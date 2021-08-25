HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AP TOP 10

CLASS 6A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Center Grove (14) 1-0 280 1 2. Carmel - 1-0 222 2 3. Brownsburg - 1-0 210 5 4. Merrillville - 1-0 184 7 5. Westfield - 0-1 136 3 6. Elkhart - 1-0 118 8 7. Homestead - 1-0 110 9 8. Ben Davis - 0-1 80 4 9. Warren Central - 0-1 74 6 10. Lawrence North - 1-0 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton SE 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.

CLASS 5A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Cathedral (14) 1-0 280 1 2. Zionsville - 1-0 240 2 3. Bishop Dwenger - 1-0 178 3 4. Valparaiso - 1-0 176 6 5. Whiteland - 1-0 170 5 6. Decatur Central - 1-0 140 7 7. Mishawaka - 1-0 78 NR 8. Snider - 1-0 76 8 9. Bloomington South - 1-0 72 9 10. New Palestine - 0-1 60 4

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28.

Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.

CLASS 4A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Roncalli (13) 1-0 278 1 2. Mooresville - 1-0 236 4 3. East Central (1) 1-0 204 5 4. Leo - 1-0 170 7 5. Bishop Chatard - 0-1 140 2 6. East Noble - 1-0 108 9 7. Jasper - 1-0 84 NR 8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 0-1 76 3 9. Northridge - 1-0 46 NR 10. New Prairie - 1-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24.

Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.

CLASS 3A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Danville (9) 1-0 264 1 2. Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 238 4 3. Brebeuf Jesuit (2) 1-0 222 7 4. West Lafayette - 1-0 216 6 5. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 112 9 6. Western Boone (1) 1-0 102 10 7. Lawrenceburg - 0-1 100 2 8. Concordia - 1-0 94 10 9. Mishawaka Marian - 0-1 64 3 10. Tri-West - 1-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.

CLASS 2A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Bishop Luers (13) 1-0 268 2 2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 1-0 236 3 3. Eastbrook - 1-0 218 4 4. Andrean - 0-1 156 1 5. Tipton - 1-0 144 T6 6. Heritage Christian - 1-0 120 T6 7. Eastside - 1-0 88 9 8. Scecina - 1-0 84 NR 9. Triton Central - 1-0 72 10 10. Rensselaer - 1-0 64 NR

Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.

CLASS A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. South Adams (9) 1-0 260 1 2. Lutheran (5) 1-0 238 3 3. Adams Central - 1-0 224 4 4. Parke Heritage - 1-0 196 5 5. Southwood - 1-0 168 6 6. Monroe Central - 1-0 128 7 7. West Washington - 1-0 84 8 8. Covenant Christian - 0-1 80 2 9. South Putnam - 1-0 76 9 10. Winamac - 1-0 68 10

Others receiving votes: North Judson 12. Triton 4. North Decatur 2.

Golf

WESTVIEW 207, WEST NOBLE 212

At Heron Creek

Westview: Haarer 43, Brown 53, Eash 57, Klein 54, Yoder 59

West Noble: Mabie 47, Bottles 51, Weigold 58, Hawn 56, Hamman 59

BISHOP DWENGER 189,

NORTHROP 227, NORTH SIDE 253

At Colonial Oaks

Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 49, Stowe 44, Burns 49, Onion 47, Munson 50

Northrop: Clark 49, Tran 58, Eagle 54, Klima 68, Boner 71, Kahn 68

North Side: McCord 57, Mcfarren 67, Hettinger 60, N/A 72, N/A 71

Soccer

BOYS

WARSAW 2, HUNTINGTON NORTH 1

Warsaw 1 1 — 2 Huntington North 0 1 — 1

Warsaw individual statistics not available

G—Cuadrado.

CANTERBURY 3, CARROLL 1

Carroll 1 0 — 1 Canterbury 2 1 — 3

G—Doolittle (Can), Hammad (Can), Sang (Car), Shoppell (Can).

