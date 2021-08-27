MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 3 4 49 44 26 Orlando City 9 4 7 34 30 24 Philadelphia 8 5 8 32 27 20 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 N.Y. City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 CF Montréal 7 7 7 28 27 26 D.C. United 8 10 3 27 32 31 Atlanta 6 6 9 27 25 26 Columbus 6 9 6 24 22 27 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 21 31 Chicago 5 11 5 20 23 33 Cincinnati 3 8 8 17 19 34 Toronto FC 3 12 6 15 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 3 6 42 35 17 Sporting K.C. 11 4 6 39 36 21 Colorado 11 4 4 37 29 19 LA Galaxy 11 8 2 35 32 32 Minn. United 7 6 7 28 22 23 Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 30 23 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 Portland 7 10 3 24 27 39 Los Angeles FC 6 9 5 23 25 28 Vancouver 5 7 8 23 23 30 FC Dallas 5 9 7 22 25 30 Austin FC 5 11 4 19 17 24 Houston 3 8 10 19 23 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Today

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.