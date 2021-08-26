Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|New York
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Atlanta
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Phoenix
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Dallas
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62
Chicago 86, Atlanta 79
Washington 78, Los Angeles 68
Minnesota 76, Seattle 70
Wednesday
Phoenix 106, New York 79
Today
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday
Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
