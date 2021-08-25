Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AP TOP 10
CLASS 6A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|1-0
|280
|1
|2. Carmel
|-
|1-0
|222
|2
|3. Brownsburg
|-
|1-0
|210
|5
|4. Merrillville
|-
|1-0
|184
|7
|5. Westfield
|-
|0-1
|136
|3
|6. Elkhart
|-
|1-0
|118
|8
|7. Homestead
|-
|1-0
|110
|9
|8. Ben Davis
|-
|0-1
|80
|4
|9. Warren Central
|-
|0-1
|74
|6
|10. Lawrence North
|-
|1-0
|54
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton SE 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.
CLASS 5A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Cathedral
|(14)
|1-0
|280
|1
|2. Zionsville
|-
|1-0
|240
|2
|3. Bishop Dwenger
|-
|1-0
|178
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|-
|1-0
|176
|6
|5. Whiteland
|-
|1-0
|170
|5
|6. Decatur Central
|-
|1-0
|140
|7
|7. Mishawaka
|-
|1-0
|78
|NR
|8. Snider
|-
|1-0
|76
|8
|9. Bloomington South
|-
|1-0
|72
|9
|10. New Palestine
|-
|0-1
|60
|4
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28.
Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.
CLASS 4A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Roncalli
|(13)
|1-0
|278
|1
|2. Mooresville
|-
|1-0
|236
|4
|3. East Central
|(1)
|1-0
|204
|5
|4. Leo
|-
|1-0
|170
|7
|5. Bishop Chatard
|-
|0-1
|140
|2
|6. East Noble
|-
|1-0
|108
|9
|7. Jasper
|-
|1-0
|84
|NR
|8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|-
|0-1
|76
|3
|9. Northridge
|-
|1-0
|46
|NR
|10. New Prairie
|-
|1-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24.
Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.
CLASS 3A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Danville
|(9)
|1-0
|264
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(2)
|1-0
|238
|4
|3. Brebeuf Jesuit
|(2)
|1-0
|222
|7
|4. West Lafayette
|-
|1-0
|216
|6
|5. Guerin Catholic
|-
|1-0
|112
|9
|6. Western Boone
|(1)
|1-0
|102
|10
|7. Lawrenceburg
|-
|0-1
|100
|2
|8. Concordia
|-
|1-0
|94
|10
|9. Mishawaka Marian
|-
|0-1
|64
|3
|10. Tri-West
|-
|1-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.
CLASS 2A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bishop Luers
|(13)
|1-0
|268
|2
|2. Ev. Mater Dei
|(1)
|1-0
|236
|3
|3. Eastbrook
|-
|1-0
|218
|4
|4. Andrean
|-
|0-1
|156
|1
|5. Tipton
|-
|1-0
|144
|T6
|6. Heritage Christian
|-
|1-0
|120
|T6
|7. Eastside
|-
|1-0
|88
|9
|8. Scecina
|-
|1-0
|84
|NR
|9. Triton Central
|-
|1-0
|72
|10
|10. Rensselaer
|-
|1-0
|64
|NR
Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.
CLASS A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. South Adams
|(9)
|1-0
|260
|1
|2. Lutheran
|(5)
|1-0
|238
|3
|3. Adams Central
|-
|1-0
|224
|4
|4. Parke Heritage
|-
|1-0
|196
|5
|5. Southwood
|-
|1-0
|168
|6
|6. Monroe Central
|-
|1-0
|128
|7
|7. West Washington
|-
|1-0
|84
|8
|8. Covenant Christian
|-
|0-1
|80
|2
|9. South Putnam
|-
|1-0
|76
|9
|10. Winamac
|-
|1-0
|68
|10
Others receiving votes: North Judson 12. Triton 4. North Decatur 2.
Golf
WESTVIEW 207, WEST NOBLE 212
At Heron Creek
Westview: Haarer 43, Brown 53, Eash 57, Klein 54, Yoder 59
West Noble: Mabie 47, Bottles 51, Weigold 58, Hawn 56, Hamman 59
BISHOP DWENGER 189,
NORTHROP 227, NORTH SIDE 253
At Colonial Oaks
Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 49, Stowe 44, Burns 49, Onion 47, Munson 50
Northrop: Clark 49, Tran 58, Eagle 54, Klima 68, Boner 71, Kahn 68
North Side: McCord 57, Mcfarren 67, Hettinger 60, N/A 72, N/A 71
Soccer
BOYS
WARSAW 2, HUNTINGTON NORTH 1
|Warsaw
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Huntington North
|0
|1
|—
|1
Warsaw individual statistics not available
G—Cuadrado.
