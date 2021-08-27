The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 27, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 2B Ernie Clement on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Colubus (Triple-A East).

    DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo. Sent SS Nick Goodrum to Toledo on a rehab assignment.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OL Forrest Lamp and WR Duke Willimas from IR with an injury settlement.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Domink Eberle.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims and CB Michael Joseph. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Anthony Hines III.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher and G Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Elijah McGuire and WR Chad Williams from IR with an injury settlement. Waived TE Evan Baylis. Waived WR Antonio Callaway.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Waived WR Trey Quinn, LB Te’Von Coney and DT Darius Stills.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DB KeiFarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded K Ryan Santoso to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

    NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Ian Bunting.

    TAMBA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Franklin.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed DL Kyle Peko on IR. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard, TE Geoff Swaim and QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Aaron Brewer from the non-football injury list.

    WASHINGTON — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.

