Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-156
|at Pittsburgh
|+138
|at Philadelphia
|-217
|Arizona
|+184
|Cincinnati
|-150
|at Miami
|+133
|at N.Y. Mets
|-220
|Washington
|+180
|at Atlanta
|-125
|San Francisco
|+105
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-240
|Colorado
|+195
American League
|Tampa Bay
|-229
|at Baltimore
|+192
|Boston
|-180
|at Cleveland
|+155
|Toronto
|-157
|at Detroit
|+138
|Houston
|-220
|at Texas
|+180
|N.Y. Yankees
|-142
|at Oakland
|+125
|at Seattle
|-170
|Kansas City
|+150
Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at Minnesota
|+119
|at Chicago WS
|-220
|Chicago Cubs
|+184
|San Diego
|-160
|at L.A. Angels
|+140
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at Illinois
|at Fresno St.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at Nw Mxc St
|at San Jose St
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S. Utah
NFL Preseason
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|(33½)
|at Detroit
|at NY Jets
|4
|5½
|(33½)
|Philadelphia
|at Carolina
|1
|3½
|(35)
|Pittsburgh
|at Kansas City
|4
|4
|(38½)
|Minnesota
Saturday
|at Buffalo
|7
|9½
|(37)
|Green Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|3½
|(32½)
|at Washington
|Chicago
|1½
|3
|(35½)
|at Tennessee
|at New Orleans
|3
|3½
|(34)
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|7
|8½
|(33½)
|LA Rams
|at Seattle
|1
|5½
|(35)
|LA Chargers
Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3½
|(36½)
|at Dallas
|at San Frncsco
|1½
|3½
|(35½)
|Las Vegas
|Miami
|2½
|1½
|(36)
|at Cincinnati
|New England
|3
|3½
|(35½)
|at NY Giants
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at Atlanta