CANTERBURY 3, CARROLL 1
|Carroll
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Canterbury
|2
|1
|—
|3
G—Doolittle (Can), Hammad (Can), Sang (Car), Shoppell (Can).
GIRLS
WAYNE 5, NORTH SIDE 0
|Wayne
|5
|0
|—
|5
|North Side
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Bontempo 2, Reyes, Hurse, Foster. A—Foster, Hurse 2, Nieves-Burgos, Moreno.
Tennis
CANTERBURY 5, NEW HAVEN 0
Kulkarn d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Sun d. Beard 6-0, 6-0; Liu d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Vandewater/Lewis d. Exner/McNeil 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jain/Urberg d. Smith/Yoquelet 6-1, 6-0.
DEKALB 5, ANGOLA 0
Holwerda d. Ponturno 6-1, 3-0 default; Kr. Nagel d. Koch 6-4, 6-0; Derrow d. Newburgh 6-0, 6-1; Ehmke/Ki. Nagel d. Miller/Libey 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Fetter/Stuckey d. Bruick/Andred 6-3, 6-4.
HOMESTEAD 5, BISHOP DWENGER 0
Meier d. Rooney 6-0, 6-1; Sagan d. Miller 6-1, 6-1; Holliday d. Harris 6-2, 6-0; Graber/Otten d. Sarrazine/McArdle 6-0, 6-0; Aparicio/Cowan d. Bogle/O’Brien 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
BISHOP LUERS 3, BLACKHAWK CH. 2
Calderon (BL) d. Allen 6-3, 6-0; Kiracofe (BL) d. Mansfield 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3; McComb (BL) d. Donnelly 6-1, 6-1; G. Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. Fink/Carrillo 6-1, 6-0; Pickett/B. Sefton (BC) d. vonBurg/Nelson 6-1, 6-3.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 4, BLUFFTON 1
Schwartz (B) d. Daugherty 6-1. 6-7 (8-10), 6-4; Mickley d. Pressler 7-6 (7-4), retired; Fusselman d. Hartman 6-0, 6-0; Weill/Eckert d. King/Daugherty 6-0, 6-1; Christianson/Schweller d. Reifsteck/Worth 6-0, 6-2.
Volleyball
BLUFFTON 3, BLACKFORD 0
Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 9. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Gibson 12. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.
Blackford 19-17-18: Individual statistics not available
SOUTH ADAMS 3, EASTBROOK 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Sealscott, M. Pries 2. Assists—Braun 30. Digs—Sealscott 16. Kills—Sealsoctt 14.
Eastbrook 19-14-22: Individual statistics not available
ANGOLA 3, NEW HAVEN 0
Angola 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
New Haven: 17-21-15: Aces—5 tied with 1. Assists—Casey 8. Digs—Trimm 7. Kills—Koepke 5.
BISHOP DWENGER 3, LEO 0
Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—5 tied with. Assists—Lyons 41. Digs—Zimmerman 15. Kills—Hudson 22.
Leo 21-17-16: Individual statistics not available
FREMONT 3, WEST NOBLE 0
Fremont 32-28-25: Individual statistics not available
West Noble 30-26-14: Aces—Flores 1. Assists—Ritchie 8. Digs—Ritchie 8. Kills—Flores 6.
BISHOP LUERS 3, HUNTINGTON N. 0
Bishop Luers 25-25-25: Dippold, Sweeney 4. Assists—Dippold 28. Digs—Gumble, Parent 7. Kills-Sweeney 14.
Huntington North 4-18-13: Individual statistics not available
WAWASEE 3, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Wawasee 25-25-25: Aces—Allen, Siri 3. Assists—Allen 24. Digs—Allen 8. Kills—Vazquez 14.
Central Noble 17-14-19: Individual statistics not available
LATE MONDAY
MISSISSINEWA 3, BLUFFTON 1
Mississinewa 26-18-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton 24-25-19-8: Aces—Gibson 4. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Reiff 13. Kills—Nusbaumer 10.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story