryland.

Course: Caves Valley GC. Yardage: 7,542. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.71 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

FedEx Cup leader: Tony Finau.

Last week: Tony Finau won The Northern Trust.

Notes: This is the first PGA Tour event in the Baltimore area since the former Eastern Open Invitational in 1962, won by Doug Ford at Mt. Pleasant Municipal. He earned $5,300. ... The top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship. ... Patrick Reed withdrew from the second straight postseason event, this time while recovering from bilateral pneumonia. He is likely to fall out of the top 30. ... Louis Oosthuizen sat out last week to rest a sore neck and dropped only three spots to No. 11. ... Caves Valley has hosted a U.S. Senior Open, a PGA Tour Champions event and the International Crown on the LPGA Tour. ... PGA champion Phil Mickelson missed the cut last week and narrowly held on to the 70th spot among players to advance. Only eight players have won a major and failed to advance to the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. That includes Tiger Woods in 2008, who did not play after June because of knee surgery. ... This is the final week for Americans to earn one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup. Tony Finau moved to No. 6 in the standings with his victory in The Northern Trust. ... Jon Rahm won last year at Olympia Fields.

European PGA

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,848. Par: 70.

Prize money: 2 million euros ($2.349 million). Winner’s share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, midnight to 2:45 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sebastian Soderberg (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Johannes Veerman won the Czech Masters.

Champions

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Course: Warwick Hills Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jim Furyk.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last week: Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic.

USGA

CURTIS CUP

Site: Conwy, Wales.

Course: Conwy GC.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 4:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: The U.S. swept the singles matches in a 17-3 victory at Quaker Ridge.

Series: United States leads, 29-8-3.

GB&I team: Hannah Darling, Louise Duncan, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty, Emily Toy, Lauren Walsh, Annabel Wilson.

U.S. team: Jensen Castle, Allisen Corpuz, Rachel Heck, Gina Kim, Corrie Kuehn, Brooke Matthews, Emilia Migliaccio, Rose Zhang.