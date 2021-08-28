Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|New York
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Washington
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|8
|.692
|½
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|15
|.400
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Phoenix 80, New York 64
Chicago at Seattle, late
Today
Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.
