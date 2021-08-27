The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    St. Louis -156 at Pittsburgh +138
    at Philadelphia -217 Arizona +184
    Cincinnati -150 at Miami +133
    at N.Y. Mets -220 Washington +180
    at Atlanta -125 San Francisco +105
    at L.A. Dodgers -240 Colorado +195

    American League

    Tampa Bay -229 at Baltimore +192
    Boston -180 at Cleveland +155
    Toronto -157 at Detroit +138
    Houston -220 at Texas +180
    N.Y. Yankees -142 at Oakland +125
    at Seattle -170 Kansas City +150

    Interleague

    Milwaukee -136 at Minnesota +119
    at Chicago WS -220 Chicago Cubs +184
    San Diego -160 at L.A. Angels +140

    College Football

    Saturday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Nebraska 7 (55) at Illinois
    at Fresno St. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
    at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
    UTEP 9 (54½) at Nw Mxc St
    at San Jose St 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah

    NFL Preseason

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Indianapolis 4 2 (33½) at Detroit
    at NY Jets 4 (33½) Philadelphia
    at Carolina 1 (35) Pittsburgh
    at Kansas City 4 4 (38½) Minnesota

    Saturday

    at Buffalo 7 (37) Green Bay
    Baltimore (32½) at Washington
    Chicago 3 (35½) at Tennessee
    at New Orleans 3 (34) Arizona
    Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at Houston
    at Denver 7 (33½) LA Rams
    at Seattle 1 (35) LA Chargers

    Sunday

    Jacksonville +1½ (36½) at Dallas
    at San Frncsco (35½) Las Vegas
    Miami (36) at Cincinnati
    New England 3 (35½) at NY Giants
    Cleveland 7 (36) at Atlanta

