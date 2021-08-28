Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-219
|Arizona
|+184
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at Miami
|+102
|St. Louis
|-181
|at Pittsburgh
|+157
|at N.Y. Mets
|-213
|Washington
|+180
|San Francisco
|-130
|at Atlanta
|+110
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-252
|Colorado
|+210
American League
|Boston
|-157
|at Cleveland
|+139
|N.Y. Yankees
|-123
|at Oakland
|+107
|at Seattle
|-152
|Kansas City
|+133
|Toronto
|-118
|at Detroit
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at Baltimore
|+120
|Houston
|-240
|at Texas
|+202
Interleague
|at Chicago WS
|-299
|Chicago Cubs
|+242
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at Minnesota
|+132
|San Diego
|-170
|at L.A. Angels
|+150
College Football
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at Illinois
|at Fresno St.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at Nw Mxc St
|at San Jose St
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S. Utah
NFL Preseason
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Buffalo
|7
|9½
|(37)
|Green Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|3½
|(32½)
|at Washington
|Chicago
|1½
|3
|(35½)
|at Tennessee
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|8½
|8½
|(33½)
|LA Rams
|at Seattle
|1
|5½
|(35)
|LA Chargers
Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3½
|(36½)
|at Dallas
|at San Frncsco
|1½
|4½
|(35½)
|Las Vegas
|at Cincinnati
|+2½
|1½
|(36)
|Miami
|New England
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|at NY Giants
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at Atlanta
