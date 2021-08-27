Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|21
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|Indianapolis
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|28
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|46
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|39
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|29
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|41
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|49
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|45
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
Today
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday*
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
*End of Preseason
