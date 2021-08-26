The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 18 6 .750
    Chicago 12 12 .500 6
    New York 11 15 .423 8
    Washington 9 14 .391
    Atlanta 6 18 .250 12
    Indiana 5 18 .217 12½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    Las Vegas 17 7 .708
    x-Seattle 18 8 .692
    Minnesota 15 9 .625 2
    Phoenix 14 10 .583 3
    Dallas 10 14 .417 7
    Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62

    Chicago 86, Atlanta 79

    Washington 78, Los Angeles 68

    Minnesota 76, Seattle 70

    Wednesday

    Phoenix 106, New York 79

    Today

    Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Friday

    Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

    Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story