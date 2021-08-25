The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AP TOP 10

    CLASS 6A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Center Grove (14) 1-0 280 1
    2. Carmel - 1-0 222 2
    3. Brownsburg - 1-0 210 5
    4. Merrillville - 1-0 184 7
    5. Westfield - 0-1 136 3
    6. Elkhart - 1-0 118 8
    7. Homestead - 1-0 110 9
    8. Ben Davis - 0-1 80 4
    9. Warren Central - 0-1 74 6
    10. Lawrence North - 1-0 54 NR

    Others receiving votes: Hamilton SE 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.

    CLASS 5A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Cathedral (14) 1-0 280 1
    2. Zionsville - 1-0 240 2
    3. Bishop Dwenger - 1-0 178 3
    4. Valparaiso - 1-0 176 6
    5. Whiteland - 1-0 170 5
    6. Decatur Central - 1-0 140 7
    7. Mishawaka - 1-0 78 NR
    8. Snider - 1-0 76 8
    9. Bloomington South - 1-0 72 9
    10. New Palestine - 0-1 60 4

    Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28.

    Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.

    CLASS 4A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Roncalli (13) 1-0 278 1
    2. Mooresville - 1-0 236 4
    3. East Central (1) 1-0 204 5
    4. Leo - 1-0 170 7
    5. Bishop Chatard - 0-1 140 2
    6. East Noble - 1-0 108 9
    7. Jasper - 1-0 84 NR
    8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 0-1 76 3
    9. Northridge - 1-0 46 NR
    10. New Prairie - 1-0 44 NR

    Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24.

    Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.

    CLASS 3A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Danville (9) 1-0 264 1
    2. Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 238 4
    3. Brebeuf Jesuit (2) 1-0 222 7
    4. West Lafayette - 1-0 216 6
    5. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 112 9
    6. Western Boone (1) 1-0 102 10
    7. Lawrenceburg - 0-1 100 2
    8. Concordia - 1-0 94 10
    9. Mishawaka Marian - 0-1 64 3
    10. Tri-West - 1-0 44 NR

    Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.

    CLASS 2A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Bishop Luers (13) 1-0 268 2
    2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 1-0 236 3
    3. Eastbrook - 1-0 218 4
    4. Andrean - 0-1 156 1
    5. Tipton - 1-0 144 T6
    6. Heritage Christian - 1-0 120 T6
    7. Eastside - 1-0 88 9
    8. Scecina - 1-0 84 NR
    9. Triton Central - 1-0 72 10
    10. Rensselaer - 1-0 64 NR

    Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.

    CLASS A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. South Adams (9) 1-0 260 1
    2. Lutheran (5) 1-0 238 3
    3. Adams Central - 1-0 224 4
    4. Parke Heritage - 1-0 196 5
    5. Southwood - 1-0 168 6
    6. Monroe Central - 1-0 128 7
    7. West Washington - 1-0 84 8
    8. Covenant Christian - 0-1 80 2
    9. South Putnam - 1-0 76 9
    10. Winamac - 1-0 68 10

    Others receiving votes: North Judson 12. Triton 4. North Decatur 2.

    Golf

    WESTVIEW 207, WEST NOBLE 212

    At Heron Creek

    Westview: Haarer 43, Brown 53, Eash 57, Klein 54, Yoder 59

    West Noble: Mabie 47, Bottles 51, Weigold 58, Hawn 56, Hamman 59

    BISHOP DWENGER 189,

    NORTHROP 227, NORTH SIDE 253

    At Colonial Oaks

    Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 49, Stowe 44, Burns 49, Onion 47, Munson 50

    Northrop: Clark 49, Tran 58, Eagle 54, Klima 68, Boner 71, Kahn 68

    North Side: McCord 57, Mcfarren 67, Hettinger 60, N/A 72, N/A 71

    Soccer

    BOYS

    WARSAW 2, HUNTINGTON NORTH 1

    Warsaw 1 1 2
    Huntington North 0 1 1

    Warsaw individual statistics not available

    G—Cuadrado.

