    Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30
    N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 35 21
    New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
    Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21
    Indianapolis 2 0 0 1.000 33 28
    Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6
    Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 46

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 66 39
    Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17
    Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9
    Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26
    Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23
    L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
    N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29
    Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59
    Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60
    Carolina 0 2 0 .000 21 41
    Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54
    Detroit 0 2 0 .000 35 42
    Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49
    Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 16 45

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
    San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29
    L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30
    Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50

    Today

    Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

    Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Sunday*

    Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

    Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

    New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

    Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

    *End of Preseason

