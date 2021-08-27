The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 19 6 .760
    Chicago 12 12 .500
    New York 11 15 .423
    Washington 9 15 .375
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 13
    Indiana 5 18 .217 13

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 18 7 .720
    x-Seattle 18 8 .692 ½
    Minnesota 15 9 .625
    Phoenix 14 10 .583
    Dallas 11 14 .440 7
    Los Angeles 10 15 .400 8

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Thursday

    Las Vegas 78, Atlanta 71

    Dallas 82, Washington 77

    Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 72

    Today

    Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

