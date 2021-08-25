The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 15 3 4 49 44 26
    Orlando City 9 4 7 34 30 24
    Philadelphia 8 5 8 32 27 20
    Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20
    NY City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19
    CF Montréal 7 7 7 28 27 26
    D.C. United 8 10 3 27 32 31
    Atlanta 6 6 9 27 25 26
    Columbus 6 9 6 24 22 27
    New York 6 9 4 22 23 24
    Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 21 31
    Chicago 5 11 5 20 23 33
    Cincinnati 3 8 8 17 19 34
    Toronto FC 3 12 6 15 25 44

    Western Conference

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 12 3 6 42 35 17
    Sporting K.C. 11 4 6 39 36 21
    Colorado 11 4 4 37 29 19
    LA Galaxy 11 8 2 35 32 32
    Minn. United 7 6 7 28 22 23
    Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 30 23
    San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29
    Portland 7 10 3 24 27 39
    Los Angeles FC 6 9 5 23 25 28
    Vancouver 5 7 8 23 23 30
    FC Dallas 5 9 7 22 25 30
    Austin FC 5 11 4 19 17 24
    Houston 3 8 10 19 23 32

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Friday

    Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

    Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

    Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

    New England at NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

    Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

    Sunday

    FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story