TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Konner Wade to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Triston McKenzie on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 22. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Niko Goodrum to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 3B Alex Bregman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jacob Wilson to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Casey Stadler from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Keynan Middleton to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jake Latz from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Overton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tejay Antone on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Max Schrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). Released RHP Michael Feliz.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 1B Joshua Fuentes from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Bryan Mitchell for assignment. Recalled RHP Edward Cabrera from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent OF Jorge Bonifacio outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Bryse Wilson from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP J.T. Brubaker on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Nick Van Exel assistant coach.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Patrick Beverley to Minnesota in exchange for Gs Jarrett Culver and F Juancho Hernangomez.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Bryn Forbes.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Luq Barcoo. Placed LB Jamell Garcia-Williams on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Steven Sims.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Dominik Eberle. Waived LB Nate Hall and S LaDarius Wiley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Austin Calitro from IR with an injury settlement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tegray Scales. Waived CB Robert Jackson. Activated K Cody Parkey from IR. Claimed TE Kyle Markway off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Waived DE Romeo McKnight.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Stephen Denmark. Placed WR Devin Funchess on IR. Released WR Chris Blair. Waived WR DeAndre Thompkins and TE Isaac Nauta from IR with injury settlements.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Damonte Moore from IR with an injury settlement. Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Badara Traore off waivers from Chicago. Waived OL Garret McGhin.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Darius Stills on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Nate Evans. Waived DL T.J. Smith. Placed DT Chris Okoye on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LS Steven Wirtel. Acquired RB Sony Michel from New England in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and an undisclosed 2023 draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Robert Foster on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Evin Ksiezarczyk. Waived K Riley Patterson with an injury settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Marvin Hall from IR with an injury settlement.

NEW ORLEANS — Placed LB Marcus Willoughby on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Kyle Rudolph from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released QB Clayton Thorson from IR with a settlement. Placed CB Montre Hartage and TE Cole Hikutini on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Joe Ostman on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed Antoine Brooks Jr. on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated S Jaquiski Tartt from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released TE Luke Willson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed T Chidi Okeke on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Harold Landry on the COVID-19 list. Claimed OL Derwin Gray off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived DB Maurice Smith.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed T Rick Leonard on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Ryan Martin assistant general manager and general manager of Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER

MLS

COLUMBUS CREW — Waived G Matt Lampson.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

PRINCETON — Named John Mack athletic director.