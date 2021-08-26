PGA

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Owing Mills, Maryland.

Course: Caves Valley GC. Yardage: 7,542. Par: 72.

Television: Today-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

FedEx Cup leader: Tony Finau.

Last week: Tony Finau won The Northern Trust.

Notes: This is the first PGA Tour event in the Baltimore area since the former Eastern Open Invitational in 1962, won by Doug Ford at Mt. Pleasant Municipal. He earned $5,300. ... The top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship. ... Patrick Reed withdrew from the second straight postseason event, this time while recovering from bilateral pneumonia. He is likely to fall out of the top 30.

Next week: Tour Championship.