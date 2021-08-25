Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-122
|at Chicago Cubs
|+105
|Arizona
|-115
|at Pittsburgh
|-105
|at N.Y. Mets
|-112
|San Francisco
|-104
|at Miami
|-110
|Washington
|-106
|at Milwaukee
|-181
|Cincinnati
|+157
|L.A. Dodgers
|-135
|at San Diego
|+118
American League
|at Houston
|-213
|Kansas City
|+180
|L.A. Angels
|-160
|at Baltimore
|+140
|at Toronto
|-124
|Chicago WS
|+107
|at Boston
|-181
|Minnesota
|+157
|at Cleveland
|-165
|Texas
|+150
Interleague
|at St. Louis
|-152
|Detroit
|+134
|at Philadelphia
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at Illinois
|at Fresno St.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at New Mxc St
|at San Jose St
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S. Utah
NFL Preseason
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|4
|3½
|(32½)
|at Detroit
|at NY Jets
|4
|4
|(33½)
|Philadelphia
|at Carolina
|1
|2½
|(36)
|Pittsburgh
|at Kansas City
|4
|4
|(38½)
|Minnesota
Saturday
|at Buffalo
|7
|8
|(35)
|Green Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|4
|(32½)
|at Wshngtn
|Chicago
|1½
|2½
|(36)
|at Tennessee
|at New Orleans
|3
|3½
|(35)
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|7
|8½
|(33½)
|LA Rams
|at Seattle
|1
|6
|(34½)
|LA Chargers
Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3
|(36½)
|at Dallas
|at San Frncsco
|1½
|3½
|(35½)
|Las Vegas
|Miami
|2½
|2
|(35½)
|at Cincinnati
|New England
|3
|3
|(34½)
|at NY Giants
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at Atlanta
