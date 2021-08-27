Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|New York
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Washington
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|8
|.692
|½
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Phoenix
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|15
|.400
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Las Vegas 78, Atlanta 71
Dallas 82, Washington 77
Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 72
Today
Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