GIRLS

WAYNE 5, NORTH SIDE 0

Wayne 5 0 — 5 North Side 0 0 — 0

G—Bontempo 2, Reyes, Hurse, Foster. A—Foster, Hurse 2, Nieves-Burgos, Moreno.

Tennis

CANTERBURY 5, NEW HAVEN 0

Kulkarn d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Sun d. Beard 6-0, 6-0; Liu d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Vandewater/Lewis d. Exner/McNeil 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jain/Urberg d. Smith/Yoquelet 6-1, 6-0.

DEKALB 5, ANGOLA 0

Holwerda d. Ponturno 6-1, 3-0 default; Kr. Nagel d. Koch 6-4, 6-0; Derrow d. Newburgh 6-0, 6-1; Ehmke/Ki. Nagel d. Miller/Libey 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Fetter/Stuckey d. Bruick/Andred 6-3, 6-4.

HOMESTEAD 5, BISHOP DWENGER 0

Meier d. Rooney 6-0, 6-1; Sagan d. Miller 6-1, 6-1; Holliday d. Harris 6-2, 6-0; Graber/Otten d. Sarrazine/McArdle 6-0, 6-0; Aparicio/Cowan d. Bogle/O’Brien 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

BISHOP LUERS 3, BLACKHAWK CH. 2

Calderon (BL) d. Allen 6-3, 6-0; Kiracofe (BL) d. Mansfield 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3; McComb (BL) d. Donnelly 6-1, 6-1; G. Sefton/Guthrie (BC) d. Fink/Carrillo 6-1, 6-0; Pickett/B. Sefton (BC) d. vonBurg/Nelson 6-1, 6-3.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 4, BLUFFTON 1

Schwartz (B) d. Daugherty 6-1. 6-7 (8-10), 6-4; Mickley d. Pressler 7-6 (7-4), retired; Fusselman d. Hartman 6-0, 6-0; Weill/Eckert d. King/Daugherty 6-0, 6-1; Christianson/Schweller d. Reifsteck/Worth 6-0, 6-2.

Volleyball

BLUFFTON 3, BLACKFORD 0

Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 9. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Gibson 12. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.

Blackford 19-17-18: Individual statistics not available

SOUTH ADAMS 3, EASTBROOK 0

South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Sealscott, M. Pries 2. Assists—Braun 30. Digs—Sealscott 16. Kills—Sealsoctt 14.

Eastbrook 19-14-22: Individual statistics not available

ANGOLA 3, NEW HAVEN 0

Angola 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

New Haven: 17-21-15: Aces—5 tied with 1. Assists—Casey 8. Digs—Trimm 7. Kills—Koepke 5.

BISHOP DWENGER 3, LEO 0

Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—5 tied with. Assists—Lyons 41. Digs—Zimmerman 15. Kills—Hudson 22.

Leo 21-17-16: Individual statistics not available

FREMONT 3, WEST NOBLE 0

Fremont 32-28-25: Individual statistics not available

West Noble 30-26-14: Aces—Flores 1. Assists—Ritchie 8. Digs—Ritchie 8. Kills—Flores 6.

BISHOP LUERS 3, HUNTINGTON N. 0

Bishop Luers 25-25-25: Dippold, Sweeney 4. Assists—Dippold 28. Digs—Gumble, Parent 7. Kills-Sweeney 14.

Huntington North 4-18-13: Individual statistics not available

WAWASEE 3, CENTRAL NOBLE 0

Wawasee 25-25-25: Aces—Allen, Siri 3. Assists—Allen 24. Digs—Allen 8. Kills—Vazquez 14.

Central Noble 17-14-19: Individual statistics not available

LATE MONDAY

MISSISSINEWA 3, BLUFFTON 1

Mississinewa 26-18-25-25: Individual statistics not available

Bluffton 24-25-19-8: Aces—Gibson 4. Assists—Baumgartner 22. Digs—Reiff 13. Kills—Nusbaumer 10.