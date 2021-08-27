Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|15
|3
|4
|49
|44
|26
|Orlando City
|9
|4
|7
|34
|30
|24
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|8
|32
|27
|20
|Nashville
|7
|2
|11
|32
|32
|20
|N.Y. City FC
|9
|6
|4
|31
|34
|19
|CF Montréal
|7
|7
|7
|28
|27
|26
|D.C. United
|8
|10
|3
|27
|32
|31
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|9
|27
|25
|26
|Columbus
|6
|9
|6
|24
|22
|27
|New York
|6
|9
|4
|22
|23
|24
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|9
|4
|22
|21
|31
|Chicago
|5
|11
|5
|20
|23
|33
|Cincinnati
|3
|8
|8
|17
|19
|34
|Toronto FC
|3
|12
|6
|15
|25
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|12
|3
|6
|42
|35
|17
|Sporting K.C.
|11
|4
|6
|39
|36
|21
|Colorado
|11
|4
|4
|37
|29
|19
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|2
|35
|32
|32
|Minn. United
|7
|6
|7
|28
|22
|23
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|6
|27
|30
|23
|San Jose
|6
|7
|8
|26
|24
|29
|Portland
|7
|10
|3
|24
|27
|39
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|9
|5
|23
|25
|28
|Vancouver
|5
|7
|8
|23
|23
|30
|FC Dallas
|5
|9
|7
|22
|25
|30
|Austin FC
|5
|11
|4
|19
|17
|24
|Houston
|3
|8
|10
|19
|23
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Today
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
New England at NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
