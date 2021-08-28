Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|21
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|45
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|46
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|29
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|50
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|49
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|45
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|69
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
Friday
Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17
Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, late
Pittsburgh at Carolina, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Today
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, ccd., weather
Sunday*
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
*End of Preseason
INDIANAPOLIS 27, DETROIT 17
|Indianapolis
|3
|6
|0
|18
|—
|27
|Detroit
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 31, 12:08.
Det—Cephus 15 pass from Boyle (Gonzalez kick), 4:26.
Second Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 36, 8:37.
Det—Igwebuike 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:52.
Ind—FG Blankenship 43, :11.
Third Quarter
Det—FG Gonzalez 28, 10:18.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—D.Jackson 3 pass from Hundley (D.Jackson run), 12:28.
Ind—FG Blankenship 42, 10:05.
Ind—D.Jackson 42 run (Blankenship kick), 2:00.
|Ind
|Det
|First downs
|16
|16
|Total Net Yards
|351
|263
|Rushes-yards
|30-165
|30-112
|Passing
|186
|151
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|4-114
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|20-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-19
|Punts
|2-52.5
|3-50.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-50
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Jackson 10-81, LeMay 11-44, Hundley 6-30, Ehlinger 1-14, Wilkins 1-1, Tevi 1-(minus 5). Detroit, Jefferson 11-43, Igwebuike 7-25, Mills 4-21, Blough 4-14, Reynolds 4-9.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Eason 10-14-0-74, Ehlinger 3-3-0-63, Hundley 6-12-1-52. Detroit, Blough 13-21-1-117, Boyle 7-9-0-53.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Strachan 5-61, Granson 3-23, Patmon 2-64, Black 2-14, Vaughns 2-8, Dulin 2-7, Thomas 1-6, Jackson 1-3, LeMay 1-3. Detroit, Mills 4-46, Cephus 3-35, Allison 2-25, Fells 2-20, St. Brown 2-4, Wright 1-11, Reynolds 1-10, Perriman 1-6, Jefferson 1-5, Bolden 1-4, Mack 1-3, Cabinda 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