    CANTERBURY 3, CARROLL 1

    Carroll 1 0 1
    Canterbury 2 1 3

    G—Doolittle (Can), Hammad (Can), Sang (Car), Shoppell (Can).

    GIRLS

    WAYNE 5, NORTH SIDE 0

    Wayne 5 0 5
    North Side 0 0 0

    G—Bontempo 2, Reyes, Hurse, Foster. A—Foster, Hurse 2, Nieves-Burgos, Moreno.

    Tennis

    CANTERBURY 5, NEW HAVEN 0

    Kulkarn d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Sun d. Beard 6-0, 6-0; Liu d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Vandewater/Lewis d. Exner/McNeil 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jain/Urberg d. Smith/Yoquelet 6-1, 6-0.

    DEKALB 5, ANGOLA 0

    Holwerda d. Ponturno 6-1, 3-0 default; Kr. Nagel d. Koch 6-4, 6-0; Derrow d. Newburgh 6-0, 6-1; Ehmke/Ki. Nagel d. Miller/Libey 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Fetter/Stuckey d. Bruick/Andred 6-3, 6-4.

    HOMESTEAD 5, BISHOP DWENGER 0

    Meier d. Rooney 6-0, 6-1; Sagan d. Miller 6-1, 6-1; Holliday d. Harris 6-2, 6-0; Graber/Otten d. Sarrazine/McArdle 6-0, 6-0; Aparicio/Cowan d. Bogle/O’Brien 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

    BISHOP LUERS 3, BLACKHAWK CH. 2

    Calderon (BL) d. Allen 6-3, 6-0; Kiracofe (BL) d. Mansfield 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3; McComb (BL) d. Donnelly 6-1, 6-1; G. Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. Fink/Carrillo 6-1, 6-0; Pickett/B. Sefton (BC) d. vonBurg/Nelson 6-1, 6-3.

    HUNTINGTON NORTH 4, BLUFFTON 1

    Schwartz (B) d. Daugherty 6-1. 6-7 (8-10), 6-4; Mickley d. Pressler 7-6 (7-4), retired; Fusselman d. Hartman 6-0, 6-0; Weill/Eckert d. King/Daugherty 6-0, 6-1; Christianson/Schweller d. Reifsteck/Worth 6-0, 6-2.

    Volleyball

    BLUFFTON 3, BLACKFORD 0

    Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 9. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Gibson 12. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.

    Blackford 19-17-18: Individual statistics not available

    SOUTH ADAMS 3, EASTBROOK 0

    South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Sealscott, M. Pries 2. Assists—Braun 30. Digs—Sealscott 16. Kills—Sealsoctt 14.

    Eastbrook 19-14-22: Individual statistics not available

    ANGOLA 3, NEW HAVEN 0

    Angola 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    New Haven: 17-21-15: Aces—5 tied with 1. Assists—Casey 8. Digs—Trimm 7. Kills—Koepke 5.

    BISHOP DWENGER 3, LEO 0

    Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—5 tied with. Assists—Lyons 41. Digs—Zimmerman 15. Kills—Hudson 22.

    Leo 21-17-16: Individual statistics not available

    FREMONT 3, WEST NOBLE 0

    Fremont 32-28-25: Individual statistics not available

    West Noble 30-26-14: Aces—Flores 1. Assists—Ritchie 8. Digs—Ritchie 8. Kills—Flores 6.

    BISHOP LUERS 3, HUNTINGTON N. 0

    Bishop Luers 25-25-25: Dippold, Sweeney 4. Assists—Dippold 28. Digs—Gumble, Parent 7. Kills-Sweeney 14.

    Huntington North 4-18-13: Individual statistics not available

    WAWASEE 3, CENTRAL NOBLE 0

    Wawasee 25-25-25: Aces—Allen, Siri 3. Assists—Allen 24. Digs—Allen 8. Kills—Vazquez 14.

    Central Noble 17-14-19: Individual statistics not available

    LATE MONDAY

    MISSISSINEWA 3, BLUFFTON 1

    Mississinewa 26-18-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Bluffton 24-25-19-8: Aces—Gibson 4. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Reiff 13. Kills—Nusbaumer 10.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story