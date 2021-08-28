The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Lake County (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

    DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Eric Haase from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo.

    National League

    ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated LF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.

    CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Arizona.

    SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Sacramento.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived G Nate Hinton.

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Anthony Tolliver.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BUFFALO BILLS —Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and DTs Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Treyvon Hester on IR. Released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Brian Cole. Acquired K Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Devin Funchess from IR with an injury settlement. Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed DB Rojesterman Farris.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring from Houston.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Damion Square. Waived LB Sutton Smith.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Kai Nacua. Re-signed OL Corbin Kaufasi. Placed R/PR Richie James Jr. on the IR.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed Gs Earl Watford and Nick Leaverett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Raven Greene from IR with an injury settlement.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Anthony Rush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension.

    SOCCER

    MLS

    MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with an one year option.

    VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022, with an option to buy. Named Vanni Sartini acting head coach.

    USL Championship

    USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Northern Virginia FC as a new member of USL W League.

