    Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30
    N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 35 21
    New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
    Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
    Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21
    Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6
    Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 46

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17
    Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26
    Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9
    Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26
    Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23
    L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
    N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29
    Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59
    Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
    Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60
    Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54
    Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49
    Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 16 45
    Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
    San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29
    L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30
    Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50

    Friday

    Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

    Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

    Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, late

    Pittsburgh at Carolina, late

    Minnesota at Kansas City, late

    Today

    Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Arizona at New Orleans, ccd., weather

    Sunday*

    Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

    Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

    New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

    Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

    *End of Preseason

    INDIANAPOLIS 27, DETROIT 17

    Indianapolis 3 6 0 18 27
    Detroit 7 7 3 0 17

    First Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 31, 12:08.

    Det—Cephus 15 pass from Boyle (Gonzalez kick), 4:26.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 36, 8:37.

    Det—Igwebuike 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:52.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 43, :11.

    Third Quarter

    Det—FG Gonzalez 28, 10:18.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ind—D.Jackson 3 pass from Hundley (D.Jackson run), 12:28.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 42, 10:05.

    Ind—D.Jackson 42 run (Blankenship kick), 2:00.

    Ind Det
    First downs 16 16
    Total Net Yards 351 263
    Rushes-yards 30-165 30-112
    Passing 186 151
    Punt Returns 2-5 2-9
    Kickoff Returns 2-40 4-114
    Interceptions Ret. 1-2 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 20-30-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-19
    Punts 2-52.5 3-50.3
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-45
    Time of Possession 30:45 29:15

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Indianapolis, Jackson 10-81, LeMay 11-44, Hundley 6-30, Ehlinger 1-14, Wilkins 1-1, Tevi 1-(minus 5). Detroit, Jefferson 11-43, Igwebuike 7-25, Mills 4-21, Blough 4-14, Reynolds 4-9.

    PASSING—Indianapolis, Eason 10-14-0-74, Ehlinger 3-3-0-63, Hundley 6-12-1-52. Detroit, Blough 13-21-1-117, Boyle 7-9-0-53.

    RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Strachan 5-61, Granson 3-23, Patmon 2-64, Black 2-14, Vaughns 2-8, Dulin 2-7, Thomas 1-6, Jackson 1-3, LeMay 1-3. Detroit, Mills 4-46, Cephus 3-35, Allison 2-25, Fells 2-20, St. Brown 2-4, Wright 1-11, Reynolds 1-10, Perriman 1-6, Jefferson 1-5, Bolden 1-4, Mack 1-3, Cabinda 1-1.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

