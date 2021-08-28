The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Philadelphia -219 Arizona +184
    Cincinnati -118 at Miami +102
    St. Louis -181 at Pittsburgh +157
    at N.Y. Mets -213 Washington +180
    San Francisco -130 at Atlanta +110
    at L.A. Dodgers -252 Colorado +210

    American League

    Boston -157 at Cleveland +139
    N.Y. Yankees -123 at Oakland +107
    at Seattle -152 Kansas City +133
    Toronto -118 at Detroit +102
    Tampa Bay -140 at Baltimore +120
    Houston -240 at Texas +202

    Interleague

    at Chicago WS -299 Chicago Cubs +242
    Milwaukee -148 at Minnesota +132
    San Diego -170 at L.A. Angels +150

    College Football

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Nebraska 7 (55) at Illinois
    at Fresno St. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
    at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
    UTEP 9 (54½) at Nw Mxc St
    at San Jose St 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah

    NFL Preseason

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Buffalo 7 (37) Green Bay
    Baltimore (32½) at Washington
    Chicago 3 (35½) at Tennessee
    Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at Houston
    at Denver (33½) LA Rams
    at Seattle 1 (35) LA Chargers

    Sunday

    Jacksonville +1½ (36½) at Dallas
    at San Frncsco (35½) Las Vegas
    at Cincinnati +2½ (36) Miami
    New England (35½) at NY Giants
    Cleveland 7 (36) at Atlanta

