TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 1B Bobby Bradley and CF Harold Ramirez to Lake County (High-A Central) on rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent C Eric Haase to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Akil Baddoo from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tejay Antone from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Michael Feliz for assignment. Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jack Crawford on IR. Released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry. Waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Josh Rosen. Released OL Willie Wright, WR Austin Trammell, RB Javian Hawkins, DT Olive Sagapolu and OLB Shareef Miller. Placed QB A.J. McCarron on IR. Waived WR J’Mon Moore from IR with a settlement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir and S Tariq Thompson. Claimed DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford off waivers. Placed DT Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list. Placed WR Duke Williams on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DE Kendall Donnerson and DT Caraun Reid. Waived WR Krishawn Hogan, G Marquel Harrell and DT Walter Palmore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DB Donnie Lewis on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OLs Badara Traore Dareuan Parker and RB C.J. Marable. Placed DL Mike Pennel and S Jordan Lucas on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Robert Jackson. Released K Cody Parkey from IR with a settlement. Placed OT Alex Taylor on IR.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Lirim Hajrullahu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released LB Josh Watson. Waived WR Branden Mack. Placed RB Adrian Killins on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Darius Jennings. Waived NT P.J. Johnson, RB Javon Leake, LB Robert McCray and QB Jordan Ta’amu.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Will Redmond on IR. Traded CB Ka’dar Hollman to Houston in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Released DL Josh Avery and LB Kamal Martin.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Auzoyah Alufohai and C Drake Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. Waived K Eddy Pineiro. Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. Placed LB Skai Moore on IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Travis Etienne on IR. Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston and DT Kenny Randall.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Darron Lee on IR. Waived WR Marcell Ateman and DT Darius Stills.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list. Released LS Ryan Langan, WR Austin Proehl, TE Matt Seybert and OT Kyle Spalding. Released LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye with an injury designation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated P Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19 list. Waived TE Kyle Markway. Placed RB Raymond on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford. Placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr on IR. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Jordan Scott on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from Houston. Placed OL Marcus Martin on IR. Waived WR Devin Ross, OL R.J. Prince, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia and S Malik Gant.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Brian Poole, DT Jalen Dalton and OT Ethan Greenridge on IR. Released P Nolan Cooney. Waived LB Marcus Willoughby with an injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Montre Hartage and Cole Hikutini with an injury designation. Placed TE Rysen John and CB Quincy Wilson on IR. Released LS Carson Tinker.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list. Waived WRs Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge. Placed DB Corey Ballentine on IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Joe Ostman with an injury designation. Waived WR Hakeem Butler and C Harry Crider. Waived OT Casey Tucker from IR with a settlement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation. Released OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released S Tony Jefferson from IR with a settlement. Placed LB Mychal Kendricks on IR. Released DL Shilique Calhoun and CB B.W. Webb. Waived WR River Cracraft and OL Corbin Kaufusi.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB Pierre Desir. Acquired CB John Reid from Houston for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. Re-signed TE Luke Willson. Waived DE Alex Tchangam. Activated RB Travis Homer from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed K Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 list. Waived OL Chidi Okeke with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Kevin Peterson. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar and RB Jeremy McNichols on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Paul Adams, K Tucker McCann and G Ross Reynolds on IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released CB Jordan Brown, T Rick Leonard, LB Justin Phillips, DT Justus Reed and C Jon Toth.