    Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 19 6 .760
    Chicago 12 12 .500
    New York 11 16 .407 9
    Washington 9 15 .375
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 13
    Indiana 5 18 .217 13

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 18 7 .720
    x-Seattle 18 8 .692 ½
    Minnesota 15 9 .625
    Phoenix 15 10 .600 3
    Dallas 11 14 .440 7
    Los Angeles 10 15 .400 8

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Friday

    Phoenix 80, New York 64

    Chicago at Seattle, late

    Today

    Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

    Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Sunday

    Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.

