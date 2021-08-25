The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Colorado -122 at Chicago Cubs +105
    Arizona -115 at Pittsburgh -105
    at N.Y. Mets -112 San Francisco -104
    at Miami -110 Washington -106
    at Milwaukee -181 Cincinnati +157
    L.A. Dodgers -135 at San Diego +118

    American League

    at Houston -213 Kansas City +180
    L.A. Angels -160 at Baltimore +140
    at Toronto -124 Chicago WS +107
    at Boston -181 Minnesota +157
    at Cleveland -165 Texas +150

    Interleague

    at St. Louis -152 Detroit +134
    at Philadelphia -130 Tampa Bay +110

    College Football

    Saturday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Nebraska 7 (55) at Illinois
    at Fresno St. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
    at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
    UTEP 9 (54½) at New Mxc St
    at San Jose St 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah

    NFL Preseason

    Friday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Indianapolis 4 (32½) at Detroit
    at NY Jets 4 4 (33½) Philadelphia
    at Carolina 1 (36) Pittsburgh
    at Kansas City 4 4 (38½) Minnesota

    Saturday

    at Buffalo 7 8 (35) Green Bay
    Baltimore 4 (32½) at Wshngtn
    Chicago (36) at Tennessee
    at New Orleans 3 (35) Arizona
    Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at Houston
    at Denver 7 (33½) LA Rams
    at Seattle 1 6 (34½) LA Chargers

    Sunday

    Jacksonville +1½ 3 (36½) at Dallas
    at San Frncsco (35½) Las Vegas
    Miami 2 (35½) at Cincinnati
    New England 3 3 (34½) at NY Giants
    Cleveland 7 (36) at Atlanta

